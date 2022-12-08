ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

eastcobbnews.com

Fire Stone Chinese restaurant to open in East Cobb in early 2023

A second location of Fire Stone Chinese Cuisine—which debuted to acclaim in the Town Center area in 2019—is set to open in East Cobb early 2023. That’s the response we got after inquiring about the new restaurant’s timeline. Fire Stone will occupy the former Black Swan Tavern space—and for many years before that, Churchill’s Pub—at Merchants Festival (1401 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 128).
COBB COUNTY, GA
Eater

Atlanta’s First Zero-Proof Bottle Shop Opens

The Zero Co. opened over the weekend in Poncey-Highland, becoming Atlanta’s first bottle shop dedicated to selling non-alcoholic wines, beers, and spirits. Located next door to Highland Row Antiques on North Highland Avenue, the Zero Co. is a collaboration between natural wine and small batch liquor shop Elemental Spirits Co. and non-alcoholic distributor the Zero Proof. The shop carries over 300 non-alcoholic spirits, wines, beer, and canned beverages and will eventually offer tastings and other drink events, including zero-proof pop-up bars.
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Peachtree City, Fayetteville both on downslope to decline

There are a variety of things that can drive a community into decline. Combine enough of the negatives and a once respected and livable location can crumble. We have seen it many times in metro Atlanta. I am always puzzled by the people who flee areas in serious decline, move...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Kristen Walters

Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month

Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Major fire destroys Hall County chicken coop

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - It took nearly three hours, but firefighters were able to put out a blaze that overtook a chicken house in Hall County on Saturday night. The responding crew said there was a camper near the structure that also caught on fire. Authorities reported that there were...
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Body found in Fulton Industrial Parkway parking lot, police investigating

ATLANTA - Investigators are working to identify the body of a person discovered in a parking lot on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta Tuesday morning. Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that a body was found before 10:45 a.m. in a lot on the 4100 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard between Martin Luther Jr. Boulevard and Wendall Drive.
ATLANTA, GA

