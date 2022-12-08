Read full article on original website
Shootout Victors Argentina, Croatia to Battle in World Cup Semifinals
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearing a conclusion. But there’s still plenty to be decided with four games to play – two semifinals, a third-place game and the final. First up in the semifinals is a star-studded matchup between Argentina and Croatia, two squads that advanced out of the quarterfinals after penalty shootouts.
Croatia Coach Ejected Right Before Messi's World Cup Goal
Croatia assistant coach Mario Mandžukić was sent off the field ahead of Lionel Messi's record-breaking goal in the World Cup semifinals, which gave Argentina a 1-0 lead. Although it is not clear, it is presumed that Manzukic got ejected for arguing with a ref or was dismissed by head coach Zlatko Dalić.
Three First-Half Takeaways from Argentina-Croatia World Cup Semifinal
Croatia are in real trouble. Argentina took a 2-0 lead in the first half of their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal match on Tuesday behind goals from Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez in the 34th and 39th minutes, respectively. Argentina changed its starting lineup from the quarterfinal win over the...
Argentina and Lionel Messi's History in the World Cup Final
Argentina last won the World Cup on June 29, 1986. One year later, almost to the day, Lionel Messi was born. So, not only has La Albiceleste not won during Messi's tenure with the team, they haven't won during the Argentine star's lifetime. That all could change Sunday when Argentina...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
A blind couple and their baby were stopped from boarding two separate flights after an airline tried to make them pay for an escort
A blind couple trying to fly from Greece to Iceland ended up being delayed by an entire week after Scandinavian Airlines insisted they have an escort.
Twitter Applauds Lionel Messi After Argentina's Semifinal Win Over Croatia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has become the Lionel Messi show. Argentina cruised to a 3-0 semifinal win over Croatia at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday, and the country’s best player shined throughout. Playing in his final World Cup, Messi continued to add to the scoresheet. He scored from...
Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez Give Argentina 2-0 Lead vs. Croatia
Lionel Messi gave Argentina a 1-0 lead over Croatia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup on Tuesday with a 34th-minute penalty. Julian Alvarez made a threatening run right between Croatia's center backs and received a brilliant pass that forced goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic to come off his line. Alvarez just got the shot off, but Livakovic collided into him without touching the ball that saw Argentina get awarded a penalty.
USOPC Sees ‘Impossible' Hurdle to Russian Return to Olympics
The leader of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee conceded it would be “impossible” to monitor which athletes have supported the war in Ukraine if a plan is devised to allow some Russians to compete as neutrals in international competitions, and potentially the Olympics. USOPC chair Susanne Lyons...
How the evolution of domestic cats traces the history of colonization
Human history is etched into the DNA of domesticated animals, which is when we bend the evolutionary trajectory of species to serve our own purposes. We primates have domesticated many animals, including (possibly) ourselves, but the domestication of the cat has especially intrigued scholars and feline pet owners alike. Maybe...
