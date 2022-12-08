Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jayma L. (Eggers) Jones
Jayma L. (Eggers) Jones, 46, of Mitchell, IN, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at IU. Health Methodist Trauma Unit in Indianapolis. Born on April 16, 1976, in Fort Gordon, GA, she was the daughter of Paul “Jim” and Virginia “Ginny” (Ratliff) Eggers. She married Marvin Jones, and he survives. Jayma attended Mitchell High School and graduated with the class of 1994. She worked at NSWC Crane for 22 years. She was a member of the Mitchell First Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and animals.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Crystal Rosette Bragg
Crystal Rosette Bragg, 49, of Orleans, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at her residence. Born April 19, 1973, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Larry C. Bragg and Linda Ellen (Miller) Pridemore. Crystal was a 1991 graduate of Mitchell High School. She worked as an LPN at Mitchell...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Ruth E. Guarneri
Ruth E. Guarneri, 84 of Springville passed away at her home on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 3:02 p.m. She was born in Keyser, West Virginia on January 17, 1938, to William D. Hamilton, Sr., and Martha A. (Herman) Hamilton. Ruth married Joseph P. Guarneri, Sr. in 1956 and he preceded her in death in 2000. Ruth was a cook at K-Mart Restaurant in Bedford, she retired from MCL Cafeteria in 2000 as a Line Supervisor. Ruth was a member of the Harrodsburg Assembly of God Church, she loved to cook, garden, sew, and do ceramics.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Vivian J. Miller
Vivian J. Miller, 82, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at her residence. Born April 16, 1940, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Clyde E. and Ruth B. (Callahan) Beasley. She retired from Visteon in 2002. She was a member of the Dive Christian Church and enjoyed her Pomeranian, Lacy.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Christopher D. Banks
May 9, 1974 – December 12, 2022. Christopher D. Banks, of Springville, entered into eternal life on Monday, December 12, 2022, at home surrounded by his wife and kids. Born May 9, 1974, in Bloomington, IN, he was the son of Danny and Karen (Lealos) Banks. Chris loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, camping, and buggy rides. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids, and granddaughter. He married his high school sweetheart, Amy Butler on March 18, 1995, and she survives.
wbiw.com
Warren T. (Ted) Hobson II
Warren T. (Ted) Hobson, II, 73, of Mooresville, IN, passed away on November 29, 2022, at Community Hospital in Indianapolis. Born July 17, 1949, in Bedford, he was the son of Warren T. and Mildred (Fish) Hobson. He retired as a Project Engineer/Supervisor for VS Engineering. Ted was a member of the Moose Lodge in Richwood, VA, Masonic Lodge F & AM, in Medora, IN Scottish Rite Valley of Indianapolis, and Murat Shrine Temple in Indianapolis. Ted enjoyed telling stories about his work and his pet pig, Piggy.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jill Kristen True
Jill Kristen True, 53, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at her residence. Born May 11, 1969, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Larry Byron Allen and Marianne (Lemen) Eversole. Jill was a 1986 graduate of Mitchell High School. She worked at Catalent, Inc. as a formulation...
wbiw.com
Margie Geneva Smith Delaney
Margie Geneva Smith Delaney, 95, entered into eternal peace on Monday, December 12, 2022. Margie was born on January 18, 1927, a daughter of the late James and Opal Smith, in Holly Springs, Arkansas. She later moved to West Monroe, Louisiana, where she attended the Ouachita Parish High School in Monroe, Louisiana. During World War II her family moved to California, where she met and married Elmer Delaney, Jr. on October 10, 1944, in San Francisco. As Elmer left for military service, Margie, along with her parents, returned to West Monroe, Louisiana. Upon Elmer’s discharge, they returned to his hometown of Mitchell, Indiana.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael Layne May
Michael Layne May, 75, of Bedford, passed away at 8:42 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at St. Vincent Dunn Hospital. Born August 6, 1947, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Bernard and Phyllis (Turner) May. He married Margit Beck on April 5, 1972, and she survives. He retired in 2009 as a fork truck driver for General Motors and was in the auto business for almost 44 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and U.A.W. Local #440. Michael loved his kids, grandkids, IU, Indianapolis Colts, fishing, football, and wrestling.
wbiw.com
Thomas “Tommy” A. Moore, Jr.
