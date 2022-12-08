ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

What are our chances for a White Christmas?

It is a staple of the holiday season and is more than just a part of a Christmas song. A White Christmas is on the bucket list for many each year and depending on where you are on December 25, it is either a normal winter day or an extravagant treat that is remembered for a lifetime. Before we look at our chances in central and northeast Pennsylvania, we need to define what is considered a White Christmas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania makes naloxone products more easily available

HERSHEY, Pa — According to the Attorney General. Pennsylvania sees about 14 overdose deaths a day. So, several departments of the Pennsylvania government are expanding the Naloxone Standing. Previously, Pennsylvanians had access to a four milligram naloxone nasal spray or an injectable version. Now, officials are adding more cost...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Winter Storm Watches issued ahead of Thursday & Friday winter storm

WINTER STORM WATCHES have been posted across central & northeast Pennsylvania ahead of Thursday & Friday's winter storm. A plowable snowfall with moderate to significant impacts to travel is becoming more likely across central and northeast PA, prompting the winter storm watches. All modes of precipitation are expected with this storm with the exact timing and expected amounts to be determined over the next 12-24 hours.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Winter storm watch issued for central PA

The National Weather Service in State College, PA has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH for parts of central Pennsylvania from late Wednesday night through Friday morning. A winter storm is likely to impact central & northeast Pennsylvania Thursday & Friday with plowable snowfall possible. All modes of precipitation are expected with this storm with the exact timing and expected amounts to be determined over the next 12-24 hours. However, there is sufficient confidence the storm will bring travel impacts to central PA, prompting the Winter Storm Watch.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Charges outlined in Mt. Carmel hazing incident, nine alleged victims

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — New information has surfaced surrounding an alleged hazing incident among former Mount Carmel Area High School football players. Investigators say there were nine victims in the 2020 hazing incident, some of them being burned with a “punk stick” during a football watch party at football captain Reed Witowski's home.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
Our Lady of Guadalupe street processions in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Street processions took place in Wilkes Barre in celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The Diocese of Scranton holds special masses along with many in different communities to celebrate the feast. In 1946, Pope Pius the 12th declared Our Lady of...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Wilkes-Barre woman killed in wrong-way crash on Florida highway

(WOLF) — A local attorney's daughter was one of three victims killed by a wrong-way driver on a Florida highway early Sunday morning. Sources say the accident happened around 2:20 AM Sunday when an oncoming pickup truck crashed into another vehicle, killing 20-year-old Ava Fellerman, of Wilkes-Barre, and two others.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Wilkes-Barre City Sends Out Blue Light Code Due to Falling Temperatures

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — On Monday afternoon, Mayor George Brown of Wilkes-Barre issued a statement stating that a code blue shelter would be set up. A Code Blue is issued when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures falling to twenty degrees or below and or when there is expected to be a foot of snow or more. In a statement released today, Mayor Brown says that the city will help administer and notify of the code blue.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Man arrested for aggravated assault of a police officer

COOLBAUGH TWP., MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A man was arrested in the Poconos Saturday after a scuffle with police officers. According to a release from The Pocono Mountain Regional Police, 22-year-old Dakota Ditmars of Ewing, NJ was inside a residence being used as an unlicensed short-term rental located in the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard in Pocono Summit Saturday night just before 8 PM and overdosed on what was reported as "magic mushrooms."
POCONO SUMMIT, PA

