Still Unsolved

Police Officer Found Dead After Investigating Fellow Officers

Lester Garnier(Walnut Creek PD) During the early morning hours of July 11, 1988, a groundskeeper made a startling discovery. He saw a 1984 Corvette parked in a shopping mall in an affluent suburban area of California. What mostly stuck out to the groundskeeper was the position of the man behind the driver’s seat. He was slouched over and appeared to be asleep. As the groundskeeper moved in closer, he realized just how wrong he was. The man was not asleep; he was dead. The victim was shot twice in the head. While there were fingerprints found at the scene, they weren’t a match for anyone in the system. Aside from that, there was little to no physical evidence at the scene.
TheDailyBeast

Cops Detail Chilling Texts From Parents of Boy Found Dead in Washing Machine

A 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in his family’s washing machine last summer had been beaten, asphyxiated, and possibly drowned before being dumped in the appliance to “conceal the location of the body,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.Troy Koehler’s adoptive parents, Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas, were furious with their son because he had eaten their food without permission, the affidavit states, citing text messages found by investigators on the Thomas’ cell phones.“Fuck that, I’m for not doing shit for his birthday,” Tiffany, 35, allegedly wrote to Jemaine, 42, on July 7, three weeks before...
NBC News

Texas parents charged after 7-year-old foster son found dead in washing machine in July

A Texas couple have been arrested and charged four months after their 7-year-old foster son was found dead in a washing machine, the Harris County sheriff said Tuesday. Authorities charged Jemaine Thomas, 42, with capital murder and Tiffany Thomas, 35, with injury to a child by omission after police found their 7-year-old son, Troy Koehler, dead in a washing machine at the family's home in Spring, a census-designated place about 24 miles north of Houston, on July 28 after he had been reported missing, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
TheDailyBeast

Police Called to Ted Cruz’s Texas Home for Teen With Self-Inflicted Wounds

Police and medical personnel were called to the Texas home of Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday night after reports of a 14-year-old girl at the property suffering from self-inflicted stab wounds to her arms.The teen was taken to the hospital shortly after. It’s unclear who the girl was—though Cruz does have two daughters: Catherine, 11, and Caroline, 14.In a response to The Daily Beast, a representative for his office said: “This is a family matter, and thankfully their daughter is OK.”There “were no serious injuries,” the representative said. “The family requests that the media respect their daughter’s privacy at this time.”Emergency...
People

Connecticut Man Who Vanished a Decade Ago Found Dead After Living Under New Name in New York

Robert Hoagland was reported missing in Connecticut in 2013 after he failed to show up at work and pick up a family member from the airport A man who disappeared from Connecticut nearly a decade ago was found dead in New York under where he had been living under a new name. Robert Hoagland was reported missing in Newtown, Conn. on July 29, 2013, after he failed to pick up a family member from the airport and did not show up to work, per NBC News. His cars, wallet, cellphone and medication...
WUSA9

12, 13-year-old girls arrested for violent Thanksgiving robbery in SW DC

WASHINGTON — Around dinnertime on Thanksgiving Day, two young girls were charged with robbery after what police called a forceful and violent encounter in Southwest, D.C. The 12 and 13-year-old girls were found and arrested after the incident, which occurred in the 300 block of I Street just after 8 p.m., about a five-minute walk from Waterfront Metro station.
Salon

The mystery of Philadelphia's gruesome "The Boy in the Box" case has been partially solved

In February 1957, a young man hunting muskrats in a park north of Philadelphia chanced upon the badly beaten corpse of a young boy discarded in a cardboard box near the side of the road. Worried that police would reprimand him for hunting, he left the box where it was, and there it sat until days later when a college student discovered it again and alerted local police, according to an in-depth feature written by All That's Interesting.
The Independent

Philadelphia’s ‘Boy in the Box’ identified as Joseph Augustus Zarelli

Police in Philadelphia on Thursday publicly identified a four-year-old child killed in the city in 1957 as Joseph Augustus Zarelli — giving a name to the person long known only as the “Boy in the Box.” Zarelli was killed in 1957 and found lying wrapped in a blanket in a box in a then-sparsley populated, forested area of northwest Philadelphia. Police at the time were unable to identify him or track down his killer, and the case currently remains open and unsolved. But the identification of Zarelli, made possible through advancements in DNA technology, represents a landmark breakthrough in...
RadarOnline

DNA Of Mystery Killer Or Killers On The Loose In University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder Could Be Found Under Victims' Fingernails: Sources

Police desperately searching for leads in the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students are hoping DNA evidence could be recovered from the fingernails of at least one of the victims, RadarOnline.com has been told.“If there was a struggle between the victim and the offender, which it’s believed there was in at least one of the killings, it is almost certain that biological debris will be found beneath fingernails,” said a case informant. “This will be crucial to the forensic casework.”If DNA is located, befuddled police — who remain on a chilling manhunt with no motive or murder weapon...
The Independent

Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary

An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show

