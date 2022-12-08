ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Police catch burglary in progress at Annapolis BMW dealership

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ib1YO_0jbsda0000

Police believe they caught a car dealership burglary as it was taking place in Annapolis.

Overnight Thursday Anne Arundel County officers noticed a pair of suspicious vehicles in the BMW of Annapolis lot.

As police began to investigate, the vehicles fled from Old Mill Bottom Road onto westbound Route 50.

One turned out to be a stolen blue BMW X6, which was later found abandoned on Tidewater Colony Road. Police say the vehicle was not taken from the car dealership during the burglary.

The other vehicle, a white BMW SUV, has still not been located. Detectives are working to determine whether it was stolen.

Meanwhile back at the dealership, investigators discovered two BMWs on the showroom floor with their engines running.

There was also apparent damage to the building, indicating a burglary.

So far no suspects have been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-3502.

Comments / 6

Suezq
5d ago

The bugler’s cars will be found parked near section 8 housing in Brooklyn. Driving there to give a woman a ride home. I was shocked at all the expensive cars parked along the streets.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the back yesterday afternoon in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 3600 Block of South Hanover Street. Shortly after 12:30 pm, a Baltimore Police Officer was on patrol when he heard the sound of a gunshot. The officer responded to the area and found a male victim running away from a suspect armed with a gun. The victim dropped to the ground as the suspect ran away. He had been shot in the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His identity and condition are unknown at this time. The post Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police: Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.The ride-share driver picked up a customer around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Chrysler Avenue. Police said the woman told officers the customer pulled out a gun and told her to get out of the car.The driver took off toward Liberty Heights.Now, police are searching for a black Acura MDX with Maryland tag 2ES2124.The Lyft driver was not injured.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police: North East man wanted for escape, domestic assault

NORTH EAST, MD—Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man. George Albert Rhoades, of North East is wanted for escape and domestic violence-related assault. Anyone with information on George Albert Rhoades’ whereabouts is asked to call the Maryland State Police North East...
NORTH EAST, MD
wnav.com

Annapolis Police Report Attempted Car Jacking, Home Invasion that injures one and Other Crimes

Annapolis PD is searching for two individuals connected with an attempted armed carjacking in the City on Saturday. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 7:00 pm, police officers responded to the 100 block of Bywater Road for a reported attempted armed carjacking. The victim said that two masked men forced him from his vehicle at gunpoint. The two suspects attempted to take the vehicle but could not operate it. The two fled on foot towards Greenbriar Lane. The victim was not injured.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family wants Baltimore leaders to 'put a padlock' on gas station where man was killed

BALTIMORE -- Loved ones of a man killed at a gas station over the weekend are calling for the business to be shut down.Albert Stevenson, 56, was killed at the BP station on Havenwood Road, not far from Morgan State University.Stevenson's nephew, Jamar Day, told WJZ, "it's time to shut it down."Day is concerned that shootings like this one could soon impact a nearby student."Who's going to be next? A Morgan State student?" Day said.The shooting happened Sunday night when Baltimore Police said at least two people walked up to the gas station and opened fire, killing Stevenson and injuring...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Call records show police activity at Baltimore gas station where one man injured, another killed

BALTIMORE -- People who live and work near the Northwood Commons Shopping Center are concerned about a double shooting at a neighborhood gas station. "If this place was a bar, they would have lost their liquor license years ago," a Baltimore resident said of the gas station.Residents were so concerned, they didn't want to be identified."It's terrible," one Baltimore resident said. "There's normally 10-15 guys hanging out there in the gas station in the store, hanging outside."Baltimore police say two men were shot at the gas station around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. A 22-year-old man was injured and a 56-year-old was...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy