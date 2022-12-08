Darrell H. Wolf, age 58 of the Town of Belle Plaine, Shawano County passed away Tuesday evening December 6, 2022 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. Darrell was born on July 2, 1964 in Clintonville as the son of Harold Wolf and the late Verl (Krueger) Wolf. Darrell grew up in the Town of Pella, Shawano County and was confirmed at Christus Lutheran Church in Clintonville. He graduated from Marion High School with the Class of 1982. Darrell was employed as a machine operator for Little Rapids Corporation in Green Bay. He was talented when it came to machining things and working with his hands. Darrell even became very good at casting his own toy tractors; red ones of course. He enjoyed pulling tractors and spending time with his cousins Mark and Brian in his free time. Darrell will certainly be missed here but is now reunited with his mother in his new Heavenly home.

