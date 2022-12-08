Read full article on original website
Cumming Police honors its top officers of 2022Michelle HallCumming, GA
Luxury Apartments In And Around AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant wants New Birth Church to grow marijuanaCheryl E PrestonAtlanta, GA
eastcobbnews.com
Fire Stone Chinese restaurant to open in East Cobb in early 2023
A second location of Fire Stone Chinese Cuisine—which debuted to acclaim in the Town Center area in 2019—is set to open in East Cobb early 2023. That’s the response we got after inquiring about the new restaurant’s timeline. Fire Stone will occupy the former Black Swan Tavern space—and for many years before that, Churchill’s Pub—at Merchants Festival (1401 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 128).
fb101.com
OMNI ATLANTA HOTEL AT CNN CENTER CROWNS HOTEL’S OFFICIAL PEACH BOWL-INSPIRED COCKTAIL WINNER, TY NICOLE TUCKER
Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center launched its first-ever, Peach Bowl Signature Cocktail Exhibition at the Vues Lobby Bar, and crowned Ty Nicole Tucker as their official Peach Bowl-inspired cocktail winner. Tucker created the “Peach Spice & Everything Nice” cocktail, a mixture of:. Uncle Nearest. St. George’s pear...
Popular Douglas County restaurant fails inspection with multiple violations, including live roaches
LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — A popular Douglas County restaurant failed its health inspection for violations including live roaches. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Applebee’s Grill and Bar sits next to the Pointe at Lithia Springs Shopping Center on Thornton Road. On Dec....
Eater
Atlanta’s First Zero-Proof Bottle Shop Opens
The Zero Co. opened over the weekend in Poncey-Highland, becoming Atlanta’s first bottle shop dedicated to selling non-alcoholic wines, beers, and spirits. Located next door to Highland Row Antiques on North Highland Avenue, the Zero Co. is a collaboration between natural wine and small batch liquor shop Elemental Spirits Co. and non-alcoholic distributor the Zero Proof. The shop carries over 300 non-alcoholic spirits, wines, beer, and canned beverages and will eventually offer tastings and other drink events, including zero-proof pop-up bars.
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)
Who wants to cook when you could be spending time with family and friends this Christmas? We've rounded up the best spots to get your Holiday feast to go in Atlanta. Holiday catering package at Bucca di BeppoPhoto byBuca de Beppo.
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City, Fayetteville both on downslope to decline
There are a variety of things that can drive a community into decline. Combine enough of the negatives and a once respected and livable location can crumble. We have seen it many times in metro Atlanta. I am always puzzled by the people who flee areas in serious decline, move...
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Atlanta Humane Society
She is sweet but can be nervous around new people. When she gets used to you, she'll be the biggest cuddle buddy.
Whataburger Has Come To Atlanta & The Crazy Line Is Making Life Harder For Locals
Texas' famous fast-food chain Whataburger just opened its first location in the Metro Atlanta area in Georgia and is already making waves. The Kennesaw spot opened its doors on November 28, and massive crowds have shown up to determine if the burger chain is worth the hype. Videos from locals...
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee Chophouse sizzles with new name, renovated look
The Cherokee Cattle Company, an icon of the Marietta dining scene since the early 1980s, is back with a new name and a new look. Paul Milliken got the chance to take a tour - and check out the food - at the new Cherokee Chophouse.
‘This is not Atlanta’: Lawmakers speak out after fatal Buckhead stabbing
Atlanta City Councilwoman Mary Norwood is urging law enforcement officials to crack down on repeat criminal offenders af...
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month
Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.
fox5atlanta.com
Major fire destroys Hall County chicken coop
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - It took nearly three hours, but firefighters were able to put out a blaze that overtook a chicken house in Hall County on Saturday night. The responding crew said there was a camper near the structure that also caught on fire. Authorities reported that there were...
Jim Ellis Automotive Group founder passes away at 90
DULUTH, Ga. — The founder of an automotive group that has since grown to nearly two dozen car dealerships across metro Atlanta has died at the age of 90. Jim Ellis Jr., the founder of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group, died peacefully on Friday while surrounded by his family.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Lola is a sweet and petit Chihuahua who has plenty of energy. She loves play time as well as snuggle time.
fox5atlanta.com
Body found in Fulton Industrial Parkway parking lot, police investigating
ATLANTA - Investigators are working to identify the body of a person discovered in a parking lot on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta Tuesday morning. Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that a body was found before 10:45 a.m. in a lot on the 4100 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard between Martin Luther Jr. Boulevard and Wendall Drive.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta homeowner buys tractor to smooth out street as paving project drags on for years
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When Joe Abercrombie moved his family from Alabama to Atlanta, Georgia, he thought he left country life behind. But his move into southeast Atlanta’s Ormewood Park came with a country vibe. The family lives on Ayr Place, one of Atlanta’s unpaved residential streets.
Enjoy the Best of Suburban Living in This On-the-Market Milton Estate
Lined with a dense covering of trees, the long, winding driveway opens to an inviting, 5-bedroom, 5.5 bath, light brick and stone home.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
One Georgia City Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the hardest working cites across the country.
Rebrand DeKalb’s Memorial Drive? Join the discussion at public meeting
An upcoming public meeting will discuss possible “rebranding” options for the community surrounding DeKalb’s OTP-stretch...
