Illinois quick hits: Gun bill vote could come sooner; property tax board wants more space; first social equity dispensary opens

Gun ban bill expected sooner

State Rep. Bob Morgan expects to get his proposed bill banning future sales of certain types of semi-automatic firearms and magazines passed when lawmakers return for the lame-duck session starting Jan. 4. Morgan told WMAY his goal is to pass the measure, which also restricts anyone younger than 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card unless they are enlisted in the military or National Guard, by Jan. 10. Gun rights groups have promised lawsuits if the measure passes.

Property tax board wants more space

Members of the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board say they need more resources to handle cases. The board provides an unbiased forum for taxpayers and taxing bodies dealing with property tax challenges. During an audit hearing last month, board members said construction at the capitol has shifted their offices and they need more staff and space.

Social-equity cannabis dispensary opens in Chicago

The first cannabis dispensary awarded a license through the state's social equity licensing program has opened in Chicago. Gov. J.B. Pritzker says more are on the way. Ivy Hall is the first of nearly 200 license recipients to open its doors using the state's social equity application process. So far this year, cannabis sales in Illinois have totaled more than $1.4 billion.