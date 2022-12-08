ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans, IN

wbiw.com

Police Log: December 12, 2022

12:06 p.m. Raymond Stewart, 47, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 2:48 p.m. Michael Shake, 33, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to modify. 11:00 p.m. James McNeely, 70, Seymour, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment. Incidnets – December 11. 12:20 a.m. Traffic stop...
BEDFORD, IN
City of Mitchell issues boil order

MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell has issued a boil order after a boring crew hit a water main on Hancock Avenue at Helmar Acres. This order is in effect for residents in Halmar Addition, Burris Elementary, Hatfield Elementary, Mitchell High School, Hancock Construction, and the Marathon station as well as those on Teke Burton Drive to the Sinclair station.
MITCHELL, IN
Change order approved for work on new Bedford Police Station

BEDFORD – During the Bedford Redevelopment Commission meeting Tuesday afternoon, a change order was created due to stability concerns over an unknown concrete grout slab discovered during the construction process of the new police station. In a special meeting held on December 5, the issue was discussed and a...
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Jill Kristen True

Jill Kristen True, 53, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at her residence. Born May 11, 1969, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Larry Byron Allen and Marianne (Lemen) Eversole. Jill was a 1986 graduate of Mitchell High School. She worked at Catalent, Inc. as a formulation...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bloomington officials discuss mobile integrated healthcare at Bloomington Fire Department

BLOOMINGTON – Mayor Hamilton and Bloomington Fire Department (BFD) Community Care Coordinators McKenna Terry and Shelby Wood discuss BFD’s new Mobile Integrated Healthcare program. The new program, first piloted in 2022, focuses on providing healthcare services directly to patients on location, continuity of care, and potentially reducing non-emergency...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Uncooperative man arrested when officers served a search warrant

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday, December 9th on a charge of resisting arrest after Conservation Officers and Officers with the Indiana Gaming Commission went to 7579 Tunnelton Road to execute a search warrant. Although officers could hear movement inside, officers did not get a response...
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Crystal Rosette Bragg

Crystal Rosette Bragg, 49, of Orleans, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at her residence. Born April 19, 1973, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Larry C. Bragg and Linda Ellen (Miller) Pridemore. Crystal was a 1991 graduate of Mitchell High School. She worked as an LPN at Mitchell...
ORLEANS, IN
Margie Geneva Smith Delaney

Margie Geneva Smith Delaney, 95, entered into eternal peace on Monday, December 12, 2022. Margie was born on January 18, 1927, a daughter of the late James and Opal Smith, in Holly Springs, Arkansas. She later moved to West Monroe, Louisiana, where she attended the Ouachita Parish High School in Monroe, Louisiana. During World War II her family moved to California, where she met and married Elmer Delaney, Jr. on October 10, 1944, in San Francisco. As Elmer left for military service, Margie, along with her parents, returned to West Monroe, Louisiana. Upon Elmer’s discharge, they returned to his hometown of Mitchell, Indiana.
BEDFORD, IN
Police find passed out man and meth in a vehicle, arrest made

MITCHELL – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday on a meth charge after Mitchell Police received a report of a male passed out in a silver Impala at the Marathon station on State Road 37. When police arrived they attempted to wake 40-year-old Joshua Early. Police say they found...
MITCHELL, IN
Obituary: Jayma L. (Eggers) Jones

Jayma L. (Eggers) Jones, 46, of Mitchell, IN, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at IU. Health Methodist Trauma Unit in Indianapolis. Born on April 16, 1976, in Fort Gordon, GA, she was the daughter of Paul “Jim” and Virginia “Ginny” (Ratliff) Eggers. She married Marvin Jones, and he survives. Jayma attended Mitchell High School and graduated with the class of 1994. She worked at NSWC Crane for 22 years. She was a member of the Mitchell First Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and animals.
MITCHELL, IN
Obituary: Ruth E. Guarneri

Ruth E. Guarneri, 84 of Springville passed away at her home on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 3:02 p.m. She was born in Keyser, West Virginia on January 17, 1938, to William D. Hamilton, Sr., and Martha A. (Herman) Hamilton. Ruth married Joseph P. Guarneri, Sr. in 1956 and he preceded her in death in 2000. Ruth was a cook at K-Mart Restaurant in Bedford, she retired from MCL Cafeteria in 2000 as a Line Supervisor. Ruth was a member of the Harrodsburg Assembly of God Church, she loved to cook, garden, sew, and do ceramics.
SPRINGVILLE, IN

