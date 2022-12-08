Read full article on original website
Rochester man arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle on NYS Thruway
A Rochester man was arrested Saturday afternoon after attempting to flee from state police in a stolen vehicle on the New York State Thruway.
WHEC TV-10
Charges possible after woman injured in Ontario County crash
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – The Jaws of Life were used to extricate a woman from her vehicle after a crash Tuesday afternoon. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, a Penn Yan man heading west on State Route 5&20 struck a Farmington woman who was attempting to turn onto Parish Street Extension, causing it to roll over.
Buffalo man sentenced to 25 years to life in connection to murder in 1978
A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in connection to a murder on Pooley Place in 1978.
orangeandbluepress.com
Old-Aged Woman Arrested for Illegal Use of Food Stamps in Steuben County
55 Year Old Woman Arrested for Illegal Use of Food Stamps in Steuben County. A 55 year old woman in the name of Lori Fazzary of Montour Falls is accused of using another individual’s benefit card issued by DSS. According to a published post by Fingerlakes, the unauthorized transaction took place in July 2022 in accordance to the statements of the investigators.
13 WHAM
Police: Monroe Ave. fight escalates to shooting, one injured
Rochester, NY — Monday evening, Rochester police officers responded to Monroe Avenue for the report of a person shot. 30-year-old male from Rochester was found with one gunshot wound to his lower body. Police say the victim was outside when two unknown males began arguing with him, leading into...
Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report
BUFFALO, NY – A 27-year-old woman was pistolwhipped and a 51-year-old man was shot during a domestic incident in the area of Marine Drive and Erie Street in Buffalo on Wednesday. Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance at around 11:30 pm to find 40-year-old Martin Zachary had assaulted the woman and shot the male victim. Both victims were taken to ECMC where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. When the police arrived, they placed Zachary under arrest. He was found to have a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson, the gun used during the assault. Zachary was charged with attempted The post Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Man, 35, shot to death while sitting in car outside vacant home on Alphonse Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say William Maddox, 35, was shot to death on Tuesday while sitting in his car in the driveway of a vacant home. Police say the home, on Alphonse Street off Hudson Avenue, was active in marijuana and narcotics sales. RPD Officers responded to the...
rochesterfirst.com
Farmington woman extricated from crash with jaws of life, flown to hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Farmington woman was hospitalized after a serious two-car crash Tuesday in the Town of Canandaigua, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said. Police said that Tuesday afternoon, Penn Yan resident Nathan Somers was driving his 2013 Ford pickup truck west on State Route 5&20 in Canandaigua.
YAHOO!
Man who admitted to multimillion pawn shop scheme awaiting outcome on latest criminal charge
Once again, the federal sentencing of pawnbroker-turned-crook Devin Tribunella has been postponed as he confronts allegations of another crime. As the Democrat and Chronicle reported in October, Tribunella has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident in Rochester. He is now jailed as he awaits federal sentencing for his admission to a multimilion dollar pawn shop scheme.
2 Rochester firefighters suspended for allegedly smoking marijuana on duty
The Rochester Police Department has no comment on the situation at this time.
iheart.com
Man Wounded in Geneva Shooting
One man is recovering, after he was shot in Geneva this afternoon. Police say the 28-year-old was hit in the leg shortly before 1 on North Genesee Street. He's in stable condition. There are no arrests.
rewind1077.com
IPD recovers gun, arrests Rochester man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police say a loaded gun was recovered and a Rochester man is under arrest. A man and woman were arguing early Saturday morning near State and Plain streets. When officers arrived, they were told the man was armed. Police say the man, later identified...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man arrested after U.S. Marshalls recover two guns
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man wanted by Rochester Police was arrested on Saturday by several agencies during a traffic stop. Rochester Police say they worked with The U.S. Marshals Task Force to stop a car on Draper Street near Portland Avenue. A 34-year-old Rochester man inside the car was...
13 WHAM
Gates police investigating 17 stolen vehicles from Hertz Rental Car
Gates, N.Y. — The Gates Police Department is currently investigating an incident at Hertz Rental Car on Ajax Road. Police say during the overnight hours, Saturday night going into Sunday morning, a group of individuals cut the fence in the secured rental lot and stole 17 vehicles. The suspects,...
Rochester man arrested on weapons charges in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have announced the arrest of a Rochester man that fled the scene of an investigation and disposed of an illegal weapon on Saturday. According to police, Voshon O. Carpenter, 28, of Rochester, was arrested early Saturday morning and has been charged with the following. At around 2:05 a.m. on […]
Penn Yan woman dies in Saturday vehicle crash
MILO, N.Y. (WETM) — Officials in Yates County have reported the death of a Penn Yan woman in the Town of Milo, Yates County, on Saturday. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Jennifer Golden, 52, was pronounced dead at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital Saturday evening following an accident. Police say that Golden had […]
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas toy donations stolen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas toys were stolen from the back of a van early Tuesday morning. Now Gates Police are searching for the two “Grinches” that took the gifts, which were going to be given to some of Rochester’s less fortunate children.
Shortsville woman arrested for allegedly abusing her children in Webster
An order of protection was issued against her to prevent her from committing crimes against her kids.
Local law enforcement on staying safe when delivering, receiving holiday gifts
The latest numbers show almost 300,000 mail theft reports filed over the last year.
Estate of Troy Hodge, man who died in Lockport PD custody, to receive $3 million
The estate of Troy Hodge, the man who died in Lockport police custody in June 2019, will receive $3 million.
