NEWSBTC

After Polygon Network (MATIC) and Alias, Is Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) Initial Coin Offering (ICO) the Next Life-Changing Opportunity in the Crypto Space?

There are undoubtedly several money-making opportunities in the crypto space, but one that stands, according to crypto investors, is Initial coin offerings. Many have made an enormous return on investment (ROI) from crypto projects that decide to run a presale before the token’s release. Usually, these projects run an ICO as a fundraising method to fund their operations. On the other hand, crypto investors have realized the opportunity such an offering provides. Let’s look at Polygon Network (MATIC) and Alias tokens that provided a significant return on investment to investors before revealing the next project you shouldn’t miss out on if you missed out on earlier ones.
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
Daily Beast

Billionaire Winklevoss Twins’ $900M Disaster Is No Shock

Marketing materials depicted a tantalizing opportunity. Users of Gemini—the cryptocurrency exchange founded by identical twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss—could hand over their digital assets to a product called Earn. The assets would then be loaned out, generating returns as high as 7.4 percent per year. Feeling nervous? Gemini promised investors they could redeem their crypto “at any time…plus the interest you’ve earned!” To some, this gave the impression that their money was safe.
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
cryptoslate.com

SlateAsia #2 – Taiwan emerging as crypto-friendly hub in Asia

Jason’s recent move to Taipei, Taiwan for his venture capital firm, Sora Ventures. The advantages of Taiwan as a location for blockchain and cryptocurrency companies. The potential for experimentation and innovation in the blockchain industry in Taiwan. The comparison of Taiwan to Singapore and Hong Kong in terms of...
todaynftnews.com

PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg

Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
cryptoslate.com

Binance offloaded $140M in Bitcoin in the last 24 hours

Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that leading exchange Binance offloaded $137 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) in the last 24 hours. In the meantime, nearly $32 million worth of Ethereum (ETH), $300 million worth of USD Coin (USDC), and $200 million in both Binance USD (BUSD) and Tether (USDT) were withdrawn. The total withdrawals equate to over $860 million.
cryptoslate.com

0xPlasma Labs proposes Uniswap v3 deployment to BNB Chain

The CEO of 0xPlasma Labs, Ilia, has proposed deploying Uniswap v3 to BNB Chain (Binance), which could bring in an additional $1 billon in Total Value Locked (TVL) and 1-2 million new users. Currently, the proposal is in the discussion stage. Ilia, a long-time supporter and contributor to the Uniswap...
dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
cryptoslate.com

Research: Bitcoin realized cap vs. market cap reveals shift in safety flight dynamics

An analysis of market cap and realized cap Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) data performed by CryptoSlate suggests that users are increasingly using stablecoins, instead of BTC, as a safety flight. Most are familiar with market cap, which is calculated by multiplying the circulating supply by the current token price. Realized cap...
cryptopotato.com

Goldman Sachs to Invest Millions in Crypto Businesses Following FTX Meltdown

Goldman Sachs sees some “really interesting opportunities” in the crypto industry following the FTX meltdown, McDermott said. The American multinational investment bank – Goldman Sachs – intends to spend tens of millions of dollars to acquire or invest in cryptocurrency organizations. Goldman’s head of digital assets...
cryptoslate.com

Justin Sun deposits $100 million to Binance amid FUD campaign

On Dec. 13, TRON founder Justin Sun tweeted that he had deposited $100 million to Binance. The accompanying transaction link confirmed 100 million USDC going to address 0xd189…eb48 at around 07:00 UTC. In response, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said the funds were related to a deal bringing BUSD...

