This Christmas Tree Color Is on the Rise

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s about time to break out the tinsel, bring down boxes of ornaments, and decorate the pièce de resistance of Christmas decor: the tree.
Best silver Christmas tree

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking to spruce up your Christmas tree setup this year? The aluminum silver Christmas tree started out as a fad of the late 1950s and early ’60s, but it’s seen a resurgence in recent years. Silver looks clean,...
Vermont family owned business makes $1 million selling Christmas trees

It’s hard to believe, but Christmas is right around the corner. Beautiful lights, inflatable Santas in yards, and Christmas trees are everywhere. While you are out and about you’ll probably notice many places selling Christmas trees. Many people don’t know this, but the Christmas tree business is a cash cow! Some business owners will rent a lot for the season just to sell Christmas trees. According to a Christmas tree farmer on PT Money, you can have about 1,500 trees per acre. If the business were to profit $20 per tree and sell 500 trees (Not all 1,500 trees would produce the perfect shape customers would want) they would earn $10,000 net income.
Caring for your “live” Christmas tree

Choosing to have a ‘live’ Christmas tree serves a dual purpose. Not only is it your tree indoors during the Holidays, it eventually becomes a part of your landscape for many more years to come! Here’s how to help make your decision to chose a ‘live’ Christmas tree successful, by following our “2, 7 to10, 2, Plant it” routine!
Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season

Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
Christmas trees will cost more this year. Here's why.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's a gig straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie, but it's not paying the bills for some growers. The costs for tree growers, driven by inflation, are up this year. KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller talked to one of the owners at Trax Farms about how a shortage of available growers is leading to higher sticker prices."Still got to pay the bills and support the family at the end of the day. So yeah, I can understand as rewarding as it is, it still comes down to paying the bills," said Ross Trax of Trax Farms.Trax said his farm...
DIY Christmas Wreath from Dollar Tree and Matching Tree!

Learn how to make a Dollar Tree Christmas tree and Dollar Tree Christmas wreath with custom options!. With a few dollars and some creativity, you can make holiday decor to last several seasons with Dollar Tree DIY projects. I have lots of ideas in my full Dollar Tree DIY Christmas Decorations collection. And detailed instructions to make a Reverse Canvas using mostly Dollar Tree supplies. But when I saw the mini Christmas trees and garland options, I knew we had to make a tree and wreath to match the rest! I’ll show you how to take them from uninspiring to irresistable with a few supplies and tricks!
People left divided after woman reveals she washes her Christmas tree

One woman's festive trick when it comes to her Christmas tree has left people very split over whether it's the right thing to do. The exact date you're allowed to put up the Christmas tree is getting closer and obviously, you want it up as soon as possible to enjoy the maximum tree time in the year.
The Christmas Crunch

The Christmas season is a time of year when many retail businesses see their highest profits. This is due, in part, to the fact that consumers tend to do a large amount of their shopping during this time. If you are a retailer who wants to make the most of this lucrative season, then there are several things you can do to prepare your store. In this article, we will discuss some tips for getting your store ready for the Christmas rush.
This is the world’s tallest Christmas tree

Ah, the Christmas tree. Around this time of the year, many of you will probably be putting up yours or thinking of doing so anyway. The tradition dates back to the Middle Ages, when it popped up in Livonia – also known as Estonia and Latvia in modern times. Since then, the modest little pine tree came a long way. Nowadays, even those who don’t traditionally celebrate Christmas tend to put one up because well, it’s just so cozy and festive. The more lights, the merrier, the more kitsch the decorations, the better. A Christmas tree in the house just makes you want to cuddle up under a blanket while drinking a hot chocolate or mulled wine.

