Tulsa Police arrest man for breaking into numerous cars
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Brent Chamberlin on Monday. He is accused of breaking into and stealing from numerous cars between August and December. Police told FOX23 he would usually shatter the glass of a window and take everything in sight. Investigators said he broke into cars all...
Tulsa man arrested, facing four felony charges in Ottawa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Warrants and Child predator Units partnered with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest of a Tulsa man who is now facing four felony charges. Michael Loren Lamb Jr., 30, was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Tulsa...
Fourth arrest made months after deadly shooting on BA Expressway
TULSA, Okla. — A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway. 17-year-old Terek Chairs was shot and killed on July 31. Over the past five months, three people have been arrested; Brandon Jefferson, Izayaih Shanks, and Tayveon Harring. 19-year-old Linus...
Police investigating south Tulsa apartment shooting, suspect at large
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a south Tulsa shooting. Police said one man was shot at an apartment complex near Riverside Parkway and East 81st Street on Monday evening. The victim is in his early 20s and was transported to the hospital by a...
Tulsa man arrested after TPD finds 11 grams of fentanyl, scales during traffic stop
TULSA, Okla. — A convicted felon is back in custody after Tulsa police found fentanyl and a gun during a traffic stop. Officers pulled Samuel Boykins, Junior over near 35th and Sheridan over the weekend. When officers approached Boykins, they found tin foil and a burnt straw in his...
Attorney For Joe Kennedy Argues He Shot 4 Okmulgee Men In Self-Defense
Joe Kennedy's attorney argued Kennedy shot the four men in Okmulgee in October, in self-defense. This new information came out Tuesday during a bond hearing for Kennedy. Kennedy’s attorney said Kennedy was having a problem with theft at his scrap yard and had contacted the sheriff’s office at least 23 times for help.
Law enforcement logs Dec. 12
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department, Blackwell police and Ponca City police. At 7:35 a.m. a deputy left to go to Lawton and Commanche County to pick up inmates. At 7:44 a.m. PCPD responded to the 800 block of north Sunset for a report...
Tulsa police say stolen vehicle led officers on chase
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for at least one person who jumped out of a stolen vehicle in north Tulsa after a chase Monday morning. Police said Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over near East 51st Street and South Harvard Avenue, but the driver took off.
Man Injured After Shooting In Tulsa, Police Investigating
One man is injured after being shot near 8003 S. Wheeling Ave. in Tulsa on Monday evening, officers said. The suspect left the scene of the shooting in her own car, police said. Police have not released information on the suspect at this time. Police said they believe this is...
Authorities identify man who died in Wagoner County crash
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities identified a man who died Monday after his truck went off a highway and into a creek in Wagoner County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 69, just north of West 80th Street. According to...
New license plate cameras lead to chase and arrest in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen car around 3:30 a.m. Monday in north Tulsa. The cameras read license plates and quickly run them through the police data base, in this case alerting officers in the same area that a stolen car just drove by.
Body Found Under Bridge In Stillwater; Police Investigating
A body was found under a bridge at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday near East Virginia Avenue and Perkins Road in Stillwater, according to police. The Stillwater Police Department responded to the area where a pedestrian reported that someone was under the bridge and unresponsive. Stillwater officers and detectives are currently...
Woman Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase In Stolen Vehicle Arrested
Tulsa police say one person is in custody on Monday morning accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen that was also involved in an armed robbery. Police say it all started around 3:30 a.m. when officers got an alert from their Flock Safety system about a vehicle that officers say was stolen in an armed robbery.
Man says Rottweiler attacked his grandchildren in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — WARNING: This story contains graphic photos. Ray Parker, Jr. said his neighbor’s Rottweiler jumped the fence, ran across the street to his yard and attacked his three grandchildren, aged 3 years old, 4 years old and 8 years old. His youngest grandchild needed stitches but...
Family finds late father’s stolen watch inside Rogers County pawn shop
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — It’s a Christmas miracle. Brenda Lundquist Cunningham says she was contacted last week by a family friend who had found a special watch that belonged to her father in a Rogers County pawn shop. Cunningham’s father was Mike Lundquist, a defensive end for the...
Routine traffic stop leads to arrest in Sapulpa school parking lot
A suspect arrested in the Sapulpa High School parking lot on Monday morning was found to have drug paraphernalia and a stolen firearm in the vehicle, according to police. At roughly 9:30 am, Sapulpa police performed a traffic stop on Mission Street in front of the high school. The driver made the decision to pull into the high school parking lot in order to comply with the traffic stop.
Man found dead in Wagoner County with truck in creek
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man is dead in Wagoner County after the truck he was driving went off a highway and into a creek. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a passerby called 911 to report the truck off the side of U.S. Highway 69 near the Muskogee Turnpike.
Hominy residents reportedly hearing woman screaming, police say it’s a mountain lion
HOMINY, Okla. — Hominy Police Department issued a warning about a potential mountain lion in the area. In a Facebook post, the police department said over the past few weeks they’ve received reports of people hearing what people describe as a woman screaming in the woods between the prison Skiatook Lake.
Crews on scene of dump truck rollover crash in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in north Tulsa. FOX23 viewers sent in photos of the wreck on State Highway 11 in between North Sheridan Road and Memorial Drive. The Tulsa Fire Department said a dump truck carrying asphalt overturned on the highway....
Tulsa Police Searching For Man They Say Stole Cigarettes From Gas Stations
Tulsa Police are looking for a man they say stole cigarettes from several stores recently. Police say he broke into gas stations and filled up trash cans with cigarettes near 91st and Delaware and 81st and Sheridan. Surveillance video shows the man breaking a glass door and taking the cigarettes.
