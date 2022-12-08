ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Perks and Rec: Markdowns on makeup at Ulta

By Sara Beth Bolin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXf21_0jbshNI900
Save up to 50% at Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz sale. Ulta/Mario Badescu/Reviewed

So you've got your holiday fits picked out — what about the rest of your look? Save up to 50% on makeup, skincare and haircare bestsellers during Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz sale.

Make all your looks a little more colorful with eyeshadows that pop, like the shades on this Morphe x Jaclyn Hill palette . To add a little something to your locks, try this curling iron , on sale for under $50. And stay refreshed on the go with these mini mists from Mario Badescu .

Ulta's sale lasts through Dec. 24, so be sure to grab what you need before the discounts disappear.

Happy shopping,

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Perks and Rec: Markdowns on makeup at Ulta

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

The Ulta Sale Is Offering Savings All Month Long Before The Holidays: Shop The Best Beauty Deals

For many retailers, the end of Cyber Week also means the end of savings until next year. But through some sort of holiday miracle, not all online companies are following that pattern. Ulta's end-of-year deals on makeup, skincare, hair products and fragrance are going strong with the Holiday Beauty Blitz that runs all the way until Christmas Eve. The month-long sale leads up to December 24 with weekly deals on all of your favorite beauty brands.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
GOBankingRates

8 Best Deals at Sam’s Club in December

Shoppers heading to Sam's Club this December will find more deals beyond food and drinks awaiting them. The warehouse club has deals on everything you need this holiday season, from wrapping materials...
GOBankingRates

7 Best Stocking Stuffers at Dollar Tree

'Tis the season to give holiday gifts everyone will enjoy! Dollar Tree has stocking stuffers perfect for everyone on your wish list -- and all at inexpensive prices. Read: 5 High-Quality Costco Items...
SheKnows

12 Trader Joe’s Stocking Stuffers You Won’t Want to Miss Out On

We love going to Trader Joe’s year-round, something demonstrated every time we fight our way through the store’s always-hectic parking lot. We wouldn’t deal with that parking trauma for just any grocery store. But our passion for TJ’s is even stronger during the holidays. From the first bite of Pumpkin Kringle to the last of the Candy Cane Joe-Joes, it’s our go-to spot for tasty treats and essential ingredients for all of our holiday foods. It’s also a fantastic place to pick up stocking stuffers, from little snacks and gift-sized ingredients, to beauty and home products and more. Take a look at some of the best stocking stuffers at Trader Joe’s below, and you’ll see socks packed to the gills hanging over the fireplace this Christmas.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

710K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy