radioplusinfo.com
12-14-22 fdl high school turf stadium project receives significant donation
The Fond du Lac School District superintendent says a single donor has agreed to match all donations for a new turf stadium at Fond du Lac High School up to $500,000. In January, the school board voted to use $5.3 million of District fund balance to pay for the stadium. But earlier this fall the school board learned the project cost was going to be $6.1 million. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says since that time there has been an active fundraising campaign to meet the added cost. Dr. Fleig says pledged donations total $670,000, leaving a $130,000 difference between the estimated project cost and all funding sources. Meanwhile Dr. Fleig says the design phase is about 90-percent complete. He says project bids will be released January 5, with the school board expected to approve bids in February. Construction would begin this spring with the new stadium completed by August 1.
WSAW
Village of Plover leaving the Stevens Point CVB in January
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Convention and Visitors Bureau works to bring tourism and industry to Portage County through various attractions and amenities in the area. One of their member communities, the village of Plover, is branching out on its own starting in January. When they found...
wearegreenbay.com
TSA set to host northern Wisconsin hiring event at Appleton Paper Valley Hotel
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be hosting a recruiting event for two northeast Wisconsin airports this upcoming week. The recruiting event will be held at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel on December 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the goal of assisting people interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO).
WBAY Green Bay
Micro-hospitals are the next big thing in health care
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - People in our area will soon have a few more options when it comes to their health care. Small, community-based hospitals are planned in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, and just outside Green Bay. In the village of Bellevue, crews are laying the groundwork for one of...
wearegreenbay.com
Herrling Clark Law Firm: Limiting accidents in the winter
(WFRV) – While December brings holiday fun, it also means we’re in the heart of winter and that means snow and ice which can create challenges. Partner and Personal Injury Attorney from Herrling Clark Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some ways to stay safe and limit accidents this winter, and what to do if you or someone you know does have an accident.
waupacanow.com
Mielke, Arno
Arno Mielke, age 88 of the Town of Grant, Shawano County passed away Saturday evening December 10, 2022 at the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. Funeral arrangements are currently pending with Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory of Marion. www.eberhardtstevenson.com.
wiproud.com
Bar & grill in Wisconsin hosts tree lighting ceremony to raise money for homeless shelter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A special tree lighting ceremony in Green Bay helped to share the warmth of the season with those less fortunate on Saturday. The Black Sheep Bar and Grill hosted a tree lighting ceremony to help benefit Green Bay’s Freedom House homeless shelter. There...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday
The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man stole $100K in property from old employer, prosecutors say
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Campbellsport man is accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of scrap metal from his former employer, according to prosecutors. According to the criminal complaint, David Kramer, 56, has been charged with theft of moveable property from a Sheboygan business and selling scrap metal from the business to a scrap metal company in West Bend without permission and receiving cash personally.
WBAY Green Bay
Mishicot community honors woman following Ovarian cancer battle
MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - Friends, family and dozens of community members gathered to honor 49-year-old Marcy Salm at the Detour Bar and Grill Saturday. What started as a benefit for hospital trips and medication costs evolved into covering final family matters. Marcy died Friday after a long battle with Clear Cell Carcinoma Ovarian cancer.
wearegreenbay.com
Customers at New London Christmas Tree Farm pay it forward for others
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – More than a dozen customers of the Kling Family Christmas Tree Farm in New London paid for one another’s trees on Sunday. Owners say it started with one woman who not only paid $50 for her tree but another $50 for the customer behind her.
wearegreenbay.com
Officials provide more details on Chilton High School incident that prompted lockdown
CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Chilton Public Schools Superintendent Susan A. Kaphingst has provided an update on the incident that occurred at Chilton High School Monday evening. According to a statement, officials with the high school were made aware of a possible threat during the evening hours of Monday. As...
This Wisconsin City Is One Of America’s Fastest Growing Places
I didn't realize until doing a little research for this piece that America's population is up a little over 2.5 percent over the last five years, going from 327 million people in 2016 to almost 332 million people as of last year. And while the population continues to grow, so...
waupacanow.com
Wolf, Darrell
Darrell H. Wolf, age 58 of the Town of Belle Plaine, Shawano County passed away Tuesday evening December 6, 2022 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. Darrell was born on July 2, 1964 in Clintonville as the son of Harold Wolf and the late Verl (Krueger) Wolf. Darrell grew up in the Town of Pella, Shawano County and was confirmed at Christus Lutheran Church in Clintonville. He graduated from Marion High School with the Class of 1982. Darrell was employed as a machine operator for Little Rapids Corporation in Green Bay. He was talented when it came to machining things and working with his hands. Darrell even became very good at casting his own toy tractors; red ones of course. He enjoyed pulling tractors and spending time with his cousins Mark and Brian in his free time. Darrell will certainly be missed here but is now reunited with his mother in his new Heavenly home.
WBAY Green Bay
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Gift card scams
Seniors at St. Norbert College in De Pere have formed a special bond with their 95-year-old neighbor. Beyer defense calls witness who was person of interest in investigation. The defense focused on Paul Verbeten's romantic interest in the children's mother. A detective testified about his alibi. Beyer's defense rests. Updated:...
wtaq.com
Opening of Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge Delayed Again
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The opening of Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge is delayed again. The bridge is now expected to open in mid-January, the state Department of Transportation says. Adverse weather is being blamed for the delay. When the $33 million project began, the bridge was initially scheduled...
1065thebuzz.com
Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan
The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
wearegreenbay.com
All lanes on Velp Avenue in Green Bay back open after WPS fixes damaged powerlines
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update regarding the downed power pole on Velp Avenue in Green Bay. According to officers, traffic flow is back to normal in the 1300 block of Velp Avenue, and drivers are now able to utilize both lanes of travel in each direction.
WBAY Green Bay
Third person convicted of voter fraud in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A third person has been convicted of election fraud in Fond du Lac County. Defendant Sam Wells was sentenced to a fine of $300 and court costs. District Attorney Eric Toney says Wells illegally registered his residential address as a P.O. Box and...
waupacanow.com
Rueter, Doris Irene
Doris Irene Rueter of Waupaca, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the age of 94, while in hospice care from natural causes. Doris was born on May 18, 1928 to George and Rose Klicman in Chicago, Illinois. After Doris graduated from Catholic high school in 1946, she went onto become an executive secretary for the Sears and Roebuck Company at their corporate headquarters in Chicago.
