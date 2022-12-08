ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Gift Guide: Lillie's of Charleston

We've found the perfect gift for the foodie in your life! Lillie's of Charleston is a family-owned specialty food company that’s been in business since 2001. They produce hot sauces, mustard BBQ sauces and several spice mixes. South Carolina is iconic in the BBQ circuit for its mustard-based BBQ sauces... And Lillie's family recipe is an award winner!
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Lincolnville holds first parade after 25 year hiatus

For the first time in 25 years, the town of Lincolnville held a Christmas Parade to bring in the holidays. But for the Community, it was also a time to come together. “I think the town has gone through a phase, and I think that those of us who are in our 5o’s and we remember when the town was so vibrant, and some of our parents have gone on, and stuff, and we decided, you know what we waited long enough, it’s time, it’s time for us to get in here to make it what we know It can be for our families that’s here," says Sylvia White one of the Parade coordinators.
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

National nonprofit Soldiers' Angels gives back to Charleston community

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — The national nonprofit Soldiers' Angels teamed up with Charleston's own EP Group and its subsidiary, Veterans Help Group, for December's Veteran Food Distribution on Tuesday. Two hundred pre-registered veteran families in need received on average 75 lbs. of fresh fruit, vegetables, meats, and...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

200 soldiers receive holiday meal from Soldiers' Angels

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The holidays are all about giving, whether that’s gifts to family and friends or giving back to the community. Today, 200 veterans got a gift to help make sure they could celebrate the holidays and enjoy a meal with their loved ones. A parking...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CCPL to close the West Ashley Library this Saturday for renovations

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — This Saturday, the Charleston County Public Library is closing its West Ashley location at 45 Windermere Blvd, to undergo renovations. Once construction begins the renovations are expected to take several months to complete. Some changes coming to the library are a new coat of paint in the interior, carpet, and furniture.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

House fire in Awendaw leaves two pets dead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, tragedy struck in Awendaw. Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire at 8504 Doar Road. Two dogs were removed from the home, and one was transported to the hospital, according to authorities. A cat and bird were found by firefighters and...
AWENDAW, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in crash with trailer on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person died in a crash on I-26 on Monday after driving into a trailer, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Tuesday afternoon, the Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as 61-year-old Ronald Washington of North Charleston. According to SCHP, Washington was traveling...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Man seriously injured in crash with tractor trailer on Bells Highway

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A 19-year-old man from Ruffin was seriously injured in a collision between an SUV and tractor trailer in the 1900 block of Bells Highway on Saturday, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. A Walterboro police officer was driving behind the 4-Runner when it reportedly drove...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Deputies searching for missing Seabrook-area man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Beaufort County are searching for a missing man from the Seabrook area of the county. Donald Youmans, 41, was reported missing to the sheriff's office by family members on Monday. According to BCSO, Youmans was last in contact with his family on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Deadly crash in Georgetown County Monday afternoon, SCHP says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly car crash in Georgetown County. SCHP said the incident occurred around 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, on Earle Road. Troopers said the driver of the Honda was driving south on SC-41 when the driver ran off...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Crash leaves downed utility lines, stoplights at Johns Island intersection

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Downed utility lines and stoplights at the intersection of Main Road and Rivers Road on Johns Island is causing delays for drivers. According to Charleston County Sheriff's Office, a crash Monday afternoon caused the damage. Drivers are urged to avoid the area, No serious...

Comments / 0

Community Policy