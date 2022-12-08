Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
After Polygon Network (MATIC) and Alias, Is Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) Initial Coin Offering (ICO) the Next Life-Changing Opportunity in the Crypto Space?
There are undoubtedly several money-making opportunities in the crypto space, but one that stands, according to crypto investors, is Initial coin offerings. Many have made an enormous return on investment (ROI) from crypto projects that decide to run a presale before the token’s release. Usually, these projects run an ICO as a fundraising method to fund their operations. On the other hand, crypto investors have realized the opportunity such an offering provides. Let’s look at Polygon Network (MATIC) and Alias tokens that provided a significant return on investment to investors before revealing the next project you shouldn’t miss out on if you missed out on earlier ones.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
Daily Beast
Billionaire Winklevoss Twins’ $900M Disaster Is No Shock
Marketing materials depicted a tantalizing opportunity. Users of Gemini—the cryptocurrency exchange founded by identical twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss—could hand over their digital assets to a product called Earn. The assets would then be loaned out, generating returns as high as 7.4 percent per year. Feeling nervous? Gemini promised investors they could redeem their crypto “at any time…plus the interest you’ve earned!” To some, this gave the impression that their money was safe.
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
The Gemini crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins is owed $900 million following FTX's collapse, report says
Crypto lender Genesis owes exchange platform Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported. Gemini, run by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, is trying to recover its customers' funds. It has created a creditors committee and has hired an investment bank to devise solutions. A crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins...
Sam Bankman-Fried's venture unit reportedly invested in a military drone maker, fertility clinic, and a vertical farming company. Here are some of the defunct crypto giant's biggest and most bizarre bets.
Alameda Research's private equity portfolio could have nearly 500 investments scattered across 10 holding companies, the Financial Times reported.
cryptoslate.com
SlateAsia #2 – Taiwan emerging as crypto-friendly hub in Asia
Jason’s recent move to Taipei, Taiwan for his venture capital firm, Sora Ventures. The advantages of Taiwan as a location for blockchain and cryptocurrency companies. The potential for experimentation and innovation in the blockchain industry in Taiwan. The comparison of Taiwan to Singapore and Hong Kong in terms of...
Goldman Sachs plans to spend millions on crypto-related investments after FTX's downfall, report says
Goldman Sachs hasn't pulled back on its digital asset plans despite the catastrophic downfall of one of crypto's biggest players. In fact, the Wall Street giant plans to spend "tens of millions" on investments in crypto companies even after FTX's implosion, Reuters reported on Tuesday. FTX, the once $32 billion...
Citadel boss Ken Griffin calls FTX blow-up one of these 'absolute travesties' in financial history, as billions will be lost
Ken Griffin, the founder and CEO of hedge fund Citadel, called the stunning collapse of FTX a travesty. He said the event will undermine trust in all financial markets and affect wealth-building. Griffin also rallied for better coordination between US regulators in overseeing the crypto industry. Ken Griffin, the billionaire...
todaynftnews.com
PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg
Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
cryptoslate.com
Binance offloaded $140M in Bitcoin in the last 24 hours
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that leading exchange Binance offloaded $137 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) in the last 24 hours. In the meantime, nearly $32 million worth of Ethereum (ETH), $300 million worth of USD Coin (USDC), and $200 million in both Binance USD (BUSD) and Tether (USDT) were withdrawn. The total withdrawals equate to over $860 million.
cryptoslate.com
0xPlasma Labs proposes Uniswap v3 deployment to BNB Chain
The CEO of 0xPlasma Labs, Ilia, has proposed deploying Uniswap v3 to BNB Chain (Binance), which could bring in an additional $1 billon in Total Value Locked (TVL) and 1-2 million new users. Currently, the proposal is in the discussion stage. Ilia, a long-time supporter and contributor to the Uniswap...
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
kitco.com
Iran to freeze the bank accounts of hijab refusers, highlighting the benefits of crypto banking
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Hossein Jalali, a member of the Cultural Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, made the comments while speaking...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Bitcoin realized cap vs. market cap reveals shift in safety flight dynamics
An analysis of market cap and realized cap Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) data performed by CryptoSlate suggests that users are increasingly using stablecoins, instead of BTC, as a safety flight. Most are familiar with market cap, which is calculated by multiplying the circulating supply by the current token price. Realized cap...
cryptopotato.com
Goldman Sachs to Invest Millions in Crypto Businesses Following FTX Meltdown
Goldman Sachs sees some “really interesting opportunities” in the crypto industry following the FTX meltdown, McDermott said. The American multinational investment bank – Goldman Sachs – intends to spend tens of millions of dollars to acquire or invest in cryptocurrency organizations. Goldman’s head of digital assets...
cryptoslate.com
Justin Sun deposits $100 million to Binance amid FUD campaign
On Dec. 13, TRON founder Justin Sun tweeted that he had deposited $100 million to Binance. The accompanying transaction link confirmed 100 million USDC going to address 0xd189…eb48 at around 07:00 UTC. In response, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said the funds were related to a deal bringing BUSD...
Crypto investing is like gambling on horse races and the market was caught in a 'bubble doomed to burst,' ECB's Panetta says
European Central Bank's Fabio Panetta says crypto "urgently" needs a regulatory crackdown. The economist says parts of the industry were a "bubble doomed to burst," but crypto is still here to stay. "It turns out that crypto-assets are not money. Many are just a new way of gambling," Panetta said.