Tommy A. Moore Jr., 44, of Bedford, passed away on December 8, 2022, in Indianapolis. Born December 20, 1977, he was the son of Thomas Alan Moore, Sr and Sherri, and Thomas Mays. He married Crystal Craig on March 24, 2019, and she survives. Tommy was a graduate of Paoli...
wamwamfm.com
Logan Davis Named Martin County Lily Endowment Community Scholar
Logan Davis, daughter of Paul and Mary Davis, has been named the Martin County Community Foundation (MCCF) 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar. Logan will receive a full tuition scholarship to a four-year accredited public or private nonprofit college or university in Indiana, with a $900 annual stipend for required books and equipment. Logan, a Shoals Community School Corporation senior, plans to pursue post-secondary studies next fall at Indiana University, majoring in biology, with her hopes set on graduating from Indiana University’s School of Medicine. Future goals also include obtaining a PhD in pediatrics.
vincennespbs.org
VFD at full strength after new firefighter sworn in
Vincennes’ newest firefighter was sworn in on Monday. Fire Chief Brett Bobe went before the Vincennes Board of Public Works and Safety and introduced them to Kyle Miller…. With Miller’s hiring, the Vincennes Fire Department is now fully staffed.
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 13, 2022
12:07 a.m. Medical emergency in the 200 block of Redman. 1:31 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at H and 17th streets. 3:02 a.m. Request for animal control at H and 16th streets. 3:58 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 400 block of 15th Street. 5:13 a.m. Medical emergency...
Dubois County students to receive new shoes in distribution program
(WEHT) - Over 1,000 Dubois County Pre-K through fifth grade students will receive a new pair of shoes in time for Christmas.
wbiw.com
Bedford Redevelopment Commission will meet today
BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Commission will meet today at 4 p.m. at StoneGate Arts & Education Center. Request Approval And Acceptance Of Agreement Between Owner And Contractor. Construction Contract (Stipulated Price) – New Police Station – Mayor Sam Craig. Request Consideration And Acceptance Of Change Order...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Searching for CASA Volunteers
Daviess County is looking for CASA volunteers. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, and Misty English with CASA explains a little more about your responsibilities as a volunteer…. English went on to say that standing up for these special children requires little time and is rewarding…. To become a...
Emergency incident closes SR 59 in Clay City overnight
*Editors Note: This story has been corrected to say the incident occurred on SR 59 between CR 350 S and CR 400 S. CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An emergency incident closed a portion of SR 59 in Clay City late Monday night. It happened on SR 59, somewhere between County Roads 350 S and […]
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – December 12, 2022
Speeding: Larry R. Woods; Amy D. Litkenhus; Briar J. Williams; Danielle S. Stout; Robin L. Murphey; Kendra N. Green; Zachary T. Goad, $141; Dominic B. Knebel, found guilty, $141. Disregarding Stop Sign: Savanna A. Small; Gregory A. Jeffries, $141. Failure to Yield Left Turn: Hannah N. Schulz, $141. Speeding in...
wbiw.com
Bloomington officials discuss mobile integrated healthcare at Bloomington Fire Department
BLOOMINGTON – Mayor Hamilton and Bloomington Fire Department (BFD) Community Care Coordinators McKenna Terry and Shelby Wood discuss BFD’s new Mobile Integrated Healthcare program. The new program, first piloted in 2022, focuses on providing healthcare services directly to patients on location, continuity of care, and potentially reducing non-emergency...
salemleader.com
Outstanding Women of Washington County
Be sure to check out this year's Outstanding Women of Washington County. The special section is printed as part of today's issue of The Salem Leader. The Print edition is on newsstands now or you can purchase the E-edition at this website.
