ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Federal judge blocks new gun restrictions from taking effect

Ruling follows previous federal judge saying Measure 114 meets constitutional requirements.Hours after a federal judge denied to block new gun control regulations to take effect, a circuit court judge granted a temporary restraining order on all of Measure 114, which was approved by Oregon voters at the November general election. Federal Judge Karen Immergut made her decision Tuesday morning after hearing oral arguments Friday and receiving a letter Sunday night from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Within hours of Immergut's declaration, Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered that the defendants in a case against Measure 114, Gov. Kate...
OREGON STATE
FOX59

Federal appeals court reinstates Indiana’s abortion burial, cremation law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated an Indiana law adopted in 2016 that requires abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling released Monday overturns an Indiana judge’s decision in September that the law infringed upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe […]
INDIANA STATE
iheart.com

Federal Court: State Can Still Enforce Parts of New Gun Law

The state's ban on guns in places like parks and theaters will remain in place for now. A federal Court of Appeals panel has placed a stay on a preliminary injunction issued by a lower court last month. That means state police can enforce the ban while the legal challenge...
CBS News

U.S. Supreme Court eyes Florida's social media law

- The U.S. Supreme Court is slated on January 6th to discuss whether to take up a high-profile case about a 2021 Florida law that placed restrictions on major social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter. A court docket said justices are expected to consider the case during a...
FLORIDA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado free speech case heard at SCOTUS, state Supreme Court takes on taxation cases | COURT CRAWL

Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments this morning in another case out of Colorado about the collision between the rights of LGBTQ customers and of proprietors who do not wish to create pro-LGBTQ "speech," and the state Supreme Court has also agreed to hear a chunk of the sprawling property tax litigation currently unfolding across Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Supreme Court will hear arguments in high stakes voting laws case

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in Moore v. Harpe, a case that focuses on what the U.S. Constitution says about the state's involvement in regulating elections. CBS' chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford breaks down what this means for the future of democracy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy