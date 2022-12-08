Warner Bros. Discovery's cost-cutting tactics are continuing to impact HBO Max — and now, they're impacting two shows from HBO itself. On Monday, reports revealed that the company will be removing two HBO hits, Westworld and The Nevers, from its streaming service. It is believed that both series will resurface on some sort of other streamer at a later date. This news comes after Westworld was officially cancelled after four seasons last month. The Nevers, meanwhile, is still expected to air the second half of its first season at a later date. It is unclear at this point if those remaining episodes of The Nevers might still air on linear HBO, or only end up on the series' eventual new streaming home.

1 DAY AGO