Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police arrest man for breaking into numerous cars

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Brent Chamberlin on Monday. He is accused of breaking into and stealing from numerous cars between August and December. Police told FOX23 he would usually shatter the glass of a window and take everything in sight. Investigators said he broke into cars all...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fourth arrest made months after deadly shooting on BA Expressway

TULSA, Okla. — A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway. 17-year-old Terek Chairs was shot and killed on July 31. Over the past five months, three people have been arrested; Brandon Jefferson, Izayaih Shanks, and Tayveon Harring. 19-year-old Linus...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police investigating south Tulsa apartment shooting, suspect at large

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a south Tulsa shooting. Police said one man was shot at an apartment complex near Riverside Parkway and East 81st Street on Monday evening. The victim is in his early 20s and was transported to the hospital by a...
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Dec. 12

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department, Blackwell police and Ponca City police. At 7:35 a.m. a deputy left to go to Lawton and Commanche County to pick up inmates. At 7:44 a.m. PCPD responded to the 800 block of north Sunset for a report...
KAY COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police say stolen vehicle led officers on chase

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for at least one person who jumped out of a stolen vehicle in north Tulsa after a chase Monday morning. Police said Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over near East 51st Street and South Harvard Avenue, but the driver took off.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Authorities identify man who died in Wagoner County crash

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities identified a man who died Monday after his truck went off a highway and into a creek in Wagoner County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 69, just north of West 80th Street. According to...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New license plate cameras lead to chase and arrest in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say Flock cameras alerted them to a stolen car around 3:30 a.m. Monday in north Tulsa. The cameras read license plates and quickly run them through the police data base, in this case alerting officers in the same area that a stolen car just drove by.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man says Rottweiler attacked his grandchildren in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — WARNING: This story contains graphic photos. Ray Parker, Jr. said his neighbor’s Rottweiler jumped the fence, ran across the street to his yard and attacked his three grandchildren, aged 3 years old, 4 years old and 8 years old. His youngest grandchild needed stitches but...
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Routine traffic stop leads to arrest in Sapulpa school parking lot

A suspect arrested in the Sapulpa High School parking lot on Monday morning was found to have drug paraphernalia and a stolen firearm in the vehicle, according to police. At roughly 9:30 am, Sapulpa police performed a traffic stop on Mission Street in front of the high school. The driver made the decision to pull into the high school parking lot in order to comply with the traffic stop.
SAPULPA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man found dead in Wagoner County with truck in creek

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man is dead in Wagoner County after the truck he was driving went off a highway and into a creek. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a passerby called 911 to report the truck off the side of U.S. Highway 69 near the Muskogee Turnpike.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Crews on scene of dump truck rollover crash in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in north Tulsa. FOX23 viewers sent in photos of the wreck on State Highway 11 in between North Sheridan Road and Memorial Drive. The Tulsa Fire Department said a dump truck carrying asphalt overturned on the highway....
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Searching For Man They Say Stole Cigarettes From Gas Stations

Tulsa Police are looking for a man they say stole cigarettes from several stores recently. Police say he broke into gas stations and filled up trash cans with cigarettes near 91st and Delaware and 81st and Sheridan. Surveillance video shows the man breaking a glass door and taking the cigarettes.
TULSA, OK

