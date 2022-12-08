Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Maria Taylor Announcement
Amid her first season at NBC, Maria Taylor is reportedly going to be an even bigger part of the network's sports coverage going forward. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Taylor will be leading NBC's Big Ten college football coverage as its studio host. NBC is one of several networks to have secured Big Ten college football rights in a deal running from 2023 to 2030.
Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Jemele Hill Update
Former ESPN host Jemele Hill published a memoir earlier this year. Unfortunately, the book sales numbers are reportedly not great. According to Outkick, Hill has sold a little more than 5,000 copies so far. “'Uphill' has sold just 5,034 copies since its October 25 release, according to publisher data. The...
Racing World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement
America just can't seem to get enough auto racing and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is more than happy to keep feeding his hungry audience. On Monday, Stewart's Superstar Racing Experience promotion announced that it has partnered with ESPN to revive Thursday Night Thunder starting in the summer of 2023. Thursday Night Thunder was a popular USAC racing show on ESPN in the 1980s and was where the legendary Jeff Gordon first rose to national prominence.
NFL World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Player's Wife Drama
The wife of a notable NFL star isn't happy with the Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout trade. Rachel Bush, the wife of Buffalo Bills star Jordan Poyer, sounded off on President Biden's decision to trade the arms dealer for the WNBA star. “Well what originally blew me away is how America (Americans)...
Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’
Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Savannah Chrisley Makes Startling Claims About Her Ex-Boyfriend, NBA Star Luke Kennard
Savannah Chrisley, the star of "Chrisley Knows Best" and the spin-off series "Growing Up Chrisley," hasn't had the easiest time finding love. She was recently engaged to Nic Kerdiles, but the couple chose to part ways in September 2020. "Nic and I, we're on good terms," Chrisley shared with Us...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
NFL World Reacts To What Announcer Said About Brittney Griner
A former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster wasn't very happy with the Brittney Griner trade on Thursday. Boomer Esiason, who played quarterback in the NFL and has since gotten into broadcasting, was happy to see Griner return home, though he didn't like the trade details. President Biden traded arms dealer Viktor...
Sports World Reacts To The Michael Jordan Announcement
The NBA is renaming its regular-season MVP award after the most iconic player of all time, Michael Jordan. On Tuesday, the league unveiled its design for the Michael Jordan Trophy. This will be presented at the end of the 2022-23 season. Jordan knows what it takes to be the MVP...
tvinsider.com
Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Cris Pannullo’s Shock Defeat Is Good News for Show Bosses
Cris Pannullo‘s impressive 21-game winning streak on Jeopardy! has come to an end as he was beaten on Tuesday (December 6) night by professor Andy Tirrell in a nail-biting Final Jeopardy round. But for the show’s bosses it could be good news as the super-champ was busting their budget with his big winnings!
Look: NFL Star Reacts To Viral 12-Year-Old Running Back
There's a mystery going on in the football world that fans - and NFL stars - can't truly believe. Over the weekend, Jeremiah Johnson won 12U MVP honors at the Youth National Championships in Miami. There's one potentially significant problem though...no one seems to believe he's 12. In a photo...
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Sports World Reacts To Bronny James' Big Decision
Bronny James has officially signed a new NIL deal. Just one day after his younger brother Bryce signed with Klutch Sports, he decided to join him. Both are sons of LeBron James and are trying to follow in their father's footsteps of eventually making it to the NBA. Klutch Sports...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Heated Skip Bayless Video
FOX Sports analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe love to jab at each other every day on Undisputed. But things got really heated when Bayless started taking personal shots at Sharpe's NFL career. During a segment where the two were debating Tom Brady, Bayless declared that Brady is still playing...
Brittney Griner's College Coach Reacts To Her Return Home
Earlier this month, the United States and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap that brought WNBA star Brittney Griner home. It was a one-for-one swap that sent arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia. The decision was somewhat controversial - especially with fellow American Paul Whelan not being part of the deal.
Sports World Reacts To LeBron, Carmelo Anthony Photo
On Monday night, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony watched their sons compete on the hardwood. James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, play for Sierra Canyon in California. Anthony's son, Kiyan, is a sophomore guard for Christ the King in New York. Sierra Canyon defeated Christ the King by a final score...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Grant Wahl's Brother Shares New Details On His Death
Shortly after soccer journalist Grant Wahl passed away on Friday, his brother Eric said in a video that he suspects foul play. “My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington. I am Grant Wahl’s brother. I’m gay,” Eric Wahl said. “I’m the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for any help.”
