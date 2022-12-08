Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wbiw.com
Margie Geneva Smith Delaney
Margie Geneva Smith Delaney, 95, entered into eternal peace on Monday, December 12, 2022. Margie was born on January 18, 1927, a daughter of the late James and Opal Smith, in Holly Springs, Arkansas. She later moved to West Monroe, Louisiana, where she attended the Ouachita Parish High School in Monroe, Louisiana. During World War II her family moved to California, where she met and married Elmer Delaney, Jr. on October 10, 1944, in San Francisco. As Elmer left for military service, Margie, along with her parents, returned to West Monroe, Louisiana. Upon Elmer’s discharge, they returned to his hometown of Mitchell, Indiana.
wbiw.com
Warren T. (Ted) Hobson II
Warren T. (Ted) Hobson, II, 73, of Mooresville, IN, passed away on November 29, 2022, at Community Hospital in Indianapolis. Born July 17, 1949, in Bedford, he was the son of Warren T. and Mildred (Fish) Hobson. He retired as a Project Engineer/Supervisor for VS Engineering. Ted was a member of the Moose Lodge in Richwood, VA, Masonic Lodge F & AM, in Medora, IN Scottish Rite Valley of Indianapolis, and Murat Shrine Temple in Indianapolis. Ted enjoyed telling stories about his work and his pet pig, Piggy.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jill Kristen True
Jill Kristen True, 53, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at her residence. Born May 11, 1969, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Larry Byron Allen and Marianne (Lemen) Eversole. Jill was a 1986 graduate of Mitchell High School. She worked at Catalent, Inc. as a formulation...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jayma L. (Eggers) Jones
Jayma L. (Eggers) Jones, 46, of Mitchell, IN, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at IU. Health Methodist Trauma Unit in Indianapolis. Born on April 16, 1976, in Fort Gordon, GA, she was the daughter of Paul “Jim” and Virginia “Ginny” (Ratliff) Eggers. She married Marvin Jones, and he survives. Jayma attended Mitchell High School and graduated with the class of 1994. She worked at NSWC Crane for 22 years. She was a member of the Mitchell First Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and animals.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Crystal Rosette Bragg
Crystal Rosette Bragg, 49, of Orleans, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at her residence. Born April 19, 1973, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Larry C. Bragg and Linda Ellen (Miller) Pridemore. Crystal was a 1991 graduate of Mitchell High School. She worked as an LPN at Mitchell...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Ruth E. Guarneri
Ruth E. Guarneri, 84 of Springville passed away at her home on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 3:02 p.m. She was born in Keyser, West Virginia on January 17, 1938, to William D. Hamilton, Sr., and Martha A. (Herman) Hamilton. Ruth married Joseph P. Guarneri, Sr. in 1956 and he preceded her in death in 2000. Ruth was a cook at K-Mart Restaurant in Bedford, she retired from MCL Cafeteria in 2000 as a Line Supervisor. Ruth was a member of the Harrodsburg Assembly of God Church, she loved to cook, garden, sew, and do ceramics.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Christopher D. Banks
May 9, 1974 – December 12, 2022. Christopher D. Banks, of Springville, entered into eternal life on Monday, December 12, 2022, at home surrounded by his wife and kids. Born May 9, 1974, in Bloomington, IN, he was the son of Danny and Karen (Lealos) Banks. Chris loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, camping, and buggy rides. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids, and granddaughter. He married his high school sweetheart, Amy Butler on March 18, 1995, and she survives.
wbiw.com
Thomas “Tommy” A. Moore, Jr.
Tommy A. Moore Jr., 44, of Bedford, passed away on December 8, 2022, in Indianapolis. Born December 20, 1977, he was the son of Thomas Alan Moore, Sr and Sherri, and Thomas Mays. He married Crystal Craig on March 24, 2019, and she survives. Tommy was a graduate of Paoli...
wbiw.com
Bloomington officials discuss mobile integrated healthcare at Bloomington Fire Department
BLOOMINGTON – Mayor Hamilton and Bloomington Fire Department (BFD) Community Care Coordinators McKenna Terry and Shelby Wood discuss BFD’s new Mobile Integrated Healthcare program. The new program, first piloted in 2022, focuses on providing healthcare services directly to patients on location, continuity of care, and potentially reducing non-emergency...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael Layne May
Michael Layne May, 75, of Bedford, passed away at 8:42 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at St. Vincent Dunn Hospital. Born August 6, 1947, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Bernard and Phyllis (Turner) May. He married Margit Beck on April 5, 1972, and she survives. He retired in 2009 as a fork truck driver for General Motors and was in the auto business for almost 44 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and U.A.W. Local #440. Michael loved his kids, grandkids, IU, Indianapolis Colts, fishing, football, and wrestling.
wbiw.com
Bedford Redevelopment Commission will meet today
BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Commission will meet today at 4 p.m. at StoneGate Arts & Education Center. Request Approval And Acceptance Of Agreement Between Owner And Contractor. Construction Contract (Stipulated Price) – New Police Station – Mayor Sam Craig. Request Consideration And Acceptance Of Change Order...
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 13, 2022
12:07 a.m. Medical emergency in the 200 block of Redman. 1:31 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at H and 17th streets. 3:02 a.m. Request for animal control at H and 16th streets. 3:58 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 400 block of 15th Street. 5:13 a.m. Medical emergency...
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
wbiw.com
Avian flu discovered in a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO. – According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County tested presumptive positive for avian flu on Sunday. The site impacted has 11,394 turkeys and will be placed in quarantine. The flock is the first in Daviess County to...
wbiw.com
Bloomington City Council will meet in a special session on Wednesday, Dec. 14
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington City Council will meet in a special session on Wednesday, December 14th at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Council Chambers in room 115 of the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The public can access the meeting at this Zoom...
Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
wbiw.com
Lady Jackets game against Shoals postponed, new date to be announced
The Mitchell High School varsity girls basketball matchup scheduled for tonight, Dec. 13 against Shoals High School at The Hive in Mitchell has been postponed due to a water main break in the city near the building. According to a post from MHS on Facebook, the school will be looking...
wamwamfm.com
Over 11,000 Turkeys in Daviess County Found to Have Bird Flu
A commercial flock of 11,394 turkeys at a farm in Daviess County is the 15th flock in Indiana found to have bird flu, according to state officials. The birds tested presumptively positive for avian influenza yesterday and have been quarantined. Samples will be tested at Iowa’s national U.S. Department of Agriculture laboratory for confirmation.
wbiw.com
Greene County income tax rate increases
INDIANA – Effective Jan. 1, 2023, three Indiana county income tax rates will change, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR). Local income tax rates are determined by county officials and provided to DOR for review regarding compliance with Indiana law. Below are the three counties impacted along...
wamwamfm.com
Jasper Community Loses Beloved Teacher and Daughter in Car Accident
The Jasper community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and her daughter, who were tragically killed in a car accident yesterday morning. According to Indiana State Police, the fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road in Dubois County. Details are still being worked out, but a passenger vehicle driven by Jasper teacher Julie Schnell collided with a tanker truck. Schnell, along with a passenger, her daughter Alaina, were pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Another passenger, Addison, a student at Jasper High School, remains hospitalized. Alaina was a student at Holy Trinity School. The tanker truck driver is listed in stable condition. Counselors will be available at the schools today to help students deal with this tragic loss. The community and school need our prayers today.
Comments / 0