A Republican congresswoman broke down in tears begging her colleagues to vote against a same-sex marriage bill
"I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and this dangerous bill," Hartzler said through tears.
Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill
Twelve Senate Republicans on Tuesday supported final approval of a bill securing federal protections for same-sex marriage, allowing it to surpass the 60-vote threshold needed for passage. The Republicans in the upper chamber who backed the bill were Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Roy […]
What does the same-sex marriage bill actually do? What to know after Senate passed it
The legislation’s passage marks a significant step in the decadeslong fight for marriage equality.
Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn vote to block same-sex marriage bill
The Defense of Marriage Act was advanced in the Senate on Wednesday in a 62-37 vote.
Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
The Senate’s Respect for Marriage Act has progressives arguing that efforts to safeguard same-sex unions remain unfinished after concessions were made to Republican demands for bolstered religious liberty protections. The bill as it currently stands would officially repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and require state recognition of legal...
How senators 'defied political gravity' on same-sex marriage
Passing legislation to protect same-sex marriages in the Senate was a monthslong effort, building on a decadeslong push
Rubio, Scott explain votes against bill protecting same-sex marriage
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Republicans, explained their decision to side with the majority of their GOP colleagues in voting against the Respect for Marriage Act, which ultimately passed the Senate with support from Democrats and some Republicans. The bill is designed...
Conservative Supreme Court justices signal support for artist who refused to serve same-sex couple
The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative justices signaled support on Monday for a web designer in Colorado who refused to provide services to a same-sex couple.
Same-Sex Marriage Will Finally Be Written Into Law
After decades of inaction and months or back-and-forths between the House and Senate, lawmakers finally sent a bill to the president’s desk on Thursday that would, for the first time ever, codify national same-sex marriage rights into law.The House passed a final version of the same-sex marriage bill 258-169, with all Democrats and 39 House Republicans voting in favor of the legislation. One Republican, Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), also voted present.Before this summer, same-sex marriage wasn’t really on Conrgess’ radar. But after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that sent shockwaves across the nation, things changed....
Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections. The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it. […] The post Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VA senators react to Senate passage of Respect for Marriage Act
(WSET) — U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner react to the Senate's passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. The Senate passed this act on Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, The Respect for Marriage Act will require the federal government and all state governments to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages as legal.
Same-sex marriage bill pits Biden against Catholic bishops — again
President Biden is butting heads with Catholic bishops again, this time over same-sex marriage protections expected to reach his desk this week. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) opposes the Respect for Marriage Act, arguing it doesn’t include enough leeway for religious organizations. “I disagree,” Biden, only the second Catholic president in U.S. history,…
House passes marriage equality bill with religious freedom protections. How did Utah GOP congressmen vote?
The House passed the Respect for Marriage Act. The bill includes religious liberty protections. Three Utah Republican congressmen voted for the law.
Entire San Diego Delegation Votes for Federal Law Recognizing Same-Sex Marriage
The House of Representatives on Thursday gave final congressional approval to legislation that provides federal recognition of same-sex marriages, a measure born out of concern that the Supreme Court could reverse its support for legal recognition of such relationships. The House vote was 258-169, with all of the chamber’s Democrats...
Congress’s historic shift on marriage equality, in 2 charts
Li Zhou is a politics reporter at Vox, where she covers Congress and elections. Previously, she was a tech policy reporter at Politico and an editorial fellow at the Atlantic. On Thursday, the House passed the Respect for Marriage Act, a historic bill that codifies federal protections for marriage equality and demonstrates a stark reversal nearly a quarter-century after Congress passed a bill intended to deny same-sex couples those same rights.
Meet the Republicans who flipped on the Respect for Marriage Act
About a week after the Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act with relative ease, the House followed suit yesterday, sending the legislation onto the White House. President Joe Biden is certain to sign the bill into law, enshrining federal protections for marriages of same-sex and interracial couples. But as...
