Health officials in Pa. face scrutiny over weak oversight of medical marijuana doctors
HARRISBURG — Members of Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Advisory Board are publicly questioning the Wolf administration’s oversight of doctors and third-party certification companies, concerns that echo a yearlong Spotlight PA investigation into the state’s program. During the most recent advisory board meeting in November, health department officials...
76-year-old Pa. woman charged in cold case after DNA disproves goose story | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
How much snow will Pennsylvania get this week? Check the map
It’s too early for a white Christmas, but parts of Pennsylvania could be covered in snow on Thursday. How much will stick depends on where you are: The Harrisburg area could see as much as 3″ to 6″ of snowfall. The northcentral part of the state is forecast to get as much as a foot of snow. The ends, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, could miss out entirely.
Dead animal on the highway: Who you gonna call?
Readers have asked what they should do when they encounter a large, road-killed animal on the highway, which is a good question in Pennsylvania, a state where deer and bears killed in collisions with motor vehicles happens frequently. There’s no state that produces more vehicle-animal collisions than Pennsylvania, according to...
Here’s where Pa. cities rank among the ‘grinchiest’ in the country
While New York City has many iconic holiday traditions and festivities, it still ranks no. 1 on “The Grinchiest Cities in the U.S.” list. FinanceBuzz ranked the top 50 most grinchiest major cities in the U.S. and to some, it might make sense the mean streets of the Big Apple rank atop the list.
Advocates, lawmakers hope Pa. House power shift opens door for election law changes
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania lawmakers agree on one thing: the commonwealth needs to rewrite its election laws. Then, the disagreements start. In the two years since the 2020 election exposed gaps in the state’s voting law, the then-GOP-controlled House and Senate have been almost completely deadlocked with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf over which changes to make.
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
COVID cases up again in Pennsylvania. These 6 counties are at CDC’s high community level
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 13,700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Tuesday.
Closed restaurants; liquor lottery ban; holiday lights: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 42; Low: 26. Partly cloudy. Booze limits: The Pa. Liquor Control Board now has a policy banning its employees, board members and their families from lotteries for limited-release high-end liquors. The ban comes after a former board member and four of the agencies’ top executives got first dibs on buying bottles leftover in 2019 and 2020 lotteries.
DeSantis wants grand jury to investigate ‘wrongdoing’ related to COVID-19 vaccines
MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate...
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
Boaters missing from N.J. rescued 200 miles offshore by oil tanker crew
Two men who left New Jersey on a sailboat bound for Florida, then went missing for 10 days, were rescued Tuesday evening by the crew of an oil tanker over 200 miles east of Delaware, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe Ditomasso, 76, signaled the crew...
Death of Pa. man who fell from Acrisure Stadium escalator ruled an accident
The death of Pa. man who fell from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium is being treated as accidental. Dalton Keane, 27, was a father of one child when he fell from a stadium escalator while in attendance at a Steelers game back in October, according to WPXI. According to the...
Pa. Gov-elect Shapiro’s transition team includes more than a dozen LGBTQ members
'As a member of the LGBTQ community, I’m just very excited and proud to be a part of this,' team member Eric Gutshall said. The post Pa. Gov-elect Shapiro’s transition team includes more than a dozen LGBTQ members appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pa. House Democrats accuse GOP leader of inappropriate transfer of money
Before he left the House speaker’s position, Rep. Bryan Cutler transferred $51.5 million from accounts he controlled in that office to the Republican leadership account. Democrats are crying foul. But Cutler said it was money that belonged to the GOP.
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food. Sometimes some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
explore venango
Gov. Wolf Announces Pennsylvania Receiving $6.6 Million to Make Broadband Accessible for All
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf on Thursday announced that Pennsylvania is receiving $6.6 million from President Joe Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative, these are the first funds to be awarded of the more than $100 million to be managed by the Pennsylvania Broadband Authority. “Pennsylvania’s...
NYT names John Fetterman among the ‘most stylish,’ gets mocked for it
The New York Times has named Pennsylvania’s U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman among 2022′s “most stylish” people. The publication was promptly mocked for this, with one tweet inquiring what they were smoking. SIMILAR STORIES: John and Gisele Fetterman will appear in upcoming Netflix crime drama shot in...
Icy Mix On Track To Slam Region Later This Week
Just as a storm bringing snowfall to parts of the Northeast has winded down, a new system on track for later in the week is expected to bring another round of wintry weather to the region. While there's still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the new system on...
