Daily Beast

Celine Dion’s ‘Very Rare’ Diagnosis Is No Joke

Celine Dion’s heartbreaking announcement that she was forced to pull out of her tour due to “a very rare neurological disorder” has sparked an outpouring of sympathy, shock—and flat-out confusion over what the hell stiff person syndrome is. While many may have initially found themselves wondering...
TODAY.com

What is stiff person syndrome? Celine Dion’s disorder explained

As Celine Dion opens up about the health problems forcing her to postpone and cancel some of her performances, she’s putting the spotlight on stiff person syndrome. In a video posted on Dion’s Instagram page on Thursday, Dec. 8, the singer explains she was recently diagnosed with the disorder.
KTVB

Celine Dion Diagnosed With Rare Neurological Disease Called Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion is sharing some personal news with her fans. In an emotional video posted to Instagram on Thursday, the 54-year-old entertainer reveals that she is battling Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disease. According to the Mayo Clinic, Stiff Person Syndrome is "a rare disorder of motor...

