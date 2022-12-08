Read full article on original website
Footbridge renovation bids pushed back a week
Footbridge renovation bids were pushed back a week, but Boothbay Harbor Town Manager Julia Latter reported Dec. 12 the project is still on track. During the select board meeting, Latter told selectmen the deadline moved so contractors could receive responses to pre-bid questions. She elaborated the questions derived from Central Maine Power removing all the electrical poles on the bridge and other electrical and lighting issues. “Several contractors interested in bidding had additional engineering questions. (Maine Department of Transportation) authorized moving the deadline from Dec. 13 to Dec. 20 so those questions could be answered prior to submitting a bid,” she said.
Droning on and on and on
From time to time, readers suggest that I explore this topic or that. Some of them even make suggestions that I can print in a family newspaper. Most suggestions seem to depend upon whether they think I am a flaming liberal or a rock-ribbed conservative. For the record, I am neither. I have always considered myself to be a faithful, card-carrying member of the radical middle-of-the-road gang.
William H. Trafton
Bill passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 22, 1933 in Gardiner, Maine, the son of Josephine (Smith) and Lorimer Trafton. His childhood was spent on the family farm where he developed a lifelong love of nature. Bill...
Wiscasset Ford food pantry Dec. 18
On Sunday, Dec. 18, Wiscasset Ford will be holding its first ever food pantry at the dealership on Route 1 in Wiscasset. Starting at 10 a.m. until the food is gone or 2 p.m., the staff will be handing out nonperishable food items to those who need a hand up.
CSD school board Dec. 13 meeting canceled
The CSD School Board meeting for Tuesday, Dec. 13 has been cancelled. The next CSD Board meeting will be Jan. 10, 2023. The Charter workshop for Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor is on as scheduled tonight. 5 p.m. at Boothbay Town Office. Live stream is available through the Town of Boothbay...
Political influence?
The group of characters who comprise the Woodchucks have long prided themselves by cutting, splitting, stacking and delivering wood to clients on the peninsula who still heat with wood. Many of these clients are older and have limited financial means. Those of us who gather at least twice a week to process wood take sincere pride in helping others ... carrying on the original purpose of the Woodchucks. Unfortunately that pride was seriously damaged Saturday, Dec. 3!
Edgecomb Fire Department
Nov. 2, 6:05 p.m., Route 27, one vehicle MVA, car vs deer. No injuries. Nov. 7, 11:02 a.m., River Road, one vehicle MVA, no injuries. Car struck guard rail. Cleared debris from roadway, provided traffic control until vehicle was towed. Nov. 9, 4:01 p.m., Route 1 at Station Road, three...
Call to Artists for ‘Passages’
River Arts in Damariscotta invites artists to submit works for the first juried show of 2023, “Passages.” A new theme for a new year allows for vast interpretation. For example, a piece could represent a journey or transformation, a pathway or opening. This show is open to all...
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
Get Yourself Ready! It’s the annual Christmas Party. If you aren’t feeling the Christmas spirit you will after Thursday night. Bring a gift worth around $15 for the Yankee Swap, MC’d this year by Laurie and Karen. Don’t forget a dessert or appetizer to share, but of course just come if you don’t have time to cook. There’s also a ugly sweater contest, bribing the judge is always allowed. Guests, family, friends are welcome, even encouraged. Please reach out to Rotarians you haven’t seen for a bit and encourage them to come too!
Southport Column: Christmas events and more
Snow! Winter is here with well below freezing temperatures and a dusting of snow this Monday morning. Maybe more snow forecast for this coming weekend. Hope you all reading this in Maine have your snow tires on. And those of you in Florida and other warm climes, enjoy the warmth for us.
Boothbay Region Garden Club
The Boothbay Region Garden Club wants to thank the local community for making its annual Holiday Festival a smashing success! Our little seaside village showed its holiday spirit as folks were lined up at 9 a.m. each day waiting for us to open!. According to BRGC President Gloria Wakefield, “Our...
Scott Dickerson signing of ‘Telling Stone’ this Saturday
On Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. Lincolnville author Scott Dickerson will be signing copies of his new novel “Telling Stone” at Sherman's Maine Coast Bookshop. 158 Main St. in Damariscotta. “Telling Stone” is a deep immersion in Paleolithic people and the art revolution they created...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 197 calls for service for the period of Dec. 6 to Dec. 13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,232 calls for service. Nathan T. Brewer, 33, of Nobleboro was issued a summons Dec. 11 for Refusing to Submit to Arrest or Detention, on Maple Ridge Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.
Jerry Farnham’s daydreams evolved into first novel
Boothbay Harbor native Jerry Farnham has had the plot for a first book in his head since he was 16 and sternman on his father Fred’s boat. Out on the water summers, yachts anchored in the outer harbor and beyond are a fairly common sight. Farnham found himself wondering who might be on them; perhaps a famous Hollywood actress? And what if somehow they got to talking and he invited her to the lobster boat races? Would their different worlds collide or compliment each other somehow?
Early deadlines for Christmas, New Year’s editions
The deadline for advertisements, classifieds, press releases, letters, columns and community news for the Thursday, Dec. 29 edition will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. The deadline for advertisements and classifieds, press releases, letters, columns and community news for the Thursday, Jan. 5 edition will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30.
Boothbay Harbor Police make 2 arrests
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made two arrests between Nov. 3 and Dec. 5. On Nov. 14, officer Doug Snyder arrested Jacob Kaler, 43, of Boothbay Harbor for violating condition of release and operating while license suspended. On Dec. 1, officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Norma Weeks, 65, of Boothbay for illegal...
