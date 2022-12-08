Read full article on original website
Lanesboro man killed in loading accident in Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – A Lanesboro man was killed on Monday in a loading accident in Chickasaw County, Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened around 11:55 a.m. at Vanderbilt Ave. and 160th St. in Lawler. Joseph Gathje, 21, of Lanesboro, was trying to load a...
Rochester woman sentenced to jail time already served, probation after vape shop fight, shattered bus window
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman accused of starting a fight at a vape shop and throwing a rock at a city bus was sentenced in Olmsted County Court Monday. Krystal Lynette Phillips, 33, was convicted of harassment and obstructing the legal process in the August fight, as well as 3rd-degree damage to property in the July bus incident.
Area business donates 17k in toys
(ABC 6 News) – A local bar and grill was able to collect more than 17 thousand dollars’ worth of toys for its Toys for Tots drive. This donation is a combined effort by the Rock Road Bandits and Carr’s bar in Racine. ABC 6 News reporter...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train makes stops in Minnesota this week
(ABC 6 News) – A holiday tradition is back in Minnesota this week. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is making stops in more than two-dozen towns across the state this year after a two-year hiatus. The Holiday Train with 14 brightly colored rail cars with hundreds of thousands of...
Hospital bed availability decreases in region amid “tripledemic”
(ABC 6 News) – Ahead of the holidays, shocking new numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health indicate that there have been more than 2,100 hospitalizations this season. Public health officials are on high alert amid the 900 influenza-like outbreaks in schools and 40 outbreaks in nursing homes. They...
VIDEO: Toys for Tots Toy Drive- 1st Sergeant Vince Reynolds
(ABC 6 New) – With less than two weeks until Christmas, we are asking for your help to make sure no child goes without a toy this holiday season. Every day we’re collecting toys here at our station. But Tuesday, we did something special. ABC 6 News held...
Sun sets on Rochester’s Night Market – for now
(ABC 6 News) – The most recent night market in Rochester will be the last one for a while. Despite being a big help for small businesses across Rochester, operating costs were not being reimbursed. Now the market is selling more items to recoup the lost money. Night Market...
It Gets MUCH Colder…
After the rain and snow wrap up, we will be looking at the potential for temperatures to be sub-zero for the first time since the end of February (at least at Rochester International Airport). Watch for untreated areas after the snow wraps up, as we could see more icy spots on the roads with the cool down coming.
Kaiden Peters talks MN HS FB ASG experience, ready to get back to basketball
(ABC 6 News) — Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior Kaiden Peters participated in the Minnesota high school football all-star game Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, lining up as a cornerback and a punt returner. He talked about playing with some of the state’s best and his eagerness to get back to basketball and help the top-five-ranked Bulldogs.
RCTC women’s basketball team secures #1 spot in latest NJCAA rankings
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) Yellowjackets women’s basketball team have secured the new number one spot in the latest NJCAA rankings released on Monday. The 8-0 Yellowjackets moved up one spot from last week, and received 7 first-place votes to capture the...
