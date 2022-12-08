Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Dollar General sales Dec. 11-17: Xtra Laundry Detergent, bath tissue, 1-day sale, gift card offers
Dollar General has new sales this week including Betty Crocker Frosting, Clover Valley Single Serve Coffee, Xtra Liquid Laundry Detergent, bath tissue, gift card offers, a 1-day sale and more. * These sales are valid for most Raleigh, NC area stores. Check the ad for your specific location to verify...
ghfalcon.com
A visit to the monthly market: The Cary Flea and Food Market
The Downtown Cary Food and Flea Market, a monthly market, opened its doors for December 11, 2022. Artisans from the local area were welcome to sell their products from 12pm-4pm. While it only opens once a month, the Cary market is always full of new finds. From art, to jewelry,...
List of restaurants and grocery stores offering dine-in and to-go Christmas meals
Many Triangle restaurants and grocery stores are offering special menus for dine-in and entire to-go meals for Christmas this year. Make your reservations now or pre-order soon for pick-up by Christmas Eve. This list will continue to grow as we get closer to Christmas. These meals and offers are only...
Gift ideas for preschoolers
RALEIGH, N.C. — Looking for a gift idea for that preschooler in your life? We have a list of eight great kid-approved options!. * This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission if you use them. CoComelon Boo Boo JJ Deluxe Feature Plush - Includes Doctor...
getnews.info
Fayetteville Appliance Repair Explains Why Clients Should Choose Them for Appliance Repair Services
Fayetteville Appliance Repair is a leading appliance repair company. In a recent update agency outlined why property owners should hire them. Fayetteville, NC – In a website post, Fayetteville Appliance Repair shared why they’re the go-to contractor for appliance repair. The Fayetteville appliance repair experts mentioned that they...
Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina
Lab grown meat coming to America.Photo by(Believer Meats) In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”
Walmart in North Carolina among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
WRAL
Rocky Mount couple has run local dry cleaning business for 64 years
For 64 years, Ed and Martha Strange have run a dry cleaning business in Rocky Mount--Ed is 95 years old and still works every day! It is a specialty dry cleaner, and during the holiday season, Martha and Ed are busy cleaning wedding dresses and ball gowns. For 64 years,...
Alamance-Burlington substitute teachers are getting bonuses ahead of Christmas
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Many of the substitute teachers who work for the Alamance Burlington School System will be getting bonuses this year. The school system said substitute teachers, “Have been vital in serving our students as we move out of the COVID-19 response in our schools and the continued vacancies in many of our classroom teaching positions.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CVS and Walgreens to pay NC more than $1 billion in opioid settlement funding
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — CVS and Walgreens will pay a combined $10.7 billion for the pharmaceutical industry’s role in the opioid crisis, with more than $1 billion going to North Carolina. Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Monday that he has finalized agreements with the two pharmacies, to...
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In North Carolina
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
Lab-grown meat company picks NC for 100-job, $123M facility
CHARLOTTE — A lab-grown meat company has chosen Wilson for its first U.S. manufacturing facility. Future Meat Technologies, which does business as Believer Meats, will invest $123 million into a new 200,000-square-foot facility at Wilson Corporate Park. That will create up to 100 jobs, the company announced Wednesday. Believer...
Happy holidays despite dementia: White Christmas
RALEIGH, N.C. — When you have a loved one with dementia, the holidays can be particularly difficult. Traditions feel especially important but there’s a real tug and pull between wanting special celebrations to remain the same and knowing your person with dementia cannot handle it. My mom’s Alzheimer’s...
Triangle seniors dance to oldies at Golden Years holiday breakfast hosted by CBC
RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle-area senior citizens were honored Tuesday at the 65th Annual Golden Years Holiday Celebration sponsored by WRAL and Capitol Broadcasting Company. WRAL anchors Renee Chou, Brian Shrader and Ken Smith emceed the festive event at the Raleigh Convention Center, which included breakfast, gifts and giveaways and live performances.
'Something you can't get anywhere else': Gathering Gallery gift shop opens in downtown Raleigh
Gathering Gallery opened on Black Friday in 2021 in the former Briggs Hardware space at 111 E. Hargett St. Heilmann, an experienced Wake County Public Schools teacher, said she needed a change after years in the classroom.
Rats, mold and electrical hazards: Renter says home in Raleigh has had problems for nearly three years
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rats, mold and electrical hazards are just three of several violations that city inspectors found at a rental property in Raleigh. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. The only reason Wilson...
'Everybody was just in here enjoying themselves.': Bullet fired into downtown Raleigh business with customers inside
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jimmy Fleck, the owner of Roshambo Beverage Company, was shocked and frustrated Tuesday over gunshots fired into his store with customers inside. "I got a phone call from my bartender and my bartender said ‘the place has been shot," Fleck said. A frightening call no...
Driver dies after crashing into Amazon truck
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — A driver has died after crashing into an Amazon truck Monday. Police told WRAL News an Amazon delivery truck backed out of a rural Johnston County driveway directly into the path of a southbound car on North Carolina Highway 50, south of the Meadow Community, Monday evening.
Unique gift ideas for teachers
RALEIGH, N.C. — Teachers work hard and they deserve more than just another coffee mug for the holidays or teacher appreciation! Here are some unique gift teachers for the teacher in your life!
10 best new restaurants in Raleigh, Durham and Cary in 2022
We lost some great restaurants in the past year, but never fear: plenty of exciting new eateries have arrived on the scene. Here is a list of the best of this year's newcomers, which we compiled by eating our way around the Triangle and talking with restaurant-goers. Bright Spot Donuts, 1501 Sunrise Ave., suite 180, Raleigh Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosFrom the moment you bite into one of the fried doughnuts at Bright Spot, it's immediately clear the small shop will become a frequent habit for the foreseeable future. Created by the bakers behind the great Benchwarmers Bagels, Bright Spot's original glazed...
