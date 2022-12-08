ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Pope of Chadron selected as Commencement Speaker

CHADRON – Chadron State College’s Winter Commencement Speaker is Karen Pope, the Director of Alumni and Development for the Chadron State Foundation. Graduate and Undergraduate Commencement will be combined in the Chicoine Center at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Seventy-one graduate candidates and 108 undergraduate candidates will be honored in the ceremony, which also includes summer graduates.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Carley named CSC Project Strive/TRiO November Student of the Month

CHADRON – Chadron State College student Jeremy Carley was the Project Strive/TRiO Student of the Month for November. Carley is a senior of Dalton, Nebraska, who chose Business Finance as a major because it seemed interesting and he liked math and money while he was growing up. Being a member of the Rural Business Leaders Initiative (RBLI) provides him with a full tuition scholarship and opportunities to network with professionals in the business world and create friendships with other people in the organization. His sister, Janessa, is in the program, as well, and recommended CSC’s business program to him.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Snow Emergency

The City of Alliance has declared a snow emergency starting today at 5:00 p.m. until Wednesday, December 14th at 5:00 pm. Residents who live on designated snow routes are asked to please have all vehicles removed from the street to ensure accessibility for the City crews and emergency personnel. Due to the predicted snow totals, crews will be plowing snow on these routes multiple times.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

3 arrested on weapon charges in Chadron

On Dec. 4 at 5: 29 p.m. Chadron police officers Zach Klemp and Seth Orsborn were called the 100 block of Pine Street, as a concerned homeowner reported they had found a firearm inside the residence, behind a couch. "[They] believed they knew who had placed it [firearm] there," Chadron...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Snow Emergency declared in Hemingford and Crawford

Panhandle Communities Hemingford and Crawford have declared Snow Emergencies based on potential blizzard conditions. The Village of Hemingford Snow Emergency will go into effect at 5 pm MT, Monday December 12 through 11 pm Wednesday Dec. 14. Hemingford residents are reminded there is to be no parking of vehicles on...
HEMINGFORD, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance library to hold story time with Girl Scouts

Alliance –Story Time with Girl Scouts will begin on Saturday, December 10th from 10:30-11:30 am in the Community Room for preschool through 6th grade. Join local Girl Scouts for a story and craft, plus cookies and hot chocolate will be provided. This event is free of charge and will continue on a monthly basis with a collaboration of local Girl Scout Spirit of Nebraska chapters and the Alliance Public Library.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Getting Ahead: Donate locally

It’s December, the month for giving. Our mail is full of requests for donations to several national and international organizations. Many people use these donations for tax deductions, so they need to be made by year end. Please remember that there are several local charities who are serving the...
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202201059 12:25 JUV : JUVENILE Juvenile out of control / 1400 Big horn / Charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201060 13:46 DISTURBANCE : 300 Block of Yellowstone/ Alleged Terroristic Threat/ Individual placed under arrest for obstruction, assault on an officer, and resisting arrest/ Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201062 19:40...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance City Facilities Closed

Due to inclement weather, the following Alliance City facilities are closed. The Senior Center is closed, including the Nutrition Site. Meals will not be delivered today, December 13, 2022. The Alliance Public Library, Knight Museum & Sandhills Center, Military Museum, and City Landfill are also closed. The Public Transit will...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron library to hold Christmas party with Santa, book sale

The Chadron Public Library, along with the Friends of the Library, will be holding our Christmas Party on Friday, December 9, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be holiday treats for everyone, the kids can see Santa, and older folks can listen to the music or make holiday crafts in Library maker space, all for free.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy