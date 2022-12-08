ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Springfield lawmakers focus on criminal justice in bills filed for 2023 session

State lawmakers began pre-filing legislation last week in preparation for the General Assembly's annual session in January, signaling their priorities in the form of hundreds of bills. Two lawmakers from the Springfield area, both entering their first terms in the House and Senate, filed several bills focused on criminal justice issues. Other local representatives filed legislation on issues ranging from mental health services to personal injury lawsuits and in vitro fertilization. ...
U.S. judge rules in favor of tough Oregon gun law, giving initial victory

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland delivered an initial victory Tuesday to proponents of a sweeping gun-control measure approved by Oregon voters, allowing a ban on the sale and transfer of new high-capacity magazines to take effect this week while giving law enforcement more time to set up a system for permits that will now be required to buy or transfer a gun.
Two Federal Judges Say New York's Presumptive Prohibition of Guns on Private Property Is Unconstitutional

After the Supreme Court upheld the right to bear arms last June, New York legislators perversely responded by imposing sweeping new restrictions on public possession of guns, banning them from a long list of locations. The broadest of those categories was "private property," including businesses as well as residences, where carry permit holders were forbidden to bring guns unless the owner had posted "clear and conspicuous signage" allowing them or had "otherwise given express consent."
Major Changed Announced For IDs In New York State

With just months to get a new ID in New York State officials have announced a change. Last month the New York State DMV reminded New Yorkers the deadline to get a REAL ID was fast approaching. New York State DMV Reminds Residents To Get REAL ID. "Starting May 3,...
Wyoming Abortion Law Heading To State Supreme Court

A Wyoming law banning abortion in most cases, that was blocked by a judge earlier this year, will be addressed by the State Supreme Court. The law banning abortion in most cases briefly took effect in late July, but Judge Melissa Owens of Teton County issued orders suspending the law while the lawsuit proceeds, finding the law would harm pregnant women and their doctors and that constitutional questions need to be answered.
Lawmakers indicate no review for new Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills new stadium is now set to win approval from the Erie County Legislature without completing a full environmental review that’s been required of similar projects around the state. Legislators on Thursday signaled that they would issue a “negative declaration” next week under...
Crucial N.C. case goes before Supreme Court Wednesday

North Carolina takes center stage at the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday in a high-stakes election hearing. The case, called “Moore v. Harper,” is a result for state Republicans thinking State Supreme Court overstepped its bounds. They asked the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in. Crucial N.C. case goes...
