SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Meriden was arrested for possession of a ghost gun during an investigation at a motel in Southington. The Southington Police Department conducted proactive police work at Motel 6, located at 625 Queen St. At the scene, police observed a suspicious car with illegal window tints and a different color than its original listing. Police found the car fled from a separate department in the state on December 5 and was believed to be stolen.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO