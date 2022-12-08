The migrant worker who fell from the top of a soccer World Cup stadium died on Tuesday, Qatar authorities said. John Njue Kibue, 24, from Kenya, was working as a security guard at the Lusail Stadium when he fell from the eighth floor in the early hours of Saturday following Argentina’s quarter-final win against the Netherlands. Qatar’s World Cup organizing body said that an investigation would be conducted into the circumstances of Kibue’s fall “as a matter of urgency.” The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said Kibue had “suffered a serious fall while on duty.” “We regret to announce that, despite the efforts of the medical team, he sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday 13 December after being in the intensive care unit for three days. His next of kin have been informed.”Read it at The Guardian

