ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Gas Prices Are Down Year-Over-Year for First Time Since January 2021

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFFv1_0jbshBhR00

U.S. gas prices hit a major milestone early Dec. 8, falling below the previous year’s average for the first time since January 2021 amid an ongoing slump in demand. Some experts say prices could plunge below $3 a gallon by Christmas — something that hasn’t happened in 20 months.

Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips
Find: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

The national average for a gallon of gas fell to $3.329 as of Dec. 8, according to AAA. That’s below the average of $3.343 a year ago, marking the first time that’s happened in 2022. Prices at the pump began to spike in February following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They continued to move higher until peaking at a national average of $5.016 a gallon on June 14, an all-time high.

Since then, prices have fallen by more than one-third and continue to move lower, despite recent efforts by OPEC and its allies to cut oil supplies as a way of pushing global fuel prices higher.

According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the last time gasoline prices were lower on a year-over-year basis was in January 2021. The average that month was $2.334 a gallon, down from $2.548 in January 2020.

The price of gas rose steadily between January 2021 and June 2022 before reversing course. Despite the swift decline in recent months, prices today are still the highest they’ve been in more than eight years.

Even so, the fact that gas prices have fallen so fast so quickly could bode well for the economy, experts say. As CNN reported, declining energy prices should help ease overall consumer inflation. The Consumer Price Index in October 2022 posted its lowest annual reading since January. The CPI numbers for November will be reported next week.

Meanwhile, oil prices continue to fall despite a few potential headwinds. One is the decision by OPEC+ this week to keep cutting supplies by 2 million barrels a day. Others are Europe’s embargo on oil shipped by sea from Russia and the West’s new price cap on Russian crude.

Take Our Poll: How Has Inflation Impacted Your Holiday Shopping Plans?
More: Food and Gas Prices Impacted People Most in 2022 — How To Fix That in 2023

As for gas prices: They really could dip under $3 a gallon by Christmas, Axios reported. If that happens, it would be a “huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Gas Prices Are Down Year-Over-Year for First Time Since January 2021

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Money

Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States

Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
GEORGIA STATE
GOBankingRates

10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home

The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 25...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
225K+
Followers
15K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy