Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Connecticut man granted new trial in 1994 baby killing freed from prison
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades. Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon and hugged relatives, after a […]
Convicted New Haven rapist out on bond doesn’t show up for sentencing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man convicted of first-degree sexual assault who didn’t show up for his verdict was also missing for his sentencing Monday, according to an announcement Tuesday from New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. Carlos Mejia, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended after 11 years served, […]
Minister sentenced to 8 years for molestation, free pending appeal
CONVICTIONS: Risk of injury to a child, fourth-degree sexual assault. SENTENCE: Eight years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, with the possibility of more prison time for any violation of release conditions. STATUS: Free on $600,000 appeal bond. A Manchester minister convicted by a jury of touching a...
Xavier Cruz Of Bristol, Connecticut Sentenced To 60 Months For Being A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm
On Monday, at the United States District Court in New Haven, Connecticut, Xavier Cruz, 28, of Bristol, Connecticut was by U.S. District Judge Janet B. Atterton to 60 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release for unlawful possession of a firearm. On September 5, 2020, law enforcement...
Bristol man whose co-defendants took plea bargains appears set on fighting charges in beating that left man brain dead
BRISTOL – A Bristol man appears steadfastly set on a trial after being accused of beating a man who was left brain dead and ultimately taken off of life support - despite his co-defendants accepting plea bargains and accepting their role in the death. Gabor Cirok, 46, of Hawthorne...
Meriden 18-year-old arrested for possession of ghost gun
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Meriden was arrested for possession of a ghost gun during an investigation at a motel in Southington. The Southington Police Department conducted proactive police work at Motel 6, located at 625 Queen St. At the scene, police observed a suspicious car with illegal window tints and a different color than its original listing. Police found the car fled from a separate department in the state on December 5 and was believed to be stolen.
Man Charged In South Windsor With Posting 'Intimate' Photos Of Woman Online, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged with posting intimate images of a woman online when he was told not to. New Haven County resident Robert Carbone, age 35, of Guilford, was arrested in Hartford County in South Windsor on Monday, Dec. 12. Carbone’s charge stems from a September investigation in...
CT Man Charged With Burglarizing Popular Milford Brewery, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been taken into custody on a warrant for allegedly burglarizing a popular brewery. Fairfield County resident Vincent Laconte, age 25, of. Stratford was arrested on Monday, Dec. 12, for the burglary which took place at the Dockside Brewery in Milford on Sunday, Oct. 2. Milford police...
3 teens charged in connection to multi-town purse snatchings
(WTNH) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Hamden police said around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a 12-year-old boy being assaulted on Mix Avenue while he was walking home from his bus stop. The victim told police he was stopped in a […]
CT State Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal I-95 Crash In Stonington
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle crash that killed a 55-year-old man and closed the highway for hours. The crash took place on I-95 in New London County around 11:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, near Exit 91 in Stonington. George A. Werrbach, of Charlestown, Rhode Island, was...
Town Of Kent Woman Accused Of Severely Neglecting Her Older Dog 'Buster'
A Hudson Valley woman is accused of animal neglect after investigators found that she "severely neglected" her senior dog. Jennifer Parrish, age 48, of Kent, was arrested for animal neglect, the Putnam County SPCA announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The Putnam County SPCA Law Enforcement Division received a report on...
Police look to identify man after stolen wallet leads to $3k worth of fraudulent card charges
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking to identify a man after a wallet was stolen and its credit cards were used. It happened at the Target in Waterford on Nov. 23 around 2 p.m. The wallet was stolen from a victim while the victim shopped at the store, police...
Southington Police Warn of Recent Unemployment Scam
Southington police are warning residents about a recent scam involving unemployment. Officers said they have been responding to an influx of these fraudulent incidents. According to police, residents have been getting notifications through the mail that a request for unemployment benefits have been filed in their name. Investigators said they...
Georgia fugitive captured in Bristol on Monday
(WTNH) – A fugitive from Georgia was captured in Bristol on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshal Service announced that Anthony Santiago of Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. Santiago was wanted since August of 2022 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody. When authorities captured […]
16 High School Students From Fairfield County Injured In Bus Crash, State Police Say
A school bus carrying 29 high school students was involved in a single-vehicle crash that injured more than a dozen.The crash took place in Hartford County around 1:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12 on Route 15 in East Hartford.Sixteen students, most 16, and 17 years old, from Bridgeport, received minor inj…
Waterbury man found with 11,000 bags of fentanyl gets 9 years in prison
HARTFORD — A Waterbury man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after police found 11,000 bags of fentanyl, 99 grams of heroin and firearms in his storage unit in October 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea ordered Lenwood Gatling, 39,...
Police: Bridgeport man sentenced to 6 years for illegal possession of firearm
Officials say Charles Young has already done time for illegally owning a firearm as a felon.
Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage of fallen Connecticut police sergeant: 'Comfort and connectedness'
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage held on the home of fallen Police Sergeant Dustin DeMonte of Bristol, Connecticut — who left behind two kids and his pregnant wife.
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for Justice
The lawyer representing her family alleges the investigation was mishandled by Bridgeport PD. On the evening of December 13, 2021, Shantell Smith and her son went to check on her twenty-three-year-old daughter, Lauren. Shantell was concerned because Lauren wasn’t returning their calls or replying to their texts, which was very unusual.
Charles Young Of Bridgeport, Connecticut Sentenced To 69 Months For Being A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm
At the United States District Court in Hartford, Connecticut on Friday, Charles Young, also known as “Cash,” 36, of Bridgeport, Connecticut was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea to 69 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Young, who has been detained since...
