Crowd celebrates the holiday season during Orleans’ 12th Annual Christmas on the Square
ORLEANS – Despite seasonably damp and cold temperatures, a very large crowd celebrated the holiday season during the Orleans Chamber of Commerce’s 12th Annual “Christmas on the Square” held downtown Saturday night. Chamber Executive Director Robert Henderson expressed his thanks to all those who came out...
Springville Community and Rural Foundation will meet on Wednesday, December 14
SPRINGVILLE – The board of trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation, Inc. (SCARF) will meet on Wednesday, December 14th at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Springville Community Academy (Commons) at 126 Brick Street in Springville. On the agenda:. Call to Meeting Order. a. Roll...
Mitchell Community School will be closed tomorrow due to a water main break
MITCHELL – Mitchell Community School is canceling classes tomorrow, December 5th due to all four schools being under a boil order. Officials announced January 16th will be a makeup day. At this time, school is still scheduled for Thursday. Bottled water will be available for students and staff use.
Bedford Housing Authority will meet on Thursday, Dec. 15
BEDFORD – Bedford Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners meeting will be held on Thursday, December 15th at 1:30 p.m.Hauck House Commons/Dining Room.
Police Log: December 12, 2022
12:06 p.m. Raymond Stewart, 47, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 2:48 p.m. Michael Shake, 33, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to modify. 11:00 p.m. James McNeely, 70, Seymour, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment. Incidnets – December 11. 12:20 a.m. Traffic stop...
City of Mitchell issues boil order
MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell has issued a boil order after a boring crew hit a water main on Hancock Avenue at Helmar Acres. This order is in effect for residents in Halmar Addition, Burris Elementary, Hatfield Elementary, Mitchell High School, Hancock Construction, and the Marathon station as well as those on Teke Burton Drive to the Sinclair station.
Change order approved for work on new Bedford Police Station
BEDFORD – During the Bedford Redevelopment Commission meeting Tuesday afternoon, a change order was created due to stability concerns over an unknown concrete grout slab discovered during the construction process of the new police station. In a special meeting held on December 5, the issue was discussed and a...
Avian flu discovered in a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO. – According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County tested presumptive positive for avian flu on Sunday. The site impacted has 11,394 turkeys and will be placed in quarantine. The flock is the first in Daviess County to...
Habitual traffic offender is arrested after officer spots him driving a vehicle
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Thursday, December 8th after a Bedford Police officer on routine patrols spotted a white Pontiac G6 parked at the gas pumps at the Circle K gas station at 16th and O streets. The officers recognized the driver as 35-year-old Jeffrey Novak...
Obituary: Jill Kristen True
Jill Kristen True, 53, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at her residence. Born May 11, 1969, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Larry Byron Allen and Marianne (Lemen) Eversole. Jill was a 1986 graduate of Mitchell High School. She worked at Catalent, Inc. as a formulation...
Bloomington officials discuss mobile integrated healthcare at Bloomington Fire Department
BLOOMINGTON – Mayor Hamilton and Bloomington Fire Department (BFD) Community Care Coordinators McKenna Terry and Shelby Wood discuss BFD’s new Mobile Integrated Healthcare program. The new program, first piloted in 2022, focuses on providing healthcare services directly to patients on location, continuity of care, and potentially reducing non-emergency...
Bloomington Common Council will meet in special session Wednesday, December 14th
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet in a special session on Wednesday, December 14th at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers in Room 115 in the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The public may access the the meeting at this link. On the agenda:. I....
Uncooperative man arrested when officers served a search warrant
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday, December 9th on a charge of resisting arrest after Conservation Officers and Officers with the Indiana Gaming Commission went to 7579 Tunnelton Road to execute a search warrant. Although officers could hear movement inside, officers did not get a response...
Obituary: Crystal Rosette Bragg
Crystal Rosette Bragg, 49, of Orleans, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at her residence. Born April 19, 1973, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Larry C. Bragg and Linda Ellen (Miller) Pridemore. Crystal was a 1991 graduate of Mitchell High School. She worked as an LPN at Mitchell...
Margie Geneva Smith Delaney
Margie Geneva Smith Delaney, 95, entered into eternal peace on Monday, December 12, 2022. Margie was born on January 18, 1927, a daughter of the late James and Opal Smith, in Holly Springs, Arkansas. She later moved to West Monroe, Louisiana, where she attended the Ouachita Parish High School in Monroe, Louisiana. During World War II her family moved to California, where she met and married Elmer Delaney, Jr. on October 10, 1944, in San Francisco. As Elmer left for military service, Margie, along with her parents, returned to West Monroe, Louisiana. Upon Elmer’s discharge, they returned to his hometown of Mitchell, Indiana.
Police find passed out man and meth in a vehicle, arrest made
MITCHELL – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday on a meth charge after Mitchell Police received a report of a male passed out in a silver Impala at the Marathon station on State Road 37. When police arrived they attempted to wake 40-year-old Joshua Early. Police say they found...
Man arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and money from a deceased man’s bank account
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after police say he stole a vehicle and took money from a deceased man’s bank account. On November 28, 2022, a woman called the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department to report the theft of a wallet and vehicle from 30 Sams Road.
Obituary: Jayma L. (Eggers) Jones
Jayma L. (Eggers) Jones, 46, of Mitchell, IN, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at IU. Health Methodist Trauma Unit in Indianapolis. Born on April 16, 1976, in Fort Gordon, GA, she was the daughter of Paul “Jim” and Virginia “Ginny” (Ratliff) Eggers. She married Marvin Jones, and he survives. Jayma attended Mitchell High School and graduated with the class of 1994. She worked at NSWC Crane for 22 years. She was a member of the Mitchell First Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and animals.
Man arrested after a report of a physical altercation at an apartment complex
BEDFORD – A Solsberry man was arrested on Thursday, December 8th after Bedford Police officers were called to a physical altercation taking place at an apartment in the 1000 block of I Street. When officers arrived at the top of the stairways in the building they could hear arguing....
Obituary: Ruth E. Guarneri
Ruth E. Guarneri, 84 of Springville passed away at her home on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 3:02 p.m. She was born in Keyser, West Virginia on January 17, 1938, to William D. Hamilton, Sr., and Martha A. (Herman) Hamilton. Ruth married Joseph P. Guarneri, Sr. in 1956 and he preceded her in death in 2000. Ruth was a cook at K-Mart Restaurant in Bedford, she retired from MCL Cafeteria in 2000 as a Line Supervisor. Ruth was a member of the Harrodsburg Assembly of God Church, she loved to cook, garden, sew, and do ceramics.
