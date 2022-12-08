Save up to 50% at Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz sale. Ulta/Mario Badescu/Reviewed

So you've got your holiday fits picked out — what about the rest of your look? Save up to 50% on makeup, skincare and haircare bestsellers during Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz sale.

Make all your looks a little more colorful with eyeshadows that pop, like the shades on this Morphe x Jaclyn Hill palette . To add a little something to your locks, try this curling iron , on sale for under $50. And stay refreshed on the go with these mini mists from Mario Badescu .

Ulta's sale lasts through Dec. 24, so be sure to grab what you need before the discounts disappear.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Perks and Rec: Markdowns on makeup at Ulta