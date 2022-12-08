Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
Steven “Steve” Randall Carden, age 64, of LaFollette
Steven “Steve” Randall Carden, age 64, of LaFollette, Tennessee, passed away on December 6, 2022 at the LaFollette Medical Center. Steve was born July 5, 1958 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Carl Carden and Gladys Phillips Carden. He was of the Baptist Faith. Steve enjoyed UT Volunteer Sports, loved dogs and hunting, loved telling stories, and most of all loved his grandkids. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Carden and Gladys Bradshaw, step dad Kenneth Bradshaw, sister Gail Love, and granddaughter Nikki.
VIDEO: Tennessee man arrested in Florida after 50-mile police chase
WALTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)—A man from Lebanon Tennessee is in police custody in Florida after a 50-mile pursuit ended in a crashed U-Haul and a chase through the woods. According to a press release from Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on the night of Wednesday, December 7, Joshua James Cornelius, 40 was arrested in Okaloosa County […]
waltonso.org
FIFTY MILE PURSUIT ENDS IN THE ARREST OF TENNESSEE MAN WEARING ANKLE MONITOR IN STOLEN U-HAUL
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A 50-mile pursuit through multiple counties ends in the arrest of a Tennessee man early Friday morning. Joshua James Cornelius, 40, of Lebanon, Tennessee led deputies on a pursuit driving a stolen U-Haul that ended in Holmes County. Wednesday night, Cornelius was arrested by Okaloosa County...
WYSH AM 1380
TDOT announces ‘No Trash November’ results
More than 1,300 volunteers across the state removed more than 48,000 pounds of litter in their communities as part of the second annual No Trash November, a month-long initiative created to ensure Tennessee roadways are safe from the harmful effects of litter. The initiative is spearheaded by the Tennessee Department...
freightwaves.com
Mysterious fog caused one of Tennessee’s deadliest crash 32 years ago
On Dec. 11, 1990, an unusual weather event caused one the deadliest crashes in Tennessee history when a dense fog fell near Calhoun, Tennessee. The 99-vehicle pileup caused 12 deaths and 42 injuries, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. It began in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 when an unusually dense fog fell rapidly, reducing visibility to almost nothing in a very short time.
actionnews5.com
New law in TN will provide more training for security guards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
wvlt.tv
LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East...
How likely is a white Christmas in East Tennessee?
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but the weather has not been matching what one might expect if they're dreaming of a white Christmas.
Tennessee Bear Charges Woman on Deck Who Got Too Close [VIDEO]
The Smoky Mountains are one of my favorite places to visit. My husband and I took out honeymoon there and we try to go back every year to celebrate our anniversary. One thing we've learned over the years is we have to be careful when it comes to the bears in the mountains.
WYSH AM 1380
Park takes steps to increase parking safety near busy trailheads
(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin implementing temporary, single-lane road closures at several locations this week for the installation of permanent roadside protection measures at busy park destinations to eliminate unsafe, damaging roadside parking. Over the last decade, extremely high use at several park destinations has resulted in unsafe conditions for motorists and pedestrians, increased roadway congestion, and damaged roadsides.
“Child welfare is in a state of crisis” Tennessee-based nonprofit feels strain of long DCS wait times
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
1450wlaf.com
Korean War combat veteran, longtime local pastor Carlo Bruce laid to rest
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Reverend Carlo Bruce served his country in the US Army and was a combat veteran in the Korea War before he began his decades long ministry. The man who served his country during 1950s war time and founded a church was laid to rest last week in the community he loved.
TN lawmaker files bill to cap number of cases per worker at DCS
The bill filed by Rep. Yusuf Hakeem (D-Chattanooga) aims to deal with staffing issues at the Department of Children's Services.
WYSH AM 1380
TN AG announces state share of opioid settlement
(TN AG press release) Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced today that he has finalized agreements with CVS and Walgreens, bringing the national opioid crisis settlement total to more than $50 billion. Under today’s agreements, CVS will pay $5 billion, and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, totaling $10.7 billion. Should all incentives be met, Tennessee is expected to receive more than $127 million from CVS and more than $138 million from Walgreens, totaling a combined $265 million.
Tennessee named number one state for flu cases, doctors warn of ‘tripledemic’
Heading into the holidays, doctors warn of a new wave of sickness and a possible "tripledemic".
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Tennessee Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date
Four-star linebacker and Tennessee target Arion Carter is announcing his college commitment Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET, Carter shared in a Tweet Tuesday. The Volunteer State native climbed up recruiting rankings and boards this fall while turning in a dominant senior season at Smyrna High School. The 6-foot-1, 210 pound linebacker’s strong season was good enough to earn 6A Tennessee Mr. Football honors this season.
WTVC
Tennessee bans Tiktok on government networks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Multiple states are taking action against the social media app Tiktok, and Tennessee is joining the movement, according to WKRN. The social media giant is extremely popular amongst children and young adults. Since its 2016 launch, the app has faced backlash with the FBI even saying the app poses national security concerns.
wvlt.tv
Nearly $1 million coming to East Tennessee to improve, build affordable housing
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly $1 million is coming to East Tennessee and will be used to build and improve housing projects. Officials hope it will help people with low incomes or disabilities. The Affordable Housing Program is giving organizations in the region just under $950,000 to be used for...
ValueWalk
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
