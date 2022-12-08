Read full article on original website
Soccer-Security guard at Lusail World Cup stadium dies after serious fall
Dec 14 (Reuters) - A security guard at the World Cup's Lusail Stadium in Qatar died on Tuesday after suffering a serious fall while on duty, tournament organisers the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said on Wednesday.
Morocco airline cancels flights to Qatar ahead of World Cup semifinal against France, leaving fans stranded
Royal Air Maroc has canceled its scheduled flights to Qatar Wednesday, leaving fans hoping to travel there for the France-Morocco World Cup match stranded, reports say.
Soccer-Moroccans face World Cup flight cancellations, excitement undimmed
RABAT/DOHA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Moroccan soccer fans desperate to reach Qatar to watch their team become the first from an Arab or African country play in a World Cup semi-final were left stranded on Wednesday as Morocco's airline scrapped several extra flights.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Kylian Mbappe’s France target place in Qatar final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina
France are looking to overcome tournament surprises Morocco in tonight’s World Cup semi-final in Qatar - with a place in the final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina lying in wait. Didier Deschamps’ side knocked out England in the quarter-finals on Saturday evening and are firm favourties against a Morocco side who have stunned Spain on penalties and Portugal 1-0 in the knockout-phase so far, in doing so becoming the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup. The winner of tonight’s match at the Al Bayt Stadium will face Argentina after the South American champions comofortably...
