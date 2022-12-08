ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Pet of the Week: Aslan

Aslan is a calm, fluffy orange tabby who weighs about 7.5 pounds and has already been neutered. He loves all humans but does not get along with other cats or dogs, so he would be best suited for a single-pet home. He has tested negative for heartworm, the feline leukemia virus and the feline immunodeficiency virus, and he has had his initial vaccines.
NEWNAN, GA
11Alive

Good girl: Coweta court canine gets AKC recognition

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A court canine is getting national recognition for being a good girl in Coweta County. Scout is a Boykin Spaniel who has served the county's juvenile court with Judge Joseph Wyant since 2013, earning her top recognition from the American Kennel Club. Supporting children during...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police find burning body in northwest Atlanta woods

ATLANTA - A burning body was found in a patch of woods in northwest Atlanta Tuesday morning, Atlanta police say. Officials say the body was discovered a little before 10:15 a.m. in a wooded area off the 3800 block of Old Gordon Road NW. Fire and EMS also responded to the scene and pronounced the person dead at the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

Street Photos: Merry Little Christmas in Lawrenceville

The City of Lawrenceville hosted 'Merry Little Christmas Experience' at the Lawrenceville Lawn and historic square on December 10, 2022. Below are photos taken from the Lawrenceville Lawn to Lawrenceville Historic Square of the Merry Little Christmas Experience in Lawrenceville. Photos by Bruce Johnson. Bruce Johnson is a freelance photographer...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

TSA shows off items confiscated at Atlanta's airport ahead of Christmas travel season

ATLANTA - TSA Regional Spokesman Mark Howell displayed some of the brass knuckles, collapsible batons, knives, power tools, pipes, wrenches, baseball bats, and other items that were confiscated at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during a news conference Monday. His advice to air travelers this holiday season: "It's always good to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Body found in Fulton Industrial Parkway parking lot, police investigating

ATLANTA - Investigators are working to identify the body of a person discovered in a parking lot on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta Tuesday morning. Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that a body was found before 10:45 a.m. in a lot on the 4100 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard between Martin Luther Jr. Boulevard and Wendall Drive.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrested Atlanta rapper Young Thug facing new charges over alleged I-85 incident

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta rapper Young Thug is facing more charges as he remains in jail waiting for his trial date in a sweeping gang indictment in Fulton County. Last week, a grand jury charged the 30-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, with four more counts. The new charges include street racing, reckless driving, speeding, and more.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Hospital responds to TikTok of nurses making fun of patients

ATLANTA — A group of nurses have been disciplined for creating a video that went viral on TikTok where they talk about the things they dislike their patients doing and saying. The original video, which was taken down, has been re-posted by multiple users on social media. In the...
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: First, find two people; then tell us where this photo was made

Look carefully. Can you see two people in this photo? Now, can you tell us where this photograph was taken? Send your answers to elliott@brack.net, including your hometown. Steve Ogilvie, Lawrenceville: “It’s the Hui Tz Tao Temple, which is a Taoist temple located at 1225 Satellite Boulevard in Suwanee. Never heard of Taoism before, but it made an interesting read this morning.”
SUWANEE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cherokee County’s first paid fire chief dies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first paid fire chief in Cherokee County has died, according to the Cherokee County Fire Department. Joe Carmichael died Saturday at his home in Corryton, Tennessee. He began his firefighting career in Atlanta before helping establish the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department in 1973. It became a paid fire department in 1976 with Carmichael as its first chief.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Georgia juvenile justice official found dead days after going missing

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Victor Roberts, an official in Georgia's Department of Juvenile Justice, was found dead a little more than a week after he was reported missing. Cobb County Police reported last week that the 59-year-old was last seen by his wife in Marietta before he left for work last Monday. He never arrived at the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he worked as a deputy commissioner in the Division of Community Services.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Smyrna patient who left medical facility found in Kentucky

SMYRNA, Ga. - Police in Smyrna spent Sunday searching for a patient who went missing from Ridgeview Institute, a local medical facility. Later in the evening, officials announced Kellie McDowell was found in Kentucky with her mother. It is not clear why Kellie left or how the 17-year-old was able...
SMYRNA, GA

