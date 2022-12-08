Read full article on original website
State Supreme Court is now considering weight of Article 78
GLENMONT — A state Supreme Court judge is now weighing arguments surrounding whether Bethlehem residents received ample notification before the town approved plans for a $350 million wind turbine manufacturing […]
New Springfield lawmakers focus on criminal justice in bills filed for 2023 session
State lawmakers began pre-filing legislation last week in preparation for the General Assembly's annual session in January, signaling their priorities in the form of hundreds of bills. Two lawmakers from the Springfield area, both entering their first terms in the House and Senate, filed several bills focused on criminal justice issues. Other local representatives filed legislation on issues ranging from mental health services to personal injury lawsuits and in vitro fertilization. ...
Some Republicans say the midterms were a mandate for further abortion restrictions
Many GOP lawmakers who sailed to victory in states with anti-abortion laws are planning to use their expanded power.
Judge tosses Broome legislature map
A State Supreme Court Judge has rebuked the Republican-controlled Broome County Legislature and tossed out the gerrymandered districts that were just used in last month's election.
Should ID of officers who kill suspects be kept secret? State Supreme Court considers it
Florida’s Supreme Court on Wednesday wrestled during a hearing in Tallahassee over questions about whether a new law protecting the rights of crime victims can be used to keep secret the identities of police officers who kill a suspect in the line of duty.
U.S. judge rules in favor of tough Oregon gun law, giving initial victory
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland delivered an initial victory Tuesday to proponents of a sweeping gun-control measure approved by Oregon voters, allowing a ban on the sale and transfer of new high-capacity magazines to take effect this week while giving law enforcement more time to set up a system for permits that will now be required to buy or transfer a gun.
Two Federal Judges Say New York's Presumptive Prohibition of Guns on Private Property Is Unconstitutional
After the Supreme Court upheld the right to bear arms last June, New York legislators perversely responded by imposing sweeping new restrictions on public possession of guns, banning them from a long list of locations. The broadest of those categories was "private property," including businesses as well as residences, where carry permit holders were forbidden to bring guns unless the owner had posted "clear and conspicuous signage" allowing them or had "otherwise given express consent."
Oregon asks state court to clear way for gun magazine ban
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Oregon's attorney general on Wednesday asked the state Supreme Court to overturn a lower court judge's decision and allow a tough new voter-approved gun law to take effect this week. The measure, which includes a ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity...
North Dakota: Judge used faulty reasoning in blocking state abortion ban
The North Dakota attorney general's office said Monday that a judge did not use a “rational mental process” when he determined there was a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the state's abortion ban would succeed.
Federal judge ruling on NY gun law is playing the hand Supreme Court dealt (Your Letters)
Regarding “Can you bring a gun to the zoo? On a bus? Syracuse judge eagerly rewrites NY firearms law” (Dec. 1, 2022):. It’s obvious that Syracuse.com and reporter Doug Dowty don’t understand how the U.S. justice system operates. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby is obligated to...
Major Changed Announced For IDs In New York State
With just months to get a new ID in New York State officials have announced a change. Last month the New York State DMV reminded New Yorkers the deadline to get a REAL ID was fast approaching. New York State DMV Reminds Residents To Get REAL ID. "Starting May 3,...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Abortion Law Heading To State Supreme Court
A Wyoming law banning abortion in most cases, that was blocked by a judge earlier this year, will be addressed by the State Supreme Court. The law banning abortion in most cases briefly took effect in late July, but Judge Melissa Owens of Teton County issued orders suspending the law while the lawsuit proceeds, finding the law would harm pregnant women and their doctors and that constitutional questions need to be answered.
Lawmakers indicate no review for new Bills stadium
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills new stadium is now set to win approval from the Erie County Legislature without completing a full environmental review that’s been required of similar projects around the state. Legislators on Thursday signaled that they would issue a “negative declaration” next week under...
qcnews.com
Crucial N.C. case goes before Supreme Court Wednesday
North Carolina takes center stage at the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday in a high-stakes election hearing. The case, called “Moore v. Harper,” is a result for state Republicans thinking State Supreme Court overstepped its bounds. They asked the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in. Crucial N.C. case goes...
Judge orders Tim Green’s Skyline Apartments to pay thousands more in fines
Syracuse, NY — A company founded by football legend Tim Green was ordered to pay thousands more in fines Tuesday for failing to make necessary fixes to Syracuse’s notorious Skyline Apartments under an agreement with the state Attorney General in February. State Supreme Court Justice Gregory Gilbert ordered...
How a monthslong scramble to save Cazenovia College failed: ‘It does seem so unimaginable’
Cazenovia, N.Y. – Officials at Cazenovia College this summer came to a devastating realization: They could not refinance a $25 million debt when it came due in full Sept. 1. Thus began a desperate scramble to save the private liberal arts college that has been an integral part of this idyllic Upstate New York village for nearly 200 years.
State Supreme Court upholds 3rd Circuit ruling on detention case in favor of LCG
Just in today, KATC learned about a victory for Lafayette Consolidated Government in a challenge to a detention pond project.
