AG announces $38M settlement with JUUL for targeting PA youth, deceiving consumers
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a $38.8 million settlement with JUUL Labs, Inc. on Monday for violating Pennsylvania’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law and jeopardizing the health of Pennsylvanians, in particular the young people that JUUL targeted with their products. “JUUL...
What are our chances for a White Christmas?
It is a staple of the holiday season and is more than just a part of a Christmas song. A White Christmas is on the bucket list for many each year and depending on where you are on December 25, it is either a normal winter day or an extravagant treat that is remembered for a lifetime. Before we look at our chances in central and northeast Pennsylvania, we need to define what is considered a White Christmas.
Pennsylvania makes naloxone products more easily available
HERSHEY, Pa — According to the Attorney General. Pennsylvania sees about 14 overdose deaths a day. So, several departments of the Pennsylvania government are expanding the Naloxone Standing. Previously, Pennsylvanians had access to a four milligram naloxone nasal spray or an injectable version. Now, officials are adding more cost...
Winter Storm Watches issued ahead of Thursday & Friday winter storm
WINTER STORM WATCHES have been posted across central & northeast Pennsylvania ahead of Thursday & Friday's winter storm. A plowable snowfall with moderate to significant impacts to travel is becoming more likely across central and northeast PA, prompting the winter storm watches. All modes of precipitation are expected with this storm with the exact timing and expected amounts to be determined over the next 12-24 hours.
Winter storm watch issued for central PA
The National Weather Service in State College, PA has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH for parts of central Pennsylvania from late Wednesday night through Friday morning. A winter storm is likely to impact central & northeast Pennsylvania Thursday & Friday with plowable snowfall possible. All modes of precipitation are expected with this storm with the exact timing and expected amounts to be determined over the next 12-24 hours. However, there is sufficient confidence the storm will bring travel impacts to central PA, prompting the Winter Storm Watch.
Charges outlined in Mt. Carmel hazing incident, nine alleged victims
MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — New information has surfaced surrounding an alleged hazing incident among former Mount Carmel Area High School football players. Investigators say there were nine victims in the 2020 hazing incident, some of them being burned with a “punk stick” during a football watch party at football captain Reed Witowski's home.
Texas AG sues Biden admin to let state work with faith-based adoption agencies
AUSTIN, Texas. (TND) — A new lawsuit filed against the Biden administration hopes to ensure Texas faith-based groups can provide adoption and foster care services without jeopardizing their religious beliefs. The state of Texas has been fighting this battle since 2019, when it attempted to strike down the Obama...
Governor Wolf and First Lady host last Holiday Open House as Pennsylvania's first family
For the last time as Governor, Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf opened the Governor’s Residence to the public for a Holiday Open House Sunday afternoon. The yearly event typically sees about 2,000 people come through the doors of the Governor’s Residence. However, this year, turnout wasn’t as high.
Our Lady of Guadalupe street processions in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Street processions took place in Wilkes Barre in celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The Diocese of Scranton holds special masses along with many in different communities to celebrate the feast. In 1946, Pope Pius the 12th declared Our Lady of...
Wilkes-Barre woman killed in wrong-way crash on Florida highway
(WOLF) — A local attorney's daughter was one of three victims killed by a wrong-way driver on a Florida highway early Sunday morning. Sources say the accident happened around 2:20 AM Sunday when an oncoming pickup truck crashed into another vehicle, killing 20-year-old Ava Fellerman, of Wilkes-Barre, and two others.
Wilkes-Barre City Sends Out Blue Light Code Due to Falling Temperatures
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — On Monday afternoon, Mayor George Brown of Wilkes-Barre issued a statement stating that a code blue shelter would be set up. A Code Blue is issued when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures falling to twenty degrees or below and or when there is expected to be a foot of snow or more. In a statement released today, Mayor Brown says that the city will help administer and notify of the code blue.
Man arrested for aggravated assault of a police officer
COOLBAUGH TWP., MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A man was arrested in the Poconos Saturday after a scuffle with police officers. According to a release from The Pocono Mountain Regional Police, 22-year-old Dakota Ditmars of Ewing, NJ was inside a residence being used as an unlicensed short-term rental located in the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard in Pocono Summit Saturday night just before 8 PM and overdosed on what was reported as "magic mushrooms."
