WYSH AM 1380
OS man charged in shooting death of wife
A joint investigation by the TBI and the Oliver Springs Police Department resulted in the arrest of a man on a charge of first-degree murder in the shotgun shooting death of his wife. District Attorney General Dave Clark’s office says that Oliver Springs police officers were called to a home...
Pair of Knox County teens reported missing
Have you seen either of these two? They went missing from the Barbourville area Monday.
wymt.com
Body found in Tennessee that of woman missing for nearly five years
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WYMT) - A body found this past weekend in Tennessee is that of a woman who went missing out of Williamsburg nearly five years ago. Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reports that a body found in a wooded area near Cleveland, Tenn. Sunday evening has been identified as Laura Anderson.
Woman dead, man charged after fatal shooting in Oliver Springs
Authorities are working a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs Monday that left one woman dead and one man in custody.
‘Quiet’ neighborhood shaken after husband accused of shooting wife
Neighbors in Oliver Springs were shaken after a man was taken into police custody after his wife was found dead in a shooting.
WATE
TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting. Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. Plea deal stemming from 2021 hit-and-run Dannon...
bbbtv12.com
Domestic Leaves One Dead, One in Custody
Update 4:30pm – Press release from District Attorney General Dave Clark:. At about 6:30 this morning the Oliver Springs Police Department received a report of violence at 192 Midway Road in Oliver Springs. Officers responded to the scene to find Janice Newport (DOB 11/11/70) deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and Nathan Newport (DOB 11/22/62) in the home armed and refusing to come out. Mr. Newport eventually surrendered and was placed into custody.
WDEF
Cleveland Body Resolves 5 year old Kentucky murder mystery
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police say the body they found last week is part of a Kentucky murder case. The body was discovered on Sunday, December 4 in a wooded area near I 75. Investigators have since identified the victim as Laura Anderson from Kentucky. She disappeared from...
WYSH AM 1380
OSPD, TBI investigate fatal shooting
Oliver Springs Police and the TBI are investigating the circumstances that led to a fatal shooting early this morning at a home in the 100 block of Midway Drive. Our partners at BBB-TV were first to report that Oliver Springs police officers were called to the home at around 6:30 am on a report of a domestic disturbance. After what was described as a brief standoff with a male subject, BBB reports that officers discovered the body of a deceased female inside the home and arrested a man at the scene. That individual is now being questioned by authorities, who have not released the names of those involved.
wvlt.tv
Police asking for help after home, car found riddled with bullets
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The White Pine Police Department asked for the public’s help to find information on a shooting that occurred in the Guy St. area on Monday, according to officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. White Pine officers responded around 5:45 a.m. to reports...
Knoxville Police seek suspect who ransacked home
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help identifying a person who they say ransacked a home in Park City over the weekend.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN SETS FIRE AT EXECUTIVE INN
On Dec 12, 2022 city units were dispatched to the Executive Inn for a male burning items on the balcony in a. bucket. Upon arrival an officer spoke to the Manager who stated the man was on the second floor and was still burning things. The officer made contact with...
wvlt.tv
Police help hundreds of East Tenn. children get shoes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Dandridge Police Department helped community members gift socks and shoes to children Tuesday. More than 300 children were helped during the Jefferson County Scottish Rite Shoes for Kids event. “Volunteers from all over the community put socks and shoes on over 300 children...
One person taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after head-on truck crash on Strawberry Plains Pike
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said a person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a truck crash on Strawberry Plains Pike on Tuesday afternoon. Officials said Rural Metro responded to the crash around 2:05 p.m. near Braden Ln. Crews said they found a tractor-trailer...
18 ‘purposefully set’ fires near Clinton Highway under investigation, KFD says
Some of the arson fires have damaged buildings and trash bins near Clinton Highway.
Clinton man pleads guilty in 2021 fatal hit-and-run
A man has accepted a plea deal following a deadly hit-and-run along Clinch Avenue in November 2021.
WYSH AM 1380
Valerie Ann Fateley of Clinton
Valerie Ann Fateley of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the age of 65. She was born to George (G.B) Comer and Edith Mae Winchester Comer on February 14, 1957. Valerie grew up in LaFollette, TN then later became a...
Drivers hospitalized after crash on University Avenue in Knoxville
WATE 6 was at the scene of two cars that were damaged after a crash in North Knoxville.
WYSH AM 1380
Linda Sharon Cox of Harriman, age 72
Linda Sharon Cox of Harriman, age 72, passed away at UT Medical Center on Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born in Oliver Springs and lived most of her life in this area. Linda supported Oliver Springs and UT sports and was a Bobcat for Life. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.
Knoxville firefighters prevent house fire after call for vehicles
Knoxville Fire Department crews were able to prevent two vehicle fires in a carport from spreading to a nearby home early Monday, Dec. 12.
