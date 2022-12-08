ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

WYSH AM 1380

Steven “Steve” Randall Carden, age 64, of LaFollette

Steven “Steve” Randall Carden, age 64, of LaFollette, Tennessee, passed away on December 6, 2022 at the LaFollette Medical Center. Steve was born July 5, 1958 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Carl Carden and Gladys Phillips Carden. He was of the Baptist Faith. Steve enjoyed UT Volunteer Sports, loved dogs and hunting, loved telling stories, and most of all loved his grandkids. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Carden and Gladys Bradshaw, step dad Kenneth Bradshaw, sister Gail Love, and granddaughter Nikki.
