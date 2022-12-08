Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Gift Guide: Lillie's of Charleston
We've found the perfect gift for the foodie in your life! Lillie's of Charleston is a family-owned specialty food company that’s been in business since 2001. They produce hot sauces, mustard BBQ sauces and several spice mixes. South Carolina is iconic in the BBQ circuit for its mustard-based BBQ sauces... And Lillie's family recipe is an award winner!
abcnews4.com
Lincolnville holds first parade after 25 year hiatus
For the first time in 25 years, the town of Lincolnville held a Christmas Parade to bring in the holidays. But for the Community, it was also a time to come together. “I think the town has gone through a phase, and I think that those of us who are in our 5o’s and we remember when the town was so vibrant, and some of our parents have gone on, and stuff, and we decided, you know what we waited long enough, it’s time, it’s time for us to get in here to make it what we know It can be for our families that’s here," says Sylvia White one of the Parade coordinators.
abcnews4.com
National nonprofit Soldiers' Angels gives back to Charleston community
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — The national nonprofit Soldiers' Angels teamed up with Charleston's own EP Group and its subsidiary, Veterans Help Group, for December's Veteran Food Distribution on Tuesday. Two hundred pre-registered veteran families in need received on average 75 lbs. of fresh fruit, vegetables, meats, and...
abcnews4.com
200 soldiers receive holiday meal from Soldiers' Angels
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The holidays are all about giving, whether that’s gifts to family and friends or giving back to the community. Today, 200 veterans got a gift to help make sure they could celebrate the holidays and enjoy a meal with their loved ones. A parking...
abcnews4.com
CCPL to close the West Ashley Library this Saturday for renovations
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — This Saturday, the Charleston County Public Library is closing its West Ashley location at 45 Windermere Blvd, to undergo renovations. Once construction begins the renovations are expected to take several months to complete. Some changes coming to the library are a new coat of paint in the interior, carpet, and furniture.
abcnews4.com
BCSD board hosts 1st meeting since firing of Superintendent Jackson, Jackson's lawsuit
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A live stream of the board meeting will be available in the embedded media player at the bottom of this page, onABCNews4.com/Watch, or on the ABC News 4 Facebook page starting at 5:30 p.m. The Berkeley County School Board will meet for the first...
abcnews4.com
House fire in Awendaw leaves two pets dead
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, tragedy struck in Awendaw. Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire at 8504 Doar Road. Two dogs were removed from the home, and one was transported to the hospital, according to authorities. A cat and bird were found by firefighters and...
abcnews4.com
Wreaths Across America ceremony to be held in Georgetown this Saturday
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — On December 17, Georgetown's American Legion Post 114 and Veterans of Foreign Post 6444 will host the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony. The event which is scheduled to start at 10 in the morning is just one of more than 3,400 participating. It will be...
abcnews4.com
EXCLUSIVE: Former BCSD superintendent Deon Jackson discusses firing, lawsuit
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — “I worked in Berkeley County School District for 21 years. Made my home in Berkeley County. My kids attend school in Berkeley County,” said Deon Jackson, former superintendent of BCSD. Deon Jackson said the last month has been devastating. It started the...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in crash with trailer on I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person died in a crash on I-26 on Monday after driving into a trailer, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Tuesday afternoon, the Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as 61-year-old Ronald Washington of North Charleston. According to SCHP, Washington was traveling...
abcnews4.com
CCPL Book Drive for County Detention Center Library
The Charleston County Public Library and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have teamed up to bring a library to the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center. A book drive is underway to help expand the collection.
abcnews4.com
Man seriously injured in crash with tractor trailer on Bells Highway
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A 19-year-old man from Ruffin was seriously injured in a collision between an SUV and tractor trailer in the 1900 block of Bells Highway on Saturday, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. A Walterboro police officer was driving behind the 4-Runner when it reportedly drove...
abcnews4.com
Lanes on I-526 WB back open after crash near Clements Ferry Road
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (1:40 p.m.): All lanes are back open. All lanes are blocked on I-526 westbound near Clements Ferry Road following a car crash Tuesday morning. Stick with ABC News 4 for updates.
abcnews4.com
CCSD District 20 begins childcare program for teachers starting at $50 per quarter
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Managing childcare and work is a challenge faced by many parents, and for some teachers, their salary may not cover the cost. But a new initiative from Charleston County School District is helping some teachers take care of their kids. Teachers in District 20 of...
abcnews4.com
Deputies searching for missing Seabrook-area man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Beaufort County are searching for a missing man from the Seabrook area of the county. Donald Youmans, 41, was reported missing to the sheriff's office by family members on Monday. According to BCSO, Youmans was last in contact with his family on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
abcnews4.com
Manufacturing company expanding operations in Dorchester County, will create 49 new jobs
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dozens of new jobs are coming to Dorchester County over the next five years thanks to a $2.1 million investment from United Kingdom-based company Dennis Eagle Ltd., South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced on Tuesday. Dennis Eagle, Inc., which specializes in the manufacturing of...
abcnews4.com
Boeing, United Airlines celebrate purchase of up to 200 new Boeing widebody planes
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — United Airlines has announced the historic purchase of up to 200 new Boeing widebody planes. It is the largest widebody aircraft order by a U.S. carrier in commercial aviation history, according to United. "This is a historic order. You've heard it already said- largest...
abcnews4.com
Deadly crash in Georgetown County Monday afternoon, SCHP says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly car crash in Georgetown County. SCHP said the incident occurred around 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on Earle Road. Troopers said the driver of the Honda was driving south on SC-41 when the driver ran off...
abcnews4.com
Crash leaves downed utility lines, stoplights at Johns Island intersection
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Downed utility lines and stoplights at the intersection of Main Road and Rivers Road on Johns Island is causing delays for drivers. According to Charleston County Sheriff's Office, a crash Monday afternoon caused the damage. Drivers are urged to avoid the area, No serious...
abcnews4.com
MPPD honoring officer who was hit and killed by a drunk driver
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police Department is honoring the life of Officer Vaughn Edward Kee, an MPPD officer who was struck and killed by a drunk driver 37 years ago. On December 13, 1985, at 2:35 a.m., Officer Kee pulled over an intoxicated driver on Coleman...
Comments / 0