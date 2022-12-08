ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

FOX8 News

Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill

Twelve Senate Republicans on Tuesday supported final approval of a bill securing federal protections for same-sex marriage, allowing it to surpass the 60-vote threshold needed for passage. The Republicans in the upper chamber who backed the bill were Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Roy […]
GEORGIA STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
The Hill

Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill

The Senate’s Respect for Marriage Act has progressives arguing that efforts to safeguard same-sex unions remain unfinished after concessions were made to Republican demands for bolstered religious liberty protections. The bill as it currently stands would officially repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and require state recognition of legal...
IOWA STATE
Click10.com

Rubio, Scott explain votes against bill protecting same-sex marriage

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Republicans, explained their decision to side with the majority of their GOP colleagues in voting against the Respect for Marriage Act, which ultimately passed the Senate with support from Democrats and some Republicans. The bill is designed...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Same-Sex Marriage Will Finally Be Written Into Law

After decades of inaction and months or back-and-forths between the House and Senate, lawmakers finally sent a bill to the president’s desk on Thursday that would, for the first time ever, codify national same-sex marriage rights into law.The House passed a final version of the same-sex marriage bill 258-169, with all Democrats and 39 House Republicans voting in favor of the legislation. One Republican, Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), also voted present.Before this summer, same-sex marriage wasn’t really on Conrgess’ radar. But after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that sent shockwaves across the nation, things changed....
Virginia Mercury

Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections. The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it. […] The post Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSET

VA senators react to Senate passage of Respect for Marriage Act

(WSET) — U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner react to the Senate's passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. The Senate passed this act on Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, The Respect for Marriage Act will require the federal government and all state governments to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages as legal.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Same-sex marriage bill pits Biden against Catholic bishops — again

President Biden is butting heads with Catholic bishops again, this time over same-sex marriage protections expected to reach his desk this week. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) opposes the Respect for Marriage Act, arguing it doesn’t include enough leeway for religious organizations. “I disagree,” Biden, only the second Catholic president in U.S. history,…
WASHINGTON STATE
Vox

Congress’s historic shift on marriage equality, in 2 charts

Li Zhou is a politics reporter at Vox, where she covers Congress and elections. Previously, she was a tech policy reporter at Politico and an editorial fellow at the Atlantic. On Thursday, the House passed the Respect for Marriage Act, a historic bill that codifies federal protections for marriage equality and demonstrates a stark reversal nearly a quarter-century after Congress passed a bill intended to deny same-sex couples those same rights.
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

Meet the Republicans who flipped on the Respect for Marriage Act

About a week after the Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act with relative ease, the House followed suit yesterday, sending the legislation onto the White House. President Joe Biden is certain to sign the bill into law, enshrining federal protections for marriages of same-sex and interracial couples. But as...
WISCONSIN STATE

