getnews.info
Fayetteville Appliance Repair Explains Why Clients Should Choose Them for Appliance Repair Services
Fayetteville Appliance Repair is a leading appliance repair company. In a recent update agency outlined why property owners should hire them. Fayetteville, NC – In a website post, Fayetteville Appliance Repair shared why they’re the go-to contractor for appliance repair. The Fayetteville appliance repair experts mentioned that they...
WRAL
Woman-owned Raleigh gift shop has a charitable mission
It's been more than a year since Erica Heilmann sold her house in Cary and moved to downtown Raleigh to open an eclectic gift shop with a special mission. It's been more than a year since Erica Heilmann sold her house in Cary and moved to downtown Raleigh to open an eclectic gift shop with a special mission.
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings available
A popular retail store chain with more than 2,027 locations throughout the country recently opened another new store location in North Carolina. They currently have job openings available. Read on to learn more.
WRAL
Rocky Mount couple has run local dry cleaning business for 64 years
For 64 years, Ed and Martha Strange have run a dry cleaning business in Rocky Mount--Ed is 95 years old and still works every day! It is a specialty dry cleaner, and during the holiday season, Martha and Ed are busy cleaning wedding dresses and ball gowns. For 64 years,...
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Store Fined For Price Scanning Errors
RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines from 70 stores in 38 counties because of excessive price-scanner errors. “Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with...
Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
'Everybody was just in here enjoying themselves.': Bullet fired into downtown Raleigh business with customers inside
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jimmy Fleck, the owner of Roshambo Beverage Company, was shocked and frustrated Tuesday over gunshots fired inside his store with customers inside. "I got a phone call from my bartender and my bartender said ‘the place has been shot,’" said Fleck. A frightening call...
Birth certificate of movie legend, North Carolina native Ava Gardner to be presented to museum
A restored copy of Ava Gardner’s birth certificate is going to be presented to the Ava Gardner Museum in December.
Star stalwart Bullard takes company reins
The torch has officially been passed at Star Communications, with one Star stalwart retiring and another taking the reins. Donna Bu
10 best new restaurants in Raleigh, Durham and Cary in 2022
We lost some great restaurants in the past year, but never fear: plenty of exciting new eateries have arrived on the scene. Here is a list of the best of this year's newcomers, which we compiled by eating our way around the Triangle and talking with restaurant-goers. Bright Spot Donuts, 1501 Sunrise Ave., suite 180, Raleigh Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosFrom the moment you bite into one of the fried doughnuts at Bright Spot, it's immediately clear the small shop will become a frequent habit for the foreseeable future. Created by the bakers behind the great Benchwarmers Bagels, Bright Spot's original glazed...
Stolen check: Someone swiped $1.4 million from Cumberland County and Fayetteville Tech
The Fayetteville Observer reports someone stole a $1.4 million check sent via U.S. mail from the Cumberland County government to Fayetteville Technical Community College. The thief intercepted the check in June, got JPMorgan Chase Bank to redeem it, and got away with the cash, according to county and college officials.
WRAL
Rocky Mount appoints new city manager
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A new city manager was appointed in Rocky Mount Monday night. Keith Rogers Jr. is currently town manager of Dumfries, Virginia. His annual salary will be $225,000 a year. Rogers will take over for Rochelle Small-Toney, who went on leave in January and retired in...
Walmart in North Carolina among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
WRAL
Family complained to Raleigh landlord for years about rat-infested home
Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years.
cbs17
Police investigate threats to workers at auto parts maker based in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they are investigating threats to workers at the headquarters of an auto parts company Monday. Police were called just before 10:20 a.m. to AP Exhaust at 300 Dixie Trail, according to a news release from Goldsboro police. “Employees of the business reported...
Dollar General sales Dec. 11-17: Xtra Laundry Detergent, bath tissue, 1-day sale, gift card offers
Dollar General has new sales this week including Betty Crocker Frosting, Clover Valley Single Serve Coffee, Xtra Liquid Laundry Detergent, bath tissue, gift card offers, a 1-day sale and more. * These sales are valid for most Raleigh, NC area stores. Check the ad for your specific location to verify...
jocoreport.com
Joseph Kermit Gilbert
Joseph Kermit Gilbert, 76, of Selma, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Duke Hospital in Durham. Joseph was born in Wise, Virginia, on August 8, 1946 to the late Joseph Gilbert and Mildred Witt Gilbert. Joseph is survived by his significant other, Margaret Bass of Selma; brother, David...
Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina
Lab grown meat coming to America.Photo by(Believer Meats) In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”
High-end car theft in Raleigh may have Charlotte connection, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities in Raleigh are investigating a high-end car theft that may have connections to Charlotte, officials say. According to investigators, a group of eight people broke into a car dealership and pried open a key box. In just 15 minutes, they drove away with $600,000 worth...
List of restaurants and grocery stores offering dine-in and to-go Christmas meals
Many Triangle restaurants and grocery stores are offering special menus for dine-in and entire to-go meals for Christmas this year. Make your reservations now or pre-order soon for pick-up by Christmas Eve. This list will continue to grow as we get closer to Christmas. These meals and offers are only...
