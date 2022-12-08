ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

ghfalcon.com

A visit to the monthly market: The Cary Flea and Food Market

The Downtown Cary Food and Flea Market, a monthly market, opened its doors for December 11, 2022. Artisans from the local area were welcome to sell their products from 12pm-4pm. While it only opens once a month, the Cary market is always full of new finds. From art, to jewelry,...
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Gift ideas for preschoolers

RALEIGH, N.C. — Looking for a gift idea for that preschooler in your life? We have a list of eight great kid-approved options!. * This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission if you use them. CoComelon Boo Boo JJ Deluxe Feature Plush - Includes Doctor...
RALEIGH, NC
The Modern Times

Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina

Lab grown meat coming to America.Photo by(Believer Meats) In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”
WILSON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Lab-grown meat company picks NC for 100-job, $123M facility

CHARLOTTE — A lab-grown meat company has chosen Wilson for its first U.S. manufacturing facility. Future Meat Technologies, which does business as Believer Meats, will invest $123 million into a new 200,000-square-foot facility at Wilson Corporate Park. That will create up to 100 jobs, the company announced Wednesday. Believer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Happy holidays despite dementia: White Christmas

RALEIGH, N.C. — When you have a loved one with dementia, the holidays can be particularly difficult. Traditions feel especially important but there’s a real tug and pull between wanting special celebrations to remain the same and knowing your person with dementia cannot handle it. My mom’s Alzheimer’s...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Driver dies after crashing into Amazon truck

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — A driver has died after crashing into an Amazon truck Monday. Police told WRAL News an Amazon delivery truck backed out of a rural Johnston County driveway directly into the path of a southbound car on North Carolina Highway 50, south of the Meadow Community, Monday evening.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Unique gift ideas for teachers

RALEIGH, N.C. — Teachers work hard and they deserve more than just another coffee mug for the holidays or teacher appreciation! Here are some unique gift teachers for the teacher in your life!
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

10 best new restaurants in Raleigh, Durham and Cary in 2022

We lost some great restaurants in the past year, but never fear: plenty of exciting new eateries have arrived on the scene. Here is a list of the best of this year's newcomers, which we compiled by eating our way around the Triangle and talking with restaurant-goers. Bright Spot Donuts, 1501 Sunrise Ave., suite 180, Raleigh Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosFrom the moment you bite into one of the fried doughnuts at Bright Spot, it's immediately clear the small shop will become a frequent habit for the foreseeable future. Created by the bakers behind the great Benchwarmers Bagels, Bright Spot's original glazed...
RALEIGH, NC
