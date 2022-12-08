ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WYSH AM 1380

OS man charged in shooting death of wife

A joint investigation by the TBI and the Oliver Springs Police Department resulted in the arrest of a man on a charge of first-degree murder in the shotgun shooting death of his wife. District Attorney General Dave Clark’s office says that Oliver Springs police officers were called to a home...
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MAN SETS FIRE AT EXECUTIVE INN

On Dec 12, 2022 city units were dispatched to the Executive Inn for a male burning items on the balcony in a. bucket. Upon arrival an officer spoke to the Manager who stated the man was on the second floor and was still burning things. The officer made contact with...
CROSSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities searching for suspect after armed robbery in Loudon Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities are searching for a male suspect believed to be responsible for an armed robbery at a gas station in Loudon County Monday night. Chief Deputy Zac Frye said Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Shell Gas Station located at 16289 Hwy 70E around 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 12 to the report of an armed robbery.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Police asking for help after home, car found riddled with bullets

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The White Pine Police Department asked for the public’s help to find information on a shooting that occurred in the Guy St. area on Monday, according to officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. White Pine officers responded around 5:45 a.m. to reports...
WHITE PINE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Domestic Leaves One Dead, One in Custody

Update 4:30pm – Press release from District Attorney General Dave Clark:. At about 6:30 this morning the Oliver Springs Police Department received a report of violence at 192 Midway Road in Oliver Springs. Officers responded to the scene to find Janice Newport (DOB 11/11/70) deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and Nathan Newport (DOB 11/22/62) in the home armed and refusing to come out. Mr. Newport eventually surrendered and was placed into custody.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
WATE

TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting. Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. Plea deal stemming from 2021 hit-and-run Dannon...
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
wymt.com

Reckless driving complaint leaves Southern Kentucky man facing several charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing a number of charges after police followed up on a report of someone driving reckless. On Saturday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to Highway 776 where they found the suspect and his car. Police stopped the car after the driver committed a traffic violation while turning from Michigan Avenue onto Walnut Street in Monticello.
MONTICELLO, KY
tbinewsroom.com

Oliver Springs Man Charged in Wife’s Death

OLIVER SPRINGS – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Oliver Springs Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a man on a charge of First Degree Murder. At the request of 7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI agents...
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
wymt.com

Body found in Tennessee that of woman missing for nearly five years

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WYMT) - A body found this past weekend in Tennessee is that of a woman who went missing out of Williamsburg nearly five years ago. Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reports that a body found in a wooded area near Cleveland, Tenn. Sunday evening has been identified as Laura Anderson.
CLEVELAND, TN
wymt.com

Police need your help finding stolen ATV

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a stolen ATV. Deputies say the 2022 Polaris Pro XD was last seen Saturday around 5 p.m. at the Laurel Ridge Landfill. A picture of the vehicle is below. If you have seen it,...
wymt.com

Bell County man arrested in dirt bike theft case

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing multiple charges following an arrest for his involvement in a dirt bike theft. Last week, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department got a tip on where the stolen bike might be. When the deputies arrived at the home on...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Police help hundreds of East Tenn. children get shoes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Dandridge Police Department helped community members gift socks and shoes to children Tuesday. More than 300 children were helped during the Jefferson County Scottish Rite Shoes for Kids event. “Volunteers from all over the community put socks and shoes on over 300 children...
DANDRIDGE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Driver of 18-wheeler injured as cargo ends up in cab

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The driver of a truck was injured Monday night when cargo came through the wall of the trailer and into the tractor of the 18-wheeler. A fork lift ripped through the box trailer and into the cab injuring the driver of the truck, according to officials.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Man arrested after two-month investigation in Kentucky

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is facing charges after a large drug bust in Whitley County. According to the Williamsburg Police Department, Randy Jones, 39, was arrested Saturday after authorities executed a search warrant at a home in the 3700 block of Lot-Mud Creek Road in southern Whitley County.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy