Pope of Chadron selected as Commencement Speaker
CHADRON – Chadron State College’s Winter Commencement Speaker is Karen Pope, the Director of Alumni and Development for the Chadron State Foundation. Graduate and Undergraduate Commencement will be combined in the Chicoine Center at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Seventy-one graduate candidates and 108 undergraduate candidates will be honored in the ceremony, which also includes summer graduates.
Carley named CSC Project Strive/TRiO November Student of the Month
CHADRON – Chadron State College student Jeremy Carley was the Project Strive/TRiO Student of the Month for November. Carley is a senior of Dalton, Nebraska, who chose Business Finance as a major because it seemed interesting and he liked math and money while he was growing up. Being a member of the Rural Business Leaders Initiative (RBLI) provides him with a full tuition scholarship and opportunities to network with professionals in the business world and create friendships with other people in the organization. His sister, Janessa, is in the program, as well, and recommended CSC’s business program to him.
Alliance Snow Emergency
The City of Alliance has declared a snow emergency starting today at 5:00 p.m. until Wednesday, December 14th at 5:00 pm. Residents who live on designated snow routes are asked to please have all vehicles removed from the street to ensure accessibility for the City crews and emergency personnel. Due to the predicted snow totals, crews will be plowing snow on these routes multiple times.
Chadron Snow Emergency Declared, Chadron Public Schools Closed
By The City of Chadron has declared a snow emergency, effective from Monday December twelfth at Nine PM until Thursday December fifteenth at twelve PM, or when all the snow in the streets has been removed. When a snow emergency has been declared, all vehicles, trailers, and obstructions must be...
Solar workshop to be held at Dawes County 4-H building in Chadron
A Workshop on Solar for Farms, Homes, and Businesses will be held on Dec. 7 in Chadron at the Dawes County 4-H Building from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. MT. This workshop is for homeowners, farmers, and business owners who are interested in exploring solar PV systems. The workshop will...
3 arrested on weapon charges in Chadron
On Dec. 4 at 5: 29 p.m. Chadron police officers Zach Klemp and Seth Orsborn were called the 100 block of Pine Street, as a concerned homeowner reported they had found a firearm inside the residence, behind a couch. "[They] believed they knew who had placed it [firearm] there," Chadron...
Snow Emergency declared in Hemingford and Crawford
Panhandle Communities Hemingford and Crawford have declared Snow Emergencies based on potential blizzard conditions. The Village of Hemingford Snow Emergency will go into effect at 5 pm MT, Monday December 12 through 11 pm Wednesday Dec. 14. Hemingford residents are reminded there is to be no parking of vehicles on...
Chadron City Transit Bus not running Dec. 13-14
The Chadron City Transit Bus will NOT be running on Tuesday 12/13 and Wednesday 12/14 due to forecasted weather. Thursday will be determined at a later date. Information will be posted on the Chadron City website and Facebook.
Christmas Cookie Walk to be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Alliance
A Christmas Cookie Walk will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Alliance on Dec. 10. Proceeds will be donated to a local charity, the food pantry at one of the seminaries and LWML missions.
Alliance library to hold story time with Girl Scouts
Alliance –Story Time with Girl Scouts will begin on Saturday, December 10th from 10:30-11:30 am in the Community Room for preschool through 6th grade. Join local Girl Scouts for a story and craft, plus cookies and hot chocolate will be provided. This event is free of charge and will continue on a monthly basis with a collaboration of local Girl Scout Spirit of Nebraska chapters and the Alliance Public Library.
Getting Ahead: Donate locally
It’s December, the month for giving. Our mail is full of requests for donations to several national and international organizations. Many people use these donations for tax deductions, so they need to be made by year end. Please remember that there are several local charities who are serving the...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202201059 12:25 JUV : JUVENILE Juvenile out of control / 1400 Big horn / Charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201060 13:46 DISTURBANCE : 300 Block of Yellowstone/ Alleged Terroristic Threat/ Individual placed under arrest for obstruction, assault on an officer, and resisting arrest/ Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201062 19:40...
Alliance City Facilities Closed
Due to inclement weather, the following Alliance City facilities are closed. The Senior Center is closed, including the Nutrition Site. Meals will not be delivered today, December 13, 2022. The Alliance Public Library, Knight Museum & Sandhills Center, Military Museum, and City Landfill are also closed. The Public Transit will...
Alliance police encourage 'Holiday Present Protection Program'
For any last minute gifts being received this year, use our Holiday Season Present Protection Program and help the community cut back on stolen packages. During the Holiday Season, send your package to us and pick it up after it is delivered. Don't let it be left unattended on your porch.
Chadron library to hold Christmas party with Santa, book sale
The Chadron Public Library, along with the Friends of the Library, will be holding our Christmas Party on Friday, December 9, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be holiday treats for everyone, the kids can see Santa, and older folks can listen to the music or make holiday crafts in Library maker space, all for free.
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' movie to be held at Alliance library
Alliance – Join the Alliance Public Library in honoring Charles M. Schulz, a great legacy of over 100 years and his Peanuts characters. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be featured during the Holiday Movie Matinee on Wednesday, December 28th from 2-4 pm in the Community Room, plus other holiday classics.
