Sullivan County, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Investigation into S. Vermillion HS Student shot by deputy complete

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police say they’ve finished their investigation into the events of November 17 at South Vermillion High School. That day, Deputy Tim DisPennett, a 19-year veteran of the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department who had been teaching a law enforcement vocational class at the school reportedly fired his service revolver […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

State troopers catch drivers going more than 100 mph

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police report they caught two speeders Tuesday, both going more than 100 mph. One of those speeders was caught in Hendricks County. ISP told 13News Luis Fernandez was going 117 mph in a 55 mph construction zone. Master Trooper Joel Flores said Fernandez was driving...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

False plates lead to drug charges for Sullivan man

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A traffic stop landed a Sullivan man in custody and facing drug charges. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, Monday evening at the intersection of Washington and State Streets, a deputy initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle that was believed to have false license plates attached. After searching the […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Woman Takes Police On Chase With Baby In Car

A Virginia woman is behind bars and is facing over a dozen charges. Early Sunday morning, 29 year old Katie Bowes was following a deputy close behind while swerving through all lanes. The officer believed she was trying to ram his patrol car. The deputy got behind Bowes and tried...
VIRGINIA STATE
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 13, 2022

12:07 a.m. Medical emergency in the 200 block of Redman. 1:31 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at H and 17th streets. 3:02 a.m. Request for animal control at H and 16th streets. 3:58 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 400 block of 15th Street. 5:13 a.m. Medical emergency...
BEDFORD, IN
Fox 59

Bloomington man arrested in Sullivan County with stolen car, drugs

Bloomington man arrested in Sullivan County with stolen car, drugs. Bloomington man arrested in Sullivan County with …. Bloomington man arrested in Sullivan County with stolen car, drugs. Showing off your Christmas lights displays. Do you think you have the best Christmas lights display in the area? We want to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/12)

Alan W. Smith, 35, of Washington, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a legend drug. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted. John R. Jones, 29, of Washington, was arrested for operating...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

DCSO: Woman leads deputies on chase with baby inside car

A Virginia woman faces more than dozen charges after Daviess County Deputies say she led them on a chase early Sunday morning. The Sheriff's Office says Katie Jo Bowes was driving very close behind a deputy and swerving on Highway 144. We're told after getting behind Bowes, deputies tried to...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bloomington man faces charges in Sullivan Co. traffic stop

SULLIVAN County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An early-morning traffic stop in Sullivan County resulted in a Bloomington man facing several charges, according to the sheriff’s office. A Sullivan County deputy stopped Markeith Brown, Bloomington, around 2 a.m. Saturday near State Road 54 near Sullivan. An investigation revealed the car Brown was driving had been reported stolen […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wtyefm.com

December 2022 Mugshots

Mugshots are of people booked at the Crawford County Jail and are representative of the booking, not their guilt or innocence. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
vincennespbs.org

VFD at full strength after new firefighter sworn in

Vincennes’ newest firefighter was sworn in on Monday. Fire Chief Brett Bobe went before the Vincennes Board of Public Works and Safety and introduced them to Kyle Miller…. With Miller’s hiring, the Vincennes Fire Department is now fully staffed.
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Sullivan woman dies in hospital after Wednesday's crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a serious crash out of Sullivan County. We first brought you this story on Wednesday. For the last few days, 78-year-old Gloria Lumsdom of Sullivan has been fighting for her life at an Indianapolis hospital. Police say this comes after...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN

