Houston, TX

stthom.edu

The Annual Reading of Frost Poetry at USTMAX Center

The much-anticipated 2nd Annual Vince D’Amico Memorial Poetry Reading event is set for. USTMAX Center in downtown Conroe. Once again, the gathering of people reading Robert Frost is delighted to have 2011 Texas Poet Laureate Dave Parsons serving as emcee. USTMAX Senior Director Dr. Carla E. Alsandor said, “This...
HOUSTON, TX
stthom.edu

A Feel-Good Lunch and Learn to Follow that Post-Holiday Season Over-Eating

And who couldn’t?—don’t miss the next free Lunch and Learn at the USTMAX Center called “Elevate Your Plate for MAXimum Energy & Productivity” on Jan. 26 from noon to 1 p.m. The expert presenter will be Founder and Owner of Nutrition Sessions LLC, Nathalie Sessions ’93, a registered and licensed dietitian and Nutritious Life Master Certified Nutrition and Wellness Coach.

