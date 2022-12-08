ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CT

WTNH

Connecticut man granted new trial in 1994 baby killing freed from prison

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades. Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon and hugged relatives, after a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Convicted New Haven rapist out on bond doesn’t show up for sentencing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man convicted of first-degree sexual assault who didn’t show up for his verdict was also missing for his sentencing Monday, according to an announcement Tuesday from New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. Carlos Mejia, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended after 11 years served, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Meriden 18-year-old arrested for possession of ghost gun

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Meriden was arrested for possession of a ghost gun during an investigation at a motel in Southington. The Southington Police Department conducted proactive police work at Motel 6, located at 625 Queen St. At the scene, police observed a suspicious car with illegal window tints and a different color than its original listing. Police found the car fled from a separate department in the state on December 5 and was believed to be stolen.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

3 teens charged in connection to multi-town purse snatchings

(WTNH) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Hamden police said around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a 12-year-old boy being assaulted on Mix Avenue while he was walking home from his bus stop. The victim told police he was stopped in a […]
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Southington Police Warn of Recent Unemployment Scam

Southington police are warning residents about a recent scam involving unemployment. Officers said they have been responding to an influx of these fraudulent incidents. According to police, residents have been getting notifications through the mail that a request for unemployment benefits have been filed in their name. Investigators said they...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Georgia fugitive captured in Bristol on Monday

(WTNH) – A fugitive from Georgia was captured in Bristol on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshal Service announced that Anthony Santiago of Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. Santiago was wanted since August of 2022 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody. When authorities captured […]
BRISTOL, CT

