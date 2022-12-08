Oliver Springs Police and the TBI are investigating the circumstances that led to a fatal shooting early this morning at a home in the 100 block of Midway Drive. Our partners at BBB-TV were first to report that Oliver Springs police officers were called to the home at around 6:30 am on a report of a domestic disturbance. After what was described as a brief standoff with a male subject, BBB reports that officers discovered the body of a deceased female inside the home and arrested a man at the scene. That individual is now being questioned by authorities, who have not released the names of those involved.

