Read full article on original website
Related
Investigation into S. Vermillion HS Student shot by deputy complete
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police say they’ve finished their investigation into the events of November 17 at South Vermillion High School. That day, Deputy Tim DisPennett, a 19-year veteran of the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department who had been teaching a law enforcement vocational class at the school reportedly fired his service revolver […]
State troopers catch drivers going more than 100 mph
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police report they caught two speeders Tuesday, both going more than 100 mph. One of those speeders was caught in Hendricks County. ISP told 13News Luis Fernandez was going 117 mph in a 55 mph construction zone. Master Trooper Joel Flores said Fernandez was driving...
False plates lead to drug charges for Sullivan man
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A traffic stop landed a Sullivan man in custody and facing drug charges. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, Monday evening at the intersection of Washington and State Streets, a deputy initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle that was believed to have false license plates attached. After searching the […]
WTHI
Investigation into Vermillion Co. deputy who accidentally shot a student at a local school wraps - here's what happens next
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Police investigation is complete for a deputy who accidentally shot a student at a local school. On Tuesday, the public information officer said the agency sent its report to the Vermillion County prosecutor. Police say Vermillion County Deputy Tim DisPennett fired his...
DOJ: Bloomington man arrested with gun, cocaine while on supervised release for bank robbery
John Lee Adams III, age 32, was ordered to serve 81 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and admitted to violating the terms of his federal supervised release.
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
104.1 WIKY
Woman Takes Police On Chase With Baby In Car
A Virginia woman is behind bars and is facing over a dozen charges. Early Sunday morning, 29 year old Katie Bowes was following a deputy close behind while swerving through all lanes. The officer believed she was trying to ram his patrol car. The deputy got behind Bowes and tried...
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 13, 2022
12:07 a.m. Medical emergency in the 200 block of Redman. 1:31 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at H and 17th streets. 3:02 a.m. Request for animal control at H and 16th streets. 3:58 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 400 block of 15th Street. 5:13 a.m. Medical emergency...
wbiw.com
Bedford man suffers head injury after admitting he was drinking and driving
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was injured Sunday after crashing his vehicle on Leatherwood Road. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the crash at 9:16 a.m. According to a police report, 24-year-old Austin Gulley, of Bedford, was traveling west on Leatherwood Road in a 2002 Ford Focus...
Fox 59
Bloomington man arrested in Sullivan County with stolen car, drugs
Bloomington man arrested in Sullivan County with stolen car, drugs. Bloomington man arrested in Sullivan County with …. Bloomington man arrested in Sullivan County with stolen car, drugs. Showing off your Christmas lights displays. Do you think you have the best Christmas lights display in the area? We want to...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/12)
Alan W. Smith, 35, of Washington, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a legend drug. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted. John R. Jones, 29, of Washington, was arrested for operating...
wevv.com
DCSO: Woman leads deputies on chase with baby inside car
A Virginia woman faces more than dozen charges after Daviess County Deputies say she led them on a chase early Sunday morning. The Sheriff's Office says Katie Jo Bowes was driving very close behind a deputy and swerving on Highway 144. We're told after getting behind Bowes, deputies tried to...
WISH-TV
Bloomington man charged with possession of cocaine, stolen vehicle from Bloomington in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — A Bloomington man was charged with possession of cocaine and a stolen vehicle from Bloomington in Sullivan County. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, at 2 a.m. Saturday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on State Road 54, near Sullivan. Further investigation revealed...
Bloomington man faces charges in Sullivan Co. traffic stop
SULLIVAN County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An early-morning traffic stop in Sullivan County resulted in a Bloomington man facing several charges, according to the sheriff’s office. A Sullivan County deputy stopped Markeith Brown, Bloomington, around 2 a.m. Saturday near State Road 54 near Sullivan. An investigation revealed the car Brown was driving had been reported stolen […]
wtyefm.com
December 2022 Mugshots
Mugshots are of people booked at the Crawford County Jail and are representative of the booking, not their guilt or innocence. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
WTHI
Police urge community to come forward in unsolved homicide of Lowell Badger
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday marks the 10-year anniversary of the unsolved homicide of 85-year-old Lowell R. Badger. Police say the retired farmer was found deceased at his rural Sullivan County home. The homicide is believed to have occurred sometime between Friday, December 7th, 8:00 p.m. and 9:23 a.m. on Saturday, December 8th, 2012.
Stolen safe could hold key to unsolved homicide in southern Indiana
A stolen safe and television could hold the key to solving the killing of a retired southern Indiana farmer 10 years ago.
Inmate found dead at Terre Haute penitentiary
An inmate was found dead at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Terre Haute this afternoon, officials said.
vincennespbs.org
VFD at full strength after new firefighter sworn in
Vincennes’ newest firefighter was sworn in on Monday. Fire Chief Brett Bobe went before the Vincennes Board of Public Works and Safety and introduced them to Kyle Miller…. With Miller’s hiring, the Vincennes Fire Department is now fully staffed.
WTHI
Sullivan woman dies in hospital after Wednesday's crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a serious crash out of Sullivan County. We first brought you this story on Wednesday. For the last few days, 78-year-old Gloria Lumsdom of Sullivan has been fighting for her life at an Indianapolis hospital. Police say this comes after...
Comments / 1