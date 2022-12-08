Read full article on original website
Illinois Man Arrested For Attacking Two People With Skateboard
Two Illinois residents were hospitalized after being attacked with a skateboard. Back in my younger days, fighting used to be really different and a lot simpler. When a couple of people got angry with each other, the dispute was settled with their fists. Usually, after a few strategically placed punches to the face and the battle was over.
fox32chicago.com
Bond denied for second Cook County man charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in Walmart parking lot
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond was denied Tuesday for a second Cook County man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in a Walmart parking lot in Villa Park before leading police on a high-speed chase. Sincere Harrington, 19, of Chicago, appeared for a bond hearing Monday before Judge...
CPD: Suspect in Portage Park quadruple shooting identified, charged
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department identified and charged a suspect Tuesday connected to a quadruple shooting in Portage Park that left three people dead over the weekend. Police announced 32-year-old Samuel Parsons-Salas has been charged with three counts of felony first-degree murder, one count of felony first-degree attempted murder and one felony count of […]
WGNtv.com
3 attempt to rob armored truck at Chase Bank in Oak Park
OAK PARK, Ill. — The FBi is investigating an incident involving an armored truck at a Chase Bank in Oak Park Monday morning. The FBI responded to the incident at the 933 block of Madison Street just before 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. In a press release Monday afternoon, FBI...
Caught on video: Men who appear to be armed with hammers rob another man in Humboldt Park
Two men who appeared to be armed with hammers robbed another man in on Chicago's Northwest Side, surveillance camera footage shows.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man threatened to shoot woman while robbing her on CTA
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman on the CTA and threatening to shoot her if she didn't comply. The incident occurred on a Green Line train that was traveling westbound from Morgan to Ashland, police said. The suspect...
Jury finds city violated IL Whistleblower Act, awards CPD sergeant $910K
CHICAGO — A Cook County jury on Tuesday awarded nearly $1 million to a Chicago police sergeant who, jurors said, faced retaliation after he raised concerns about a controversial 2017 police shooting on the Far South Side. After two-and-a-half hours of deliberations, jurors returned their verdict in favor of CPD Sgt. Isaac Lambert, awarding his $910,000 […]
'Everything was a blur': Suspects in 6 Chicago robberies end hour-long spree with fiery crash
One victim was cut on the head, and another was punched, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Joliet man faces additional charges in connection to shooting of 6-year-old boy
JOLIET, Ill. - A Joliet man faces additional charges after a six-year-old boy was shot in the arm in September. At about 5:03 p.m. on Sept. 25, Joliet police officers responded to the 500 block of West Bellarmine Drive for multiple calls of shots fired. Upon arrival, police located a...
Thieves breaking into Naperville mailboxes, using stolen checks to commit identity theft
Naperville police have warned residents against dropping off mail in large postal mailboxes after nine break-ins over the past two months. Instead, the police recommended residents use mail drop locations inside post offices.
Chicago family wants to know who killed Joslyn Nicole Shaw
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Months after losing their beloved sister in a shooting, a South Side family is making a new plea for help. They're turning to the public in hopes of finding someone, somewhere who could turn over new information and help catch her killer. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos has this story you'll see Only on 2."I probably cried myself to sleep that whole day. It's still in my head."Aja Walker recounts the day her sister Joslyn Nicole Shaw was murdered in cold blood, the victim of a gruesome shooting right outside her home back on October 15 in the...
CPD search: Woman pepper sprayed CTA bus driver in robbery
CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a woman who sprayed a CTA bus driver with pepper spray and took her bag. The incident occurred Friday in the 6300 block of South Stony Island Avenue and the woman is described as being between the ages of 18 to 25 years old. If any information on […]
CPD warns of thieves targeting elderly homeowners on Northwest Side
While the homeowner is distracted, another person enters the home and takes jewelry and money, CPD said.
Chicago police warn residents about recent kitchen robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a string of recent robberies in the Greater Grand Crossing area. Since the beginning of the month there have been four incidents where a suspect breaks into a home and steals kitchen appliances and copper piping. The incidents happened at the following...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman shoots robbery victim who tried to drive away on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot several times while trying to drive away from a robbery Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 40-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle with the engine running around 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Harper Avenue when two gunmen walked up and demanded his belongings, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Danny Golden case: Suspect charged in shooting of off-duty cop denied bond reduction
CHICAGO - One of the men accused of attacking off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden was back in front of a judge on Monday. Justen Krismantis was seeking a bond reduction from the judge. Krismantis is one of three suspects charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mass shooter stood over woman as she tended to her father and shot her in the head: source
CHICAGO - Mariah Vera rushed to her father’s side as a gunman opened fire at her birthday party at a Portage Park bar over the weekend. As she wept and tended to his wounds, the gunman walked up and shot her in the head, according to a law enforcement source.
15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her death is under investigation. Police also […]
Woman found dead inside vehicle in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Waukegan. The woman was discovered slumped over in a vehicle around 7 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South Waukegan Road, just outside VP Logistics. Police said the woman had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her […]
Woman killed in Logan Square shooting, fiery crash into dumpster ID'd: authorities
A woman has died after a shooting and fiery crash on the city's Northwest Side, authorities said.
