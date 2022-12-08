Parramore Kidz Zone mentor molested 17-year-old, Orlando police say

A mugshot of DeMarcus Womack. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

DeMarcus Womack, a youth mentor who was contracted with the City of Orlando’s Parramore Kidz Zone, was arrested Wednesday after a teen accused him of sexually molesting her last month, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The 17-year-old, whose name was redacted in an emergency warrant obtained Thursday, told police Womack, 31, met her in a stairwell of an apartment complex Nov. 27, where he groped and forced himself on her.

The victim also claimed Womack “yanked her back down” when she tried to stand up and leave.

Womack was jailed on three counts of lewd and lascivious behavior.

The purpose of their meet-up, according to the affidavit, was to mourn “the recent death of a common friend” — Gamaine Brown, the 19-year-old shot and killed last month in a parking lot outside a Jones High School football playoff game. Brown was mentored by Womack before his death.

The victim also shared with police screenshots of text messages exchanged through Instagram after the encounter, which allegedly show Womack asking if he went too far that night. He later asked the victim to delete the messages, saying he “ain’t [trying to] be in no [expletive].”

“Am I wrong for asking you to delete it?” he said in another message, according to the affidavit.

The teen initially didn’t tell anyone about what happened out of fear of retaliation, but confided in her mother Nov. 30 before contacting OPD, the affidavit said.

Cassandra Bell, press secretary for Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, in a statement said Womack’s contract working as a youth mentor with the Parramore Kidz Zone was “terminated effective immediately” after learning of his arrest.

“We take the safety of all our residents and youth very seriously and as such, we have notified Womack directly that he is currently prohibited from returning to city property or working with any city programs,” the statement read.

Womack, who played football for Jones High School and Bethune-Cookman University , was booked into the Orange County Jail and was since released on bond.

