Michael Layne May, 75, of Bedford, passed away at 8:42 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at St. Vincent Dunn Hospital. Born August 6, 1947, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Bernard and Phyllis (Turner) May. He married Margit Beck on April 5, 1972, and she survives. He retired in 2009 as a fork truck driver for General Motors and was in the auto business for almost 44 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and U.A.W. Local #440. Michael loved his kids, grandkids, IU, Indianapolis Colts, fishing, football, and wrestling.

