VERGENNES — The Vergennes Lions Club, working with the Marine Corps League, is reporting a much slower time getting donations for its kids toys drive this year. “Please remind folks that all toys, mittens, gloves and scarves donated to ‘Toys for Kids’ in the Vergennes area remain in the Vergennes area,” Lion Sue Hayes says. “Please look for the large red barrels at Dollar General, Ferrisburgh Bake Shop & Deli, Gaines Insurance, Jackman Fuels, Kinney Drugs, Long Trail on the Falls PT, and Shear Cuts Hairdressers to make your donations.”

VERGENNES, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO