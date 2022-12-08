Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Apartments In And Around AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant wants New Birth Church to grow marijuanaCheryl E PrestonAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Atlanta Humane Society
She is sweet but can be nervous around new people. When she gets used to you, she'll be the biggest cuddle buddy.
Newnan Times-Herald
Pet of the Week: Aslan
Aslan is a calm, fluffy orange tabby who weighs about 7.5 pounds and has already been neutered. He loves all humans but does not get along with other cats or dogs, so he would be best suited for a single-pet home. He has tested negative for heartworm, the feline leukemia virus and the feline immunodeficiency virus, and he has had his initial vaccines.
Good girl: Coweta court canine gets AKC recognition
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A court canine is getting national recognition for being a good girl in Coweta County. Scout is a Boykin Spaniel who has served the county's juvenile court with Judge Joseph Wyant since 2013, earning her top recognition from the American Kennel Club. Supporting children during...
fox5atlanta.com
Police find burning body in northwest Atlanta woods
ATLANTA - A burning body was found in a patch of woods in northwest Atlanta Tuesday morning, Atlanta police say. Officials say the body was discovered a little before 10:15 a.m. in a wooded area off the 3800 block of Old Gordon Road NW. Fire and EMS also responded to the scene and pronounced the person dead at the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Lola is a sweet and petit Chihuahua who has plenty of energy. She loves play time as well as snuggle time.
gwinnettcitizen.com
Street Photos: Merry Little Christmas in Lawrenceville
The City of Lawrenceville hosted 'Merry Little Christmas Experience' at the Lawrenceville Lawn and historic square on December 10, 2022. Below are photos taken from the Lawrenceville Lawn to Lawrenceville Historic Square of the Merry Little Christmas Experience in Lawrenceville. Photos by Bruce Johnson. Bruce Johnson is a freelance photographer...
Cherokee County's Bryce Leatherwood to perform on NBC's 'The Voice' finale
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Many people in metro Atlanta will see a familiar face on Monday night's finale of the hit singing competition NBC's "The Voice." Cherokee County native Bryce Leatherwood started singing in 7th grade at Dean Rusk Middle School in Canton and graduated from Georgia Southern University in May. Now he's preparing for the biggest performance of his life.
fox5atlanta.com
TSA shows off items confiscated at Atlanta's airport ahead of Christmas travel season
ATLANTA - TSA Regional Spokesman Mark Howell displayed some of the brass knuckles, collapsible batons, knives, power tools, pipes, wrenches, baseball bats, and other items that were confiscated at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during a news conference Monday. His advice to air travelers this holiday season: "It's always good to...
‘He’s waiting here for you:’ Dog found tortured on side the road ready to find forever family
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia announced Monday that a dog who was found on the side of the road tortured is now up for adoption. “He’s waiting here for you and your family,” the spokesperson said in a video sent to Channel 2 Action News. “He’s just a big love bug and wants all the cuddles.”
accesswdun.com
Hall County Animal Shelter to eliminate pet adoption fees through Dec. 31
The Hall County Animal Shelter is pushing its Santa Paws promotion to encourage more adoptions this holiday season. The shelter announced that it will waive animal adoption fees from Dec. 12 through Dec. 31. There are many different types of dogs and cats at the shelter that need homes. Normally,...
fox5atlanta.com
Body found in Fulton Industrial Parkway parking lot, police investigating
ATLANTA - Investigators are working to identify the body of a person discovered in a parking lot on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta Tuesday morning. Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that a body was found before 10:45 a.m. in a lot on the 4100 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard between Martin Luther Jr. Boulevard and Wendall Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
Arrested Atlanta rapper Young Thug facing new charges over alleged I-85 incident
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta rapper Young Thug is facing more charges as he remains in jail waiting for his trial date in a sweeping gang indictment in Fulton County. Last week, a grand jury charged the 30-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, with four more counts. The new charges include street racing, reckless driving, speeding, and more.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
WSB Radio
Hospital responds to TikTok of nurses making fun of patients
ATLANTA — A group of nurses have been disciplined for creating a video that went viral on TikTok where they talk about the things they dislike their patients doing and saying. The original video, which was taken down, has been re-posted by multiple users on social media. In the...
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: First, find two people; then tell us where this photo was made
Look carefully. Can you see two people in this photo? Now, can you tell us where this photograph was taken? Send your answers to elliott@brack.net, including your hometown. Steve Ogilvie, Lawrenceville: “It’s the Hui Tz Tao Temple, which is a Taoist temple located at 1225 Satellite Boulevard in Suwanee. Never heard of Taoism before, but it made an interesting read this morning.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cherokee County’s first paid fire chief dies
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first paid fire chief in Cherokee County has died, according to the Cherokee County Fire Department. Joe Carmichael died Saturday at his home in Corryton, Tennessee. He began his firefighting career in Atlanta before helping establish the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department in 1973. It became a paid fire department in 1976 with Carmichael as its first chief.
‘Get closer to your kids’: Family, friends remember slain 12-year-old
Family, friends and community members wearing red, white and black sat at a solemn gathering Saturday as they faced a br...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta neighbors blame triple-shooting on gun accessibility
Some northwest Atlanta residents say they are overwhelmed with violence. People in the area of a recent triple-shooting said it happened because guns are too accessible in Georgia.
Georgia juvenile justice official found dead days after going missing
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Victor Roberts, an official in Georgia's Department of Juvenile Justice, was found dead a little more than a week after he was reported missing. Cobb County Police reported last week that the 59-year-old was last seen by his wife in Marietta before he left for work last Monday. He never arrived at the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he worked as a deputy commissioner in the Division of Community Services.
fox5atlanta.com
Smyrna patient who left medical facility found in Kentucky
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police in Smyrna spent Sunday searching for a patient who went missing from Ridgeview Institute, a local medical facility. Later in the evening, officials announced Kellie McDowell was found in Kentucky with her mother. It is not clear why Kellie left or how the 17-year-old was able...
