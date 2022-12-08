Read full article on original website
‘The Pale Blue Eye': Christian Bale Investigates a Series of Cult-Related Murders in Chilling New Trailer (Video)
Christian Bale plays an 1830s detective tasked with solving a series of grisly, possibly cult-related murders in Netflix’s ice-cold thriller, “The Pale Blue Eye.” Watch the first trailer above. Scott Cooper’s film, which the streamer acquired last year in a $55 million deal, takes place at West...
ComicBook
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 Trailer Hypes Next Arc
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls In a Dungeon? has been getting ready to come back for the second half of Season 4 next year, and the anime is hyping up what fans can expect to see in the brutal next arc with a cool new trailer! When the first half of the fourth season wrapped up its run earlier this Summer, fans were surprised to find out that the second cour of the season wouldn't be coming immediately after (or after a seasonal break). Instead it will be hitting our screens as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Episode 7 Preview: The Finale Will Reveal All
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Episode 7 will reveal all, including who dies during this outing of the HBO show. When does the finale air, and what can fans expect?
ComicBook
Spy x Family Just Made Yor the Strongest Mom in Anime
If there is one thing anime fans know, it is that families are not all made the same. The kind of parents you find in Soul Eater is different from this in Fullmetal Alchemist, and that kind of comparison scratches the surface. Nuclear families are hard to find in any anime let alone a shonen series, but Spy x Family has broken that mold. And now, the series just proved Yor is the strongest anime mom we've met to date.
Clayton News Daily
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
TODAY.com
‘White Lotus’ Season 3: Everything to know
The "White Lotus" Season Two finale hasn't aired yet, and people are already talking about whether there will be another season. And who can blame them? The show has people gasping, theorizing, dissecting fashion and dreaming of Sicily, all while trying to solve which character winds up dead. Well ......
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Shares 2023 Manga Recommendations
Attack on Titan might be nearing its end, but creator Hajime Isayama still has plenty left to give fans. Next year, the artist's hit series will puts its anime to an end, and this comes more than a year after the manga finished its course. Obviously, all eyes are on Isayama ahead of the anime finale, and 2023 promises to be a big year for fans as it will conclude Eren Jeager's journey. And thanks to a recent post, Isayama is helping netizens prepare for 2023 with a set of special manga recommendations.
‘The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6, ‘Abductions,’ Recap and Ending Explained
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Episode 6 ramps up the drama, leading to a shocking ending. It may tie into who dies during next week's finale.
ComicBook
Naruto Just Took a Hidden Leaf Bachelor Off the Market
Naruto has been around for ages now, and in that time, some of its top heroes have been taken out of the dating pool. After worming through the Fourth Great Ninja War, fans have watched Team 7 fall in love, and the trio is not alone in their pursuit. Most of the Konoha 11 have fallen in love, and now, one of its toughest fighters is off the market.
EW.com
Who's going to die in The White Lotus season 2 finale? Here are the most likely theories
Staying at The White Lotus is bad for your health — in some cases it can even be fatal. After season 1 saw resort manager Armond (Murray Bartlett) lose his s--- (literally) and his life over a squabble with a guest gone wrong, season 2 upped the stakes by introducing the mystery of multiple dead bodies getting discovered in the ocean in the premiere's opening scene before jumping back seven days. A lot can happen in a week, and over the first six episodes we've seen every single guest at the Sicily branch of the resort franchise become interconnected — whether they wanted to or not. And it's clear that at least one long con is being carried out ... if not multiple. 'Tis the season for scamming!
ComicBook
Black Clover Director Discusses the Anime's Possible Return
Right now, Black Clover is in the headlines, and we have the anime to thank for the buzz. After all. Jump Festa is on the horizon, and the event promises to give us our first look at Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. The teaser has netizens hyped, and of course, many are already pleading for Studio Pierrot to bring the series back to television. And now, one of the anime's executives is addressing the growing request.
AdWeek
Why More and More People Are Watching The White Lotus
The White Lotus continues its winning ratings streak. The penultimate episode of Season 2 hit another ratings high with 2.8 million viewers across HBO Max and linear broadcasts. The total night’s viewing was up 23% vs. last week’s episode and 85% vs. the Season 2 debut, marking five consecutive weeks of audience growth. Episodes this season are now averaging 9.5 million viewers across platforms, nearly 60% ahead of Season 1. The White Lotus is now ranked as the No. 1 title overall on HBO Max for the fifth week in a row.
Men's Health
The White Lotus
AFTER THE painstaking penultimate episode of The White Lotus Season 2, Will Sharpe has become the most talked-about man on TV. Sharpe, whose full name is William Tomomori Fukuda Sharpe, is a Japanese-British creative multihyphenate who has had a string of successes. At 36, he's created and starred in an award-winning dark comedy series around mental health (Flowers, starring Olivia Colman), written and directed three feature films (including The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain, starring Benedict Cumberbatch), and won a BAFTA as a scene-stealing sex worker in the Tokyo-based thriller, Giri/Haji.
ComicBook
HBO Max Removing Fan-Favorite HBO Shows From Streamer
Warner Bros. Discovery's cost-cutting tactics are continuing to impact HBO Max — and now, they're impacting two shows from HBO itself. On Monday, reports revealed that the company will be removing two HBO hits, Westworld and The Nevers, from its streaming service. It is believed that both series will resurface on some sort of other streamer at a later date. This news comes after Westworld was officially cancelled after four seasons last month. The Nevers, meanwhile, is still expected to air the second half of its first season at a later date. It is unclear at this point if those remaining episodes of The Nevers might still air on linear HBO, or only end up on the series' eventual new streaming home.
Who Plays Angela Blue Thunder on 'Yellowstone'? Q’orianka Kilcher Plays Broken Rock Reservation's Fearless Attorney
Q'orianka Kilcher plays the fearless attorney Angela Blue Thunder on the hit western drama Yellowstone and fans were excited to see her return in season 5. Kilcher initially joined the Yellowstone cast in season 3 when she was hired by Chief Thomas Rainwater to help destroy Market Equities from purchasing large swaths of land. When Rainwater hires her, he explains that her duty is to help the people of the Broken Rock Reservation.
Empire Of Light: Where You've Seen The Cast Before
Empire of Light has come to theaters with its cast of stars. Here is where you might have seen them before.
ComicBook
Pokemon Anime Sets Up Galar's Finale in New Promo
Pokemon Journeys has been one of the franchise's best anime outings to date, and fans know it will hurt to say goodbye. After all, the series has gone strong since Pokemon's Gen 8 went live, and the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is making way for a new show to shine. Of course, the question stands about how Pokemon will move into Gen 9, and a new promo is out teasing the emotional move.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.
ComicBook
Starz Cancels Season 2 of New Series Before Season 1 Finishes Airing
Monday was a difficult day for television fans with a handful of surprising cancellations and now, Starz is adding one more to the list. It was announced that Dangerous Liaisons, which is currently in its first season and had already been renewed for Season 2 just last month, has been cancelled. The remaining three episode of the 8-episode first season are expected to air as scheduled, according to Deadline. Series executive producers are reportedly shopping the series around.
