‘Shocked And Appalled’: Miley Cyrus Grossed Out By Dad Billy Ray’s Engagement To 34-Year-Old Aussie Singer
Miley Cyrus has been fuming about her dad Billy Ray getting secretly engaged to his 34-year-old Aussie singer lover Firerose and has yet to call to congratulate him, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Miley, 29, and her dad have been estranged ever since her mom Tish filed for divorce earlier this year. An insider revealed the pop star was not impressed after finding out Billy Ray was in a relationship with someone young enough to be her sister. Billy Ray recently proposed to Firerose weeks after she moved into his Tennessee pad. The cradle-robing romance has grossed out...
Miley Cyrus Stuns In New Photo From 30th Birthday Party
Miley Cyrus looked stunning at her 30th birthday party. The singer turned three decades old on November 23rd and she took to social media on Sunday, November 27th, to share a sweet photo from the celebration. The photo shows Miley giving the camera a big smile while a cake with frosting, rainbow sprinkles, and chocolate bars sticking out of the top is also pictured right below her.
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special
It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are ready to ring the new year.... The post Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special appeared first on Outsider.
Miley Cyrus Shut Down In Attempts To Reconnect With Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth Three Years After Divorce
Miley Cyrus has extended an olive branch to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, three years after their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources, the 30-year-old pop star has tried “several times” recently to reach out to Lian, 32, but she’s been “snubbed” at every turn. “Miley wants to do some emotional healing and had hoped she and Liam could find a way to be friends again,” spilled the source. “But Liam won’t even return her calls and has let her know through others he doesn’t want any contact with her.” Miley recently purchased an $8 million mansion in Malibu...
Tish Cyrus Dating ‘Prison Break’ Star Dominic Purcell Amidst Ex Billy Ray’s Engagement
Tish Cyrus went public with her new man on Nov. 27, more than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. On her Instagram story, Tish, 55, shared a photo of her in the embrace of another – who she tagged as Dominic Purcell. “Thanks for the cute photo, [Vijat M],” Miley Cyrus’s mother wrote. In the subsequent IG Story, Tish shared a quote – “In God’s perfect timing, everything will turn out right!” – while adding, “Sometimes that’s hard to believe but it is so TRUE.”
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
The Best Looks From Porsha And Simon’s Star-Studded Wedding
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia tied the knot in style over the weekend.
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s Relationship Timeline
Something to sing about! Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s relationship is heating up. The two musicians were first romantically linked after they were spotted dancing at Miley's New Year's Eve Party special in January 2022. During the broadcast, which she cohosted with Pete Davidson, Cyrus sang a new track titled “You,” which many fans believe […]
Carrie Underwood Nearly Passed on Her ‘Massive’ Ballgown for the 2022 Grammy Awards
Here's a look at the story behind Carrie Underwood's choice of dress for the 2022 Grammy Awards and why the country music star almost decided against it.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Bare Baby Bump as She Snaps Bathroom Selfie in Bralette
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another baby together Chrissy Teigen is getting closer to meeting her baby on the way. The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a new shot of her baby bump on her Instagram Story Monday, showing her bare stomach as she wore an unbuttoned denim shirt and a bralette. As she snapped the bathroom selfie, Teigen put one hand on her bump as she stood in front of a sink in a casual outfit and black face mask. Last week, Teigen and husband John Legend, who...
Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown
Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Baby
Watch: Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!. Kate Chastain is ready to set sail on her latest charter: motherhood. The Below Deck alum revealed she is pregnant with her first child, debuting her baby bump in an Instagram post announcing the news. Along with a series of...
Shania Twain Replicates Iconic Music Video Outfit With Sheer Cheetah Print Ensemble at People's Choice Awards
The country-pop star showed up to the 2022 People's Choice Awards in a full-on cheetah print ensemble that may look familiar to her longtime fans. Twain, now 57, appeared to be channeling the look from her "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video, where she donned a memorable hooded suit with cheetah print from head-to-toe. Sporting red hair at the time, the country songstress also rocked a two-piece version of the look, baring her toned tummy for the iconic video.
Talking With Tami
Heidi Klum Poses For Her Promo Shoot For ‘America’s Got Talent All Stars’ Season 1
America’s Got Talent: All Stars is set to premiere on January 2nd, 2022! This is a different show than the popular reality competition series America’s Got Talent that’s going on season 18. The same judges will be in the house with Terry Crews, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandell and the doll, Heidi Klum. Sofia Vergara will not be on the show, that’s a bummer. This show will be a bit different than before and they will have winners and finalists but this time fan favorites and best viral moments! It will be acts from all around the world that will compete for the grand prize and get the “Ultimate All Star Title”.
Megan Fox Rocks Strapless Top & Head To Toe Denim With Machine Gun Kelly For Jimmy Kimmel Appearance
Megan Fox is always surprising us with her outfits and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 36-year-old accompanied Machine Gun Kelly, 32, for his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she wore a double denim outfit featuring pair of baggy ripped jeans with a strapless silver top and a baggy denim jacket on top. Meanwhile, MGK opted to wear a tan painter’s suit with the bottom half of the pants cut off.
Olivia Wilde Is Giving Goth in Sheer Black Lace Dress for 'People's Choice Awards'
Olivia Wilde is entering her revenge era. The 38-year-old actress—who recently split from boyfriend Harry Styles—showed up to the People's Choice Awards with a bang on Tuesday night as she strutted out in a daring lace gown for a sexy gothic fashion moment. The Don't Worry Darling director...
See Drake’s Massive Diamond Necklace in Honor of 42 Times He Almost Proposed
Watch: Drake & 21 Savage Sued for $4M After Using Fake Vogue Cover. Move over, Ariana Grande, Drake has more than just seven rings. In the ultimate rich flex, Drake has new piece of bling that is inspired by all the fiancées he never had. On Dec. 12, jewelry designer Alex Moss shared an Instagram Reel showing off a dazzling diamond necklace, featuring sparkers from dozens of engagement rings to represents the times the "Hotline Bling" rapper almost proposed.
You'll Be Blown Away By Pink's Daughter Singing Olivia Rodrigo's Hit
We're raising our glasses to this future musician. Pink's 11-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart followed in her mother's footsteps as a stunning vocalist with her own rendition of an Olivia...
