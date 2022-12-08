Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYSH AM 1380
Park takes steps to increase parking safety near busy trailheads
(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin implementing temporary, single-lane road closures at several locations this week for the installation of permanent roadside protection measures at busy park destinations to eliminate unsafe, damaging roadside parking. Over the last decade, extremely high use at several park destinations has resulted in unsafe conditions for motorists and pedestrians, increased roadway congestion, and damaged roadsides.
One hospitalized after crash on Strawberry Plains Pike
A collision involving two trucks on Strawberry Plains Pike trapped one person in Knox County.
One person taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after head-on truck crash on Strawberry Plains Pike
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said a person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a truck crash on Strawberry Plains Pike on Tuesday afternoon. Officials said Rural Metro responded to the crash around 2:05 p.m. near Braden Ln. Crews said they found a tractor-trailer...
1450wlaf.com
Driver of 18-wheeler injured as cargo ends up in cab
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The driver of a truck was injured Monday night when cargo came through the wall of the trailer and into the tractor of the 18-wheeler. A fork lift ripped through the box trailer and into the cab injuring the driver of the truck, according to officials.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Utilities Board offers advice to save customers money on heating bill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As winter approaches in East Tennessee, many people will start to use their heat, meaning their bills will likely rise, but officials at the Knoxville Utilities Board said there are a handful of things people can do to save some money. Harley Bryant, the customer support...
WATE
Search underway after armed robbery at Lenoir City gas station
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement in Loudon County is searching for a suspect after a gas station was robbed in Lenoir City Monday, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Zac Frye. LSCO responded to reports of an armed robbery around 7:38 p.m. at the...
LCSO searching for suspect of gas station robbery in Loudon Co. Monday night
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for a suspect after a gas station was robbed Monday night. They said they received a report of the robbery on Highway 70E at around 7:38 p.m. on Monday. The attendant there said a man wearing a black shirt and black mask entered the gas station and said he had a gun before demanding money.
WATE
TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting. Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. Plea deal stemming from 2021 hit-and-run Dannon...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Saturday. The accident happened at Pleasant`Ridge Road at around 6:15 p.m. An 11-year-old girl who was in Steven Clabough's car at the time was reportedly spoken to by officers.
Fatal crashes in Monroe County increase in 2022
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office plans to address the fatal crashes in Monroe County after the area saw an increase between 2021 to 2022.
wvlt.tv
Nearly $1 million coming to East Tennessee to improve, build affordable housing
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly $1 million is coming to East Tennessee and will be used to build and improve housing projects. Officials hope it will help people with low incomes or disabilities. The Affordable Housing Program is giving organizations in the region just under $950,000 to be used for...
wvlt.tv
The Future of the Bull Run Plant
Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel. All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into. 'It's OK to say no:' How to make the holidays less stressful. Updated: 4 hours ago. The holiday season...
Knoxville firefighters prevent house fire after call for vehicles
Knoxville Fire Department crews were able to prevent two vehicle fires in a carport from spreading to a nearby home early Monday, Dec. 12.
WYSH AM 1380
Oak Ridge fire damages home, displaces residents
A Friday afternoon house fire in Oak Ridge caused significant damage to the structure, according to the Oak Ridge Fire Department. Crews were called to the home on South Lansing Road shortly before 1 pm Friday, with witnesses reporting flames coming through the roof and windows. ORFD says a crew was on the scene within about five minutes and once they made entry, discovered heavy flames at the rear of the house.
Checkers Drive-in opens first Knoxville location
Popular drive-in chain Checkers is now open for business at their first location in Knoxville.
12-7 A Holiday Scam Too Close to Home?
Bowater Credit Union customers go on "High Alert" due to fraudulent phone calls with thePhoto byor from Arbaev, Defender. Bowater Credit Union customers are on high alert, while Small Business Saturday becomes a "Charleston Win". The General store has slashed prices on Fall items, and we have some inspections to note. We also have some arrests to report and events to go over. All of this and more in this "Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day" piece by Charleston News Break.
wymt.com
Body found in Tennessee that of woman missing for nearly five years
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WYMT) - A body found this past weekend in Tennessee is that of a woman who went missing out of Williamsburg nearly five years ago. Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reports that a body found in a wooded area near Cleveland, Tenn. Sunday evening has been identified as Laura Anderson.
wvlt.tv
Police help hundreds of East Tenn. children get shoes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Dandridge Police Department helped community members gift socks and shoes to children Tuesday. More than 300 children were helped during the Jefferson County Scottish Rite Shoes for Kids event. “Volunteers from all over the community put socks and shoes on over 300 children...
18 ‘purposefully set’ fires near Clinton Highway under investigation, KFD says
Some of the arson fires have damaged buildings and trash bins near Clinton Highway.
wvlt.tv
New development coming to North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
Comments / 0