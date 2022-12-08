ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Health officials in Pa. face scrutiny over weak oversight of medical marijuana doctors

HARRISBURG — Members of Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Advisory Board are publicly questioning the Wolf administration’s oversight of doctors and third-party certification companies, concerns that echo a yearlong Spotlight PA investigation into the state’s program. During the most recent advisory board meeting in November, health department officials...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
How much snow will Pennsylvania get this week? Check the map

It’s too early for a white Christmas, but parts of Pennsylvania could be covered in snow on Thursday. How much will stick depends on where you are: The Harrisburg area could see as much as 3″ to 6″ of snowfall. The northcentral part of the state is forecast to get as much as a foot of snow. The ends, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, could miss out entirely.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Dead animal on the highway: Who you gonna call?

Readers have asked what they should do when they encounter a large, road-killed animal on the highway, which is a good question in Pennsylvania, a state where deer and bears killed in collisions with motor vehicles happens frequently. There’s no state that produces more vehicle-animal collisions than Pennsylvania, according to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania

A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
