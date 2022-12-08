Read full article on original website
Women's Health
What Is Stiff Person Syndrome? Celine Dion's Diagnosis, Symptoms, And Treatments, Explained
Celine Dion just shared some heartbreaking news on Instagram, saying she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder known as stiff person syndrome that has forced her to postpone many of the dates on her world tour. Celine shared that she’s been dealing with health problems for a long time, but only recently discovered the cause.
Celine Dion Diagnosed With Incurable Neurological Syndrome
Céline Dion has been forced to reschedule a European tour after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes spasms and other physical difficulties. She said the syndrome, which is relatively under-researched, has impaired her ability to walk and sing. “I’ve been dealing with problems...
ABC News
What to know about stiff-person syndrome after Celine Dion reveals rare disorder
Céline Dion's public announcement that she has a neurological disease is shining a spotlight on the rare condition known as stiff-person syndrome. In a taped video message shared to her Facebook and Instagram pages on Thursday, the iconic singer, 54 said, "Recently, I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like 1 in 1 million people."
Fred Hutchinson expert weighs in on Celine Dion’s ‘stiff person syndrome’ diagnosis
Earlier this week, singer Celine Dion revealed she is dealing with a rare neurological disease that gives her severe full-body muscle spasms. The disorder is called stiff person syndrome. On Friday, KIRO 7′s Gary Horcher talked to a doctor with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, who treats people for this specific...
BBC
Celine Dion reveals incurable health condition and postpones tour dates
Celine Dion has revealed she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder with features of an autoimmune disease. The French Canadian singer told her 5.2m Instagram followers the condition makes her muscles spasm uncontrollably. It has led to difficulties walking and singing, she said, meaning...
Daily Beast
Celine Dion’s ‘Very Rare’ Diagnosis Is No Joke
Celine Dion’s heartbreaking announcement that she was forced to pull out of her tour due to “a very rare neurological disorder” has sparked an outpouring of sympathy, shock—and flat-out confusion over what the hell stiff person syndrome is. While many may have initially found themselves wondering...
newsnationnow.com
Neurologists discuss Celine Dion’s stiff-person syndrome
(NewsNation) — “I want to give Celine Dion some hope out here, if she’s watching,” Board certified neurologist Dr. Tom Pitts told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Thursday. The Canadian singer revealed to her fans Thursday she has been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a...
