ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Charges possible after woman injured in Ontario County crash

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – The Jaws of Life were used to extricate a woman from her vehicle after a crash Tuesday afternoon. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, a Penn Yan man heading west on State Route 5&20 struck a Farmington woman who was attempting to turn onto Parish Street Extension, causing it to roll over.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
orangeandbluepress.com

Old-Aged Woman Arrested for Illegal Use of Food Stamps in Steuben County

55 Year Old Woman Arrested for Illegal Use of Food Stamps in Steuben County. A 55 year old woman in the name of Lori Fazzary of Montour Falls is accused of using another individual’s benefit card issued by DSS. According to a published post by Fingerlakes, the unauthorized transaction took place in July 2022 in accordance to the statements of the investigators.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Police: Monroe Ave. fight escalates to shooting, one injured

Rochester, NY — Monday evening, Rochester police officers responded to Monroe Avenue for the report of a person shot. 30-year-old male from Rochester was found with one gunshot wound to his lower body. Police say the victim was outside when two unknown males began arguing with him, leading into...
ROCHESTER, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report

BUFFALO, NY – A 27-year-old woman was pistolwhipped and a 51-year-old man was shot during a domestic incident in the area of Marine Drive and Erie Street in Buffalo on Wednesday. Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance at around 11:30 pm to find 40-year-old Martin Zachary had assaulted the woman and shot the male victim. Both victims were taken to ECMC where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. When the police arrived, they placed Zachary under arrest. He was found to have a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson, the gun used during the assault. Zachary was charged with attempted The post Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Farmington woman extricated from crash with jaws of life, flown to hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Farmington woman was hospitalized after a serious two-car crash Tuesday in the Town of Canandaigua, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said. Police said that Tuesday afternoon, Penn Yan resident Nathan Somers was driving his 2013 Ford pickup truck west on State Route 5&20 in Canandaigua.
FARMINGTON, NY
YAHOO!

Man who admitted to multimillion pawn shop scheme awaiting outcome on latest criminal charge

Once again, the federal sentencing of pawnbroker-turned-crook Devin Tribunella has been postponed as he confronts allegations of another crime. As the Democrat and Chronicle reported in October, Tribunella has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident in Rochester. He is now jailed as he awaits federal sentencing for his admission to a multimilion dollar pawn shop scheme.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Wounded in Geneva Shooting

One man is recovering, after he was shot in Geneva this afternoon. Police say the 28-year-old was hit in the leg shortly before 1 on North Genesee Street. He's in stable condition. There are no arrests.
GENEVA, NY
rewind1077.com

IPD recovers gun, arrests Rochester man

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police say a loaded gun was recovered and a Rochester man is under arrest. A man and woman were arguing early Saturday morning near State and Plain streets. When officers arrived, they were told the man was armed. Police say the man, later identified...
ITHACA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man arrested after U.S. Marshalls recover two guns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man wanted by Rochester Police was arrested on Saturday by several agencies during a traffic stop. Rochester Police say they worked with The U.S. Marshals Task Force to stop a car on Draper Street near Portland Avenue. A 34-year-old Rochester man inside the car was...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Gates police investigating 17 stolen vehicles from Hertz Rental Car

Gates, N.Y. — The Gates Police Department is currently investigating an incident at Hertz Rental Car on Ajax Road. Police say during the overnight hours, Saturday night going into Sunday morning, a group of individuals cut the fence in the secured rental lot and stole 17 vehicles. The suspects,...
GATES, NY
WETM 18 News

Rochester man arrested on weapons charges in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have announced the arrest of a Rochester man that fled the scene of an investigation and disposed of an illegal weapon on Saturday. According to police, Voshon O. Carpenter, 28, of Rochester, was arrested early Saturday morning and has been charged with the following. At around 2:05 a.m. on […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Penn Yan woman dies in Saturday vehicle crash

MILO, N.Y. (WETM) — Officials in Yates County have reported the death of a Penn Yan woman in the Town of Milo, Yates County, on Saturday. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Jennifer Golden, 52, was pronounced dead at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital Saturday evening following an accident. Police say that Golden had […]
PENN YAN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas toy donations stolen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas toys were stolen from the back of a van early Tuesday morning. Now Gates Police are searching for the two “Grinches” that took the gifts, which were going to be given to some of Rochester’s less fortunate children.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy