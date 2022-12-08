Read full article on original website
Related
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez, rips Portugal coach after World Cup heartbreak
Cristiano Ronaldo’s longtime partner chided Portugal’s coach on Saturday over his decision to start the soccer star on the bench again in the country’s stunning loss to Morocco at the 2022 World Cup. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Georgina Rodriguez — who has been linked to the 37-year-old Ronaldo since 2016 — called out Fernando Santos in a critical post as Portugal fell to Morocco, 1-0, in Saturday’s quarterfinal at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. “Today your friend and coach decided wrong. That friend for whom you have so many words of admiration and respect,” Rodriguez, 28, wrote alongside a snap of...
Woman Catching Man Appearing to Flirt at World Cup Goes Viral: 'Busted'
A short clip of a woman applying makeup during Brazil's game against Croatia has gone viral.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King
French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla
In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
Plus-Size Brazilian Model Claims Qatar Airways Told Her She Was “Too Big For Coach” But Airline Says She Was “Extremely Rude And Aggressive”
A “plus-size” Brazilian model complained on Instagram that she was denied passage after staff told her she was too fat to fly. But Qatar Airways says the real reason she was denied boarding was because her party was rude and lacked requisite documentation for her destination. Plus-Size Brazilian...
Princes Andrew and Harry will keep their last royal roles. But there's a catch
When King Charles III celebrated his birthday earlier this week, the headlines focused on the new monarch taking on a new park ranger post previously held by his father, Prince Philip.
Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.
Yardbarker
Kylian Mbappe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post
Kylian Mbappe has offered his support to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal’s quarter-final exit from the 2022 World Cup. The French international helped guide Les Bleus to the competition’s semi-finals after beating England 2-1 on Saturday night. However, Portugal weren’t so lucky at the same stage of the tournament,...
The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US
Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if...
Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution
A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
World Cup Migrant Worker Dead After Falling From Top of Stadium
The migrant worker who fell from the top of a soccer World Cup stadium died on Tuesday, Qatar authorities said. John Njue Kibue, 24, from Kenya, was working as a security guard at the Lusail Stadium when he fell from the eighth floor in the early hours of Saturday following Argentina’s quarter-final win against the Netherlands. Qatar’s World Cup organizing body said that an investigation would be conducted into the circumstances of Kibue’s fall “as a matter of urgency.” The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said Kibue had “suffered a serious fall while on duty.” “We regret to announce that, despite the efforts of the medical team, he sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday 13 December after being in the intensive care unit for three days. His next of kin have been informed.”Read it at The Guardian
hypebeast.com
Portugal Coach Fernando Santos Says He Doesn't Regret Benching Cristiano Ronaldo
Following Morocco’s upset defeat of Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Portugal’s Head Coach Fernando Santos shares that he has “no regrets” about not starting Cristiano Ronaldo. The soccer star only made his way on the field during the 51st minute as his team was trailing 1-0.
BBC
Transfer news: Five United players set for new contracts
Manchester United will activate contract options for David de Gea, Luke Shaw, Fred, Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot. (Manchester Evening News), external. AC Milan are in talks with Chelsea and Manchester United target Rafael Leao about a contract extension and are "calm" about whether the Portugal forward, 23, will sign a new deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Goal), external.
Opinion: The man on the other side of Brittney Griner’s prisoner swap
Viktor Bout, known as the “merchant of death” was convicted in 2011 for selling arms to terrorists. Read more here.
BBC
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
Comments / 0