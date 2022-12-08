ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, NC

WRAL

Woman-owned Raleigh gift shop has a charitable mission

It's been more than a year since Erica Heilmann sold her house in Cary and moved to downtown Raleigh to open an eclectic gift shop with a special mission.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Store Fined For Price Scanning Errors

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines from 70 stores in 38 counties because of excessive price-scanner errors. “Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
AYDEN, NC
Axios Raleigh

10 best new restaurants in Raleigh, Durham and Cary in 2022

We lost some great restaurants in the past year, but never fear: plenty of exciting new eateries have arrived on the scene. Here is a list of the best of this year's newcomers, which we compiled by eating our way around the Triangle and talking with restaurant-goers. Bright Spot Donuts, 1501 Sunrise Ave., suite 180, Raleigh Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosFrom the moment you bite into one of the fried doughnuts at Bright Spot, it's immediately clear the small shop will become a frequent habit for the foreseeable future. Created by the bakers behind the great Benchwarmers Bagels, Bright Spot's original glazed...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Rocky Mount appoints new city manager

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A new city manager was appointed in Rocky Mount Monday night. Keith Rogers Jr. is currently town manager of Dumfries, Virginia. His annual salary will be $225,000 a year. Rogers will take over for Rochelle Small-Toney, who went on leave in January and retired in...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
jocoreport.com

Joseph Kermit Gilbert

Joseph Kermit Gilbert, 76, of Selma, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Duke Hospital in Durham. Joseph was born in Wise, Virginia, on August 8, 1946 to the late Joseph Gilbert and Mildred Witt Gilbert. Joseph is survived by his significant other, Margaret Bass of Selma; brother, David...
SELMA, NC
The Modern Times

Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina

Lab grown meat coming to America.Photo by(Believer Meats) In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”
WILSON, NC

