Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
City Of Chicago Needs To Stop Crime Not Holiday Decorations
Chicago may be the largest city in Illinois but they could definitely learn a thing or two from the rest of the towns in our state. I understand that crime is a major situation everywhere including Illinois. In Chicago, it is completely out of control. It's gotten to the point where people are afraid to go there. Even with this huge problem, the city officials seem to want to concentrate on lesser issues.
One of the 5 Best Tattoo Shops in the US is in Illinois
A ranking came out of the 35 Best Tattoo Shops in the US, and when you get near the top of the list you'll find a shop located right here in the Land of Lincoln. If you are looking for some new ink this holiday season, you need to check out this shop.
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
fox32chicago.com
More than 700 families will get gifts through Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program
CHICAGO - Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program will provide gifts to more than 700 families this year. On Saturday, some of those families were treated to a shopping spree at a store at 109th and Doty on the South Side. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined families (including some refugees...
'He's a liar. He's a con artist'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A northwest suburban man is in a Lake County court at this hour.He's facing the first of four trials where he's accused of conning his friends out of nearly a million dollars.CBS 2 investigator Dorothy Tucker was the first to publicly expose accused scammer Rick Dugo. He's on trial for scams he's accused committing in 2018.But the CBS 2 investigation revealed Dugo's accusers go back 20 years, and there are dozens of them. CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker has more information on his day in court. In a Lake County courtroom, prosecutors began their opening statement by describing Dugo...
Chicago Cop On Vacation Accused of Whizzing in Ice Machine
It's not easy being a police officer. Keep that in mind as I share the story of a Chicago cop who was apparently a little too relaxed on vacation as he's been accused of doing things into an ice machine that should not be done. Don't blame me for this...
Cause of death for Chicago's 'Walking Man' revealed
CHICAGO - Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’ has died several months after he was set on fire as he slept on Lower Wabash Avenue. Joseph Kromelis, 75, died Sunday afternoon, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death has been ruled a homicide. Kromelis — a...
Willie Wilson addresses questions about his residency to run for mayor
Businessman and candidate for Mayor of Chicago Willie Wilson joins Lisa Dent to respond to claims made by Ja’Mal Green that his main home is in south suburban Hazel Crest which violates the residency requirements to run for Chicago mayor. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Decision on Father Pfleger expected as soon as Saturday
CHICAGO — A decision could be coming as early as Saturday on the fate of Father Michael Pfleger following an allegation of abuse. It’s unclear whether the archdiocese’s independent review board will be ready to close its investigation. Board members met last month on Nov. 19 to discuss the case. Pfleger stepped away from ministry […]
Angela Ford: Family of Chicago woman murdered over 2 decades ago awaits justice
CHICAGO - There are dozens of cases of unsolved murders of black and brown women in Chicago. The victim’s voices were silenced when they fell prey to someone who thought nothing of their lives, or the families left to suffer the unimaginable loss. One West Side faith leader is...
thesource.com
Chicago’s WGCI Big Jam Headlined by Moneybagg Yo Leads to $13,000 Donation to Local Schools
IHeartMedia’s sold-out Big Jam concert was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the United Center, hosted by 107.5 WGCI, Chicago’s #1 Station for Hip-Hop and R&B, and Get Covered Illinois. Nearly 13,000 spectators attended to kick off the holiday season. Moneybagg Yo, Nardo Wick, Glorilla, Saucy Santana, Muni Long, Tink, PGF Nuk, Sonta, and SleazyWorld Go were among the performers on the bill.
blockclubchicago.org
Man Giving Winter Tents To People Who Are Homeless Says City Officials Will No Longer Threaten Teardowns
CHICAGO — A Pilsen man giving warm winter tents to people living underneath bridges, viaducts and in parks — and has blasted city officials for threatening to throw them out — now says officials are backing off. Andy Robledo has driven around Chicago in his 1974 blue...
South Side Couple Gets $250,000 City Grant For Their Chatham Wine And Cheese Bar: ‘We’re Going All In And All Out’
CHATHAM — A South Side wine and charcuterie bar is one step closer to becoming a reality after getting a big boost from a city grant. Park Manor 75, a Black-owned business led by a husband-and-wife duo, was one of 60 beneficiaries of the city’s Community Development Grant in November. The grant, created under Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago Recovery Plan, awards funding to businesses citywide as they recover from the pandemic.
Illinois Nearly Tops List For Most STDs In The United States
Illinois almost topped another in 2022 and this one doesn't come with bragging rights. A similar report came out two years prior and the Land of Lincoln didn't get the best grade at that time either. Although there was a bit of good news for one city in Illinois, I guess.
Man who survived Midway jet crash recalls day, shows piece of plane he's kept for 50 years
Thursday marks 50 years since a United Airlines Flight 553 crashed on approach to Midway Airport, slamming into a Chicago neighborhood just southeast of the airport.
'A Christmas miracle': Daughter's TikTok video brings influx of customers to mom's empty taco shop
The daughter of a suburban taco shop owner asked for more customers for her mother for Christmas.
Girl, 15, reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl who was reported missing Monday from Chicago's Northwest Side. Rhianna Armstrong, 15, was last seen around 1:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Sayre Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Deadline Friday night for Chicago's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program
CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to apply for round two of the city's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program, you have until 11:59 p.m.The program provides $500 in cash payments to over 4,000 Chicagoans in need.It's aimed at helping people who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus, particularly caregivers of adults or households with adult children.To apply go to chicash.org.
PAWS Chicago hopes to match hundreds of pets with fur-ever homes during annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon
The animal rescue hopes that the week-long adoption event will match 200 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens with a forever home, just in time for the holidays.
52-year-old man shot at family, neighbors after TV news story upset him, prosecutors say
A Far South Side man who was apparently enraged by a television news story allegedly opened fire on several family members and neighbors earlier this week, hitting one man before he was shot by a Chicago cop, according to prosecutors.
Q985
Rockford, IL
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0