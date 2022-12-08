France are looking to overcome tournament surprises Morocco in tonight’s World Cup semi-final in Qatar - with a place in the final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina lying in wait. Didier Deschamps’ side knocked out England in the quarter-finals on Saturday evening and are firm favourties against a Morocco side who have stunned Spain on penalties and Portugal 1-0 in the knockout-phase so far, in doing so becoming the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup. The winner of tonight’s match at the Al Bayt Stadium will face Argentina after the South American champions comofortably...

37 MINUTES AGO