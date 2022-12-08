Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Mobile food pantry on 12/13Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Related
Illinois Man Arrested For Attacking Two People With Skateboard
Two Illinois residents were hospitalized after being attacked with a skateboard. Back in my younger days, fighting used to be really different and a lot simpler. When a couple of people got angry with each other, the dispute was settled with their fists. Usually, after a few strategically placed punches to the face and the battle was over.
Chicago Cop On Vacation Accused of Whizzing in Ice Machine
It's not easy being a police officer. Keep that in mind as I share the story of a Chicago cop who was apparently a little too relaxed on vacation as he's been accused of doing things into an ice machine that should not be done. Don't blame me for this...
City Of Chicago Needs To Stop Crime Not Holiday Decorations
Chicago may be the largest city in Illinois but they could definitely learn a thing or two from the rest of the towns in our state. I understand that crime is a major situation everywhere including Illinois. In Chicago, it is completely out of control. It's gotten to the point where people are afraid to go there. Even with this huge problem, the city officials seem to want to concentrate on lesser issues.
39 Cellphones Are Stolen PER DAY in Chicago, 14,000 Per Year
On average, 39 cellphones are stolen per day in the city of Chicago. They average 14000 per year, yikes! DNAINFO. "Cellphone thefts are treated similarly to other property thefts, with the exception that technology can sometimes assist detectives in locating the devices under certain circumstances." Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
A ‘Santa Pub Crawl’ Had an Illinois Man Tossed Face First Into a Store Window
A few years back there was a "Santa Pub Crawl" in Chicago, that ended with a man thrown face first into the storefront window of a comic book store. Let's turn the page and see what else happened. DNAINFO. Back in 2012 the "Twelve Bars of Christmas" pub crawl was...
You’re Not Going To Believe Why IL Man Crashed Into Hair Salon
How does this driver in Illinois crash his car through the middle of a hair salon?. How Does Somebody Crash Their Vehicle Into A Building?. You hear about it on the news all the time. People are crashing their vehicles into buildings. Honestly, I can't figure that one out. The building is standing still. It's not going to move and is definitely in plain sight. The driver has the ability to change the direction of the car with the steering wheel. How about hitting the brakes? I just don't get it.
Group Of Illinois Criminals Hold Up 13 Victims In Just 5 Hours
Not sure if they were going for a record but a group of criminals in Illinois stole from thirteen people in just five hours. I was just thinking, what kind of schedule does a criminal in Illinois have? How often do they go out and break the law? My personal thought is probably not as much as you would think. First of all, they are stealing so they can avoid getting a real job. Then robberies become their career. Of course, who really wants to work hard? Even when committing crimes.
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
Illinois Nearly Tops List For Most STDs In The United States
Illinois almost topped another in 2022 and this one doesn't come with bragging rights. A similar report came out two years prior and the Land of Lincoln didn't get the best grade at that time either. Although there was a bit of good news for one city in Illinois, I guess.
One of the 5 Best Tattoo Shops in the US is in Illinois
A ranking came out of the 35 Best Tattoo Shops in the US, and when you get near the top of the list you'll find a shop located right here in the Land of Lincoln. If you are looking for some new ink this holiday season, you need to check out this shop.
Illinois Restaurant Draws Thousands Of Customers After Viral TikTok Video
Taco-Bout-Joy's in Glenview, Illinois has gone viral on the internet after a video showed their restaurant with zero customers. Today, that's not the case!. Taco-Bout-Joy's won't have any time to breathe after blowing up on TikTok. The restaurant owner's daughter uploaded a video on Thursday with the caption, "It breaks...
17 Things Only True Illinoisans Will Understand
Living in Illinois has its quirks and unique experiences. You know you're from Illinois when you know what "pop" is (it's not soda, folks). You've experienced the polar vortex firsthand and can navigate the Chicago "L" like a pro. You know that Portillo's is a must-visit restaurant and you have been to a Cubs game at Wrigley Field.
One Of Illinois’ Best Christmas Displays Features Over 200,000 Lights
A Tinley Park family's famous Christmas light display is back and features over 200,000 lights while raising money for a local non-profit. One of Chicagoland's best Christmas light displays can be found in Tinley Park, Illinois. The creative mind behind this attraction is Dominic Kowalczyk. For years, he has been...
Chicago Poll Hall Used in a Movie Was Spot for a Family Fight, Sends 7 to Hospital
A family fight at a famous Chicago pool hall used in the movie, "The Color of Money," sent seven family members to the hospital! ChicagoSuntimes. Family fights, usually are nothing more than harsh words, opinions, and colorful language. This family fight at Chris’s Billiards on Chicago sent this entire family to the hospital. Yikes!
Mental Health Concerns Arise Amid Belvidere Chrysler Shutdown, Experts Say
The Belvidere Chrysler plant in Belvidere, Illinois has been a major employer and economic driver in the area for decades. However, recent reports indicate that the plant is facing significant challenges, which could have a negative impact on the local economy. Automotive News says production at the Belvidere Chrysler facility...
Escape to The Robey Hotel in Bucktown Chicago for the Holidays
If you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, consider booking a stay at The Robey Hotel in Chicago's trendy Bucktown neighborhood. This sleek and stylish hotel offers the perfect retreat for those looking to unwind and recharge. The Robey Hotel is a former clock factory...
Q985
Rockford, IL
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0