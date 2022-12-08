Read full article on original website
Analyzer
5d ago
What a Brutal end for a Four old boy. I hope the perpetrators were visited by KARMA multiple times. May they Never rest in piece when their time comes.., if it didn't already......!
fox29.com
Police: Man killed in daytime shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was fatally shot in the head during a daytime shooting Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4900 block of Pashcall Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a man who they...
fox29.com
Deaths of 2 brothers-in-law found in New Jersey garage believed to be accidental, police say
PAULSBORO, N.J. - Authorities believe the deaths of two brothers-in-law found inside a New Jersey garage Tuesday morning may have been accidental. The Gloucester County Prosecutors Office said the apparent accident happened at a property on East Monroe Street in Paulsboro, Gloucester County. Family members identified the victims as Lloyd...
fox29.com
Police: 3 suspects sought for punching, kicking 66-year-old man in Chinatown carjacking
PHILADELPHIA - A carjacking turned violent in Chinatown last week, and now police are asking for the public's help to identify three men they say beat another man. A 66-year-old man was removing a chain from his parking spot on the 900 block of Winter Street when three masked suspects jumped into his Lexus.
fox29.com
Police: Double shooting in Frankford leaves 1 dead, teen injured
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a double shooting in Frankford. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 5300 block of Jackson Street around 3:46 a.m. on Monday. Authorities say a male, whose age remains unknown at this time, was shot in the chest...
fox29.com
3 teenage suspects sought in connection with theft of car from Northern Liberties, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division is asking for the public's help to identify suspects wanted in connection with the theft of a car. According to police, the three suspects entered a silver 2012 Hyundai Sonata with Pennsylvania license plate HVW-7433 on December 4 around 10:17 p.m.
fox29.com
Officials: 1 killed, 1 injured in North Philadelphia rowhome fire
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating a fire in North Philadelphia that left one person dead and another injured early Monday morning. According to fire officials, the fire erupted in a rowhome on the 2400 block of Seybert Street just after 4:00 a.m. Monday morning. Philadelphia fire Captain Derek Bowmer says...
fox29.com
Two 21-year-olds shot in the face at exact same time in separate Philadelphia shootings, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Shots rang out in two Philadelphia neighborhoods Sunday morning, hitting two different men in the face. Police say both shootings unfolded at 3:05 a.m.; one on Convention Avenue in University City and the other on 54th Street in Kingsessing. The victims, both 21-year-old men, were shot one time...
fox29.com
Police: 3 shot, including teen girl, in deadly home invasion near Temple University campus
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Another home invasion near Temple University came to a tragic end with one man fatally shot, another man critically injured and a teen girl suffering from several gunshot wounds. Philadelphia police say just before 1 p.m., Two men kicked in the front door of a home on...
fox29.com
Police looking for man after pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run at Frankford intersection
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after police say a driver struck him with his vehicle, then fled the scene last month in Philadelphia's Frankford section. Police say the suspect was speeding when he fatally hit a 36-year-old pedestrian at Frankford and Glenwood avenues and drove off on November 30.
fox29.com
West Whiteland police trying to locate bathroom where people may have been secretly filmed
EXTON, Pa. - Police in Chester County are trying to pinpoint which public bathroom they say a man filmed unsuspecting people inside over the summer. The West Whiteland Police Department shared photos of the bathroom and said the suspect is accused of doing the same thing inside a food court bathroom at Exton Mall.
fox29.com
'Luckiest boy in the world': Philly dog paralyzed after being hit by train recovering at foster home
PHILADELPHIA - Lucky the dog has had quite the devastating journey thus far, but things are finally looking up - and he is finally getting all the love and care he truly deserves!. The now-beloved dog gained local attention after he was found paralyzed on SEPTA train tracks in Philadelphia...
fox29.com
State Police: Road rage suspect wanted for shooting at woman driving on I-95 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Chaotic scenes on I-95 South Sunday morning as police say road rage sparked a shootout between two vehicles. Pennsylvania State Police say a female victim was approaching Exit 12 towards Philadelphia when shots were fired from the suspected vehicle. One bullet struck the chrome molding of the front...
fox29.com
Temple students pen letter urging school leadership to confront crime: 'We're at a tipping point'
PHILADELPHIA - Temple University responded to a letter from its students urging the school to confront rising crime plaguing the North Philadelphia campus. The letter, posted to the Instagram page ‘Keep_Us_Safe_TU,’ called out university president Jason Wingard, accusing him of being a silent leader. "We don't want him...
fox29.com
Police: Man killed after shooting erupts near SEPTA station in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA - A Sunday morning shooting claimed the life of one man in Philadelphia's Frankford section. Police found the 32-year-old victim when responding to the area near a SEPTA station on the 4700 block of Oxford Avenue. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, and pronounced dead...
fox29.com
Meek Mill, Michael Rubin host Philly sports event for families impacted by criminal justice system
PHILADELPHIA - Rapper Meek Mill and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin teamed up with local sports teams to provide children with a "once-in-a-lifetime event." The REFORM Alliance hosted more than 25 children from Pennsylvania and New Jersey whose lives "have been negatively impacted by an unjust probation system." The children's day...
fox29.com
4 Catholic churches will close in Philadelphia, suburbs early next year, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA - The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Sunday that several of its churches will officially shut their doors in the new year. Four churches serving Philadelphia, Chester and Montgomery counties were listed:. Holy Trinity Church in Old City. The Saint Peter Claver Church building in South Philadelphia. Sacred Heart Church...
fox29.com
Several rowhomes in Frankford damaged in second-alarm fire, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - Fire crews with the Philadelphia Fire Department have extinguished a second-alarm fire that erupted inside several rowhomes in Frankford. According to Philadelphia police, crews responded to the 4700 block of Salem Street at 12:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived on scene and found several properties impacted by flames. Minutes later,...
fox29.com
'He's a miracle man': Local man beating the odds after near-death construction fall
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - Even when summer has faded, Ocean City, New Jersey, still gives people the chance to escape. At a local gym on 9th Street and Asbury Avenue, a local man is beating the odds one day at a time. Frank McLoughlin, 58, works out at the Ocean...
fox29.com
Large dead whale found washed ashore Cape May County beach
STRATHMERE, N.J. - A beach goer witnessed an extraordinary, yet sad, sight when they came across a large beached whale in Strathmere this weekend. Video and photos posted to Facebook by Carol Baker showed the dead whale lying on Whale Beach as waves continued to crash around it. "It was...
fox29.com
Pennsylvania school board director who refused to vote for ‘cis White male’ president resigns
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A school board member in Montgomery County has decided to resign over a controversial statement that called electing a ‘cis White male’ for president "sending the wrong message." Upper Moreland School District board member Jennifer Solot made the comments as the acting president during an...
