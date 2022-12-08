ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo area gas prices continue to drop, experts say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gas prices across the country are continuing on a downward trend. In Kalamazoo, gas prices have dropped by 22 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon, according to GasBuddy in their weekly update. Gas prices dropping: "Don't be in a hurry to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wgvunews.org

Road to 'The Docks' begins in Muskegon's Bluffton neighborhood

Work has begun on a new development in Muskegon’s Bluffton neighborhood; however, several homeowners say the project is not a welcome one. So far, the project has been four years in the making. Located on what used to be Pigeon Hill, the $100 million development known as “The Docks” will feature 240 new upscale homes, as well as townhomes and condominiums.
MUSKEGON, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Kolton Woods Weather - An Update

A few years ago, we were all in masks and high school graduations we're done in a drive thru format. Having a wife teaching at Fruitport, when the drive thru was happening, I asked if they had thought to get anyone there to tape the kids and families as they came through to get their diploma, and the answer was no. It was a wild time of everyone trying to figure out what to do.
MUSKEGON, MI
rvbusiness.com

Optimum RV Group Acquires Michigan-Based Muskegon RV

Baker enjoyed over 30 years in the automotive industry before transitioning into RV, the release continued. He began his RV business in 2005 selling toy haulers and truck campers at his auto dealership. As his RV business kept growing and looking to expand, Baker acquired Muskegon RV in 2008. Muskegon RV has had an emphasis on after-sale service with a quick turnaround for customers. Baker contemplated taking the business to the next level, but nearing his retirement age, decided it was best to sell.
MUSKEGON, MI
98.7 WFGR

Opinions For Sale for Under $1 in Grand Rapids

Many of us find ourselves wandering around the grocery store trying to figure out what to buy to make for dinner. We've seen the signs above the items, but how closely have you really read those signs?. Now that auto correct has taken over the world, many times even if...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Construction companies add more units to apartment project

Two Grand Rapids construction firms completed the second phase of a $27 million multifamily project. Orion Construction recently said it completed the second phase of Reserve Flats, a 138-unit complex at 3751 Reserve Drive SW, two miles south of RiverTown Crossings mall and approximately a half mile away from M-6.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Crash shuts down part of US-31 in Calhoun County

HOLLAND/HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed after a crash damaged property in Ottawa County. The closure affects the intersection at 16th Street on the dividing line between Holland and Holland Township, dispatchers say. Cleanup efforts are underway. Motorists are advised to find another route. Follow FOX...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

