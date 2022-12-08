Read full article on original website
Biden invites anti-police nonbinary drag queen to White House: 'F--- the police'
President Biden extended an invitation to drag queen Marti Cummings to attend a White House event where he will sign the Respect for Marriage Act.
‘Non-binary’ Biden official mocked after being fired for stealing luggage: ‘New pronouns are un/employed'
Conservatives reacted to news that the U.S. Department of Energy's "non-binary" nuclear waste official was fired after reports he allegedly stole airport luggage.
Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet shares an update on 'The Price is Right' icon as he turns 99
"The Price is Right" icon Bob Barker turned 99 on Monday. Barker's longtime companion Nancy Burnet gave Fox News Digital an update on the former game show host and shared some of their favorite memories.
Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn vote to block same-sex marriage bill
The Defense of Marriage Act was advanced in the Senate on Wednesday in a 62-37 vote.
How faith leaders reacted to Senate passage of same-sex marriage protections
Faith groups and religious freedom organizations had mixed reactions to the Respect for Marriage Act.
US House passes a bill to protect same-sex marriage for the second time, this time with less Republican support
39 Republicans voted for the bill on Thursday, versus 47 in July. The bill, amended by senators, now heads to President Biden's desk.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Biden's border neglect an 'impeachable offense,' Texas lt. gov. says: 'This is destroying our country'
Texas Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick torches the Biden administration as record numbers of migrants are seen crossing the southern border into the U.S.
South Carolina detention officer fired after allegedly letting inmate kiss her and use cellphone
South Carolina deputies say that a detention officer was fired after she allegedly let an inmate use her cellphone as well as kiss her.
LGBTQ activist activist exposed by Rep. Nancy Mace: ‘Do you believe your rhetoric is a threat to democracy?’
Rep. Nancy Mace on Tuesday exposed a transgender activist for saying violent rhetoric is dangerous, even though she has called for violence against the Supreme Court.
Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill
Twelve Senate Republicans on Tuesday supported final approval of a bill securing federal protections for same-sex marriage, allowing it to surpass the 60-vote threshold needed for passage. The Republicans in the upper chamber who backed the bill were Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Roy […]
Biden denounces GOP states that limit child gender surgeries during same-sex marriage bill signing ceremony
The President signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law Tuesday with numerous guests ranging from cabinet members, lawmakers and nonbinary drag queens at White House.
Rep. Nancy Mace praised for 'brilliant display' as LGBTQ activist ‘exposed as a violence-inciting fraud’
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., was praised on social media for confronting transgender rights witness Alejandra Caraballo on the latter’s violent rhetoric during a House hearing.
Pelosi's daughter who directed documentary denies political bias, blames 'misogyny' for threats against mother
Nancy Pelosi's daughter Alexandra Pelosi denied she was a political person to CBS while discussing the documentary on her mother that she filmed for HBO.
Fentanyl and a stronger form of meth now driving American homeless crisis
Fentanyl and a more dangerous form of methamphetamine have not only driven America's opioid crisis, but greatly contributed to the country's renewed fight with homelessness.
Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
The Senate’s Respect for Marriage Act has progressives arguing that efforts to safeguard same-sex unions remain unfinished after concessions were made to Republican demands for bolstered religious liberty protections. The bill as it currently stands would officially repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and require state recognition of legal...
Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.
Several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video taken near the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep on Nov. 13 and around the same time.
House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage, sending it to Biden's desk
WASHINGTON — The House passed legislation Thursday that would enshrine federal protections for marriages of same-sex and interracial couples. The vote of 258-169 sends the Respect for Marriage Act to President Joe Biden, who praised Congress for passing the bill and is expected to sign it into law. The Senate passed the bill last week by a vote of 61-36.
Idaho murders: Captain recalls finding weeping friends, family at 'somber' crime scene
Idaho captain Roger Lanier recalled Tuesday responding to the harrowing scene where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death on the one-month anniversary of the murders.
Afghanistan's Taliban displays pallets of cash received for 'humanitarian aid'
The Taliban-controlled back of Afghanistan said last week it had received $40 million in cash.
