Aslan is a calm, fluffy orange tabby who weighs about 7.5 pounds and has already been neutered. He loves all humans but does not get along with other cats or dogs, so he would be best suited for a single-pet home. He has tested negative for heartworm, the feline leukemia virus and the feline immunodeficiency virus, and he has had his initial vaccines.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO