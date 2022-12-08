ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Man Arrested For Attacking Two People With Skateboard

Two Illinois residents were hospitalized after being attacked with a skateboard. Back in my younger days, fighting used to be really different and a lot simpler. When a couple of people got angry with each other, the dispute was settled with their fists. Usually, after a few strategically placed punches to the face and the battle was over.
City Of Chicago Needs To Stop Crime Not Holiday Decorations

Chicago may be the largest city in Illinois but they could definitely learn a thing or two from the rest of the towns in our state. I understand that crime is a major situation everywhere including Illinois. In Chicago, it is completely out of control. It's gotten to the point where people are afraid to go there. Even with this huge problem, the city officials seem to want to concentrate on lesser issues.
39 Cellphones Are Stolen PER DAY in Chicago, 14,000 Per Year

On average, 39 cellphones are stolen per day in the city of Chicago. They average 14000 per year, yikes! DNAINFO. "Cellphone thefts are treated similarly to other property thefts, with the exception that technology can sometimes assist detectives in locating the devices under certain circumstances." Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
You’re Not Going To Believe Why IL Man Crashed Into Hair Salon

How does this driver in Illinois crash his car through the middle of a hair salon?. How Does Somebody Crash Their Vehicle Into A Building?. You hear about it on the news all the time. People are crashing their vehicles into buildings. Honestly, I can't figure that one out. The building is standing still. It's not going to move and is definitely in plain sight. The driver has the ability to change the direction of the car with the steering wheel. How about hitting the brakes? I just don't get it.
Group Of Illinois Criminals Hold Up 13 Victims In Just 5 Hours

Not sure if they were going for a record but a group of criminals in Illinois stole from thirteen people in just five hours. I was just thinking, what kind of schedule does a criminal in Illinois have? How often do they go out and break the law? My personal thought is probably not as much as you would think. First of all, they are stealing so they can avoid getting a real job. Then robberies become their career. Of course, who really wants to work hard? Even when committing crimes.
17 Things Only True Illinoisans Will Understand

Living in Illinois has its quirks and unique experiences. You know you're from Illinois when you know what "pop" is (it's not soda, folks). You've experienced the polar vortex firsthand and can navigate the Chicago "L" like a pro. You know that Portillo's is a must-visit restaurant and you have been to a Cubs game at Wrigley Field.
Escape to The Robey Hotel in Bucktown Chicago for the Holidays

If you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, consider booking a stay at The Robey Hotel in Chicago's trendy Bucktown neighborhood. This sleek and stylish hotel offers the perfect retreat for those looking to unwind and recharge. The Robey Hotel is a former clock factory...
