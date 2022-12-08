Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and InjuriesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Keller ISD Trustees Approves Policy Change to Arm Some Employees with GunsLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Mister O1, the Modern Pizzeria from Miami Plans to Open 2nd Texas Location in GrapevineSteven DoyleGrapevine, TX
Related
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill wanted to stay with Mahomes, Kelce & Chiefs but didn't feel valuable | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s departure from the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares the moments he knew he career would not end as member of the Chiefs. Tyreek shares: “I talked to coach Andy Reid and I told him I don’t need to be highest paid receiver, I just want to be taken care of and stay with my brothers Pat & Kelce.” Tyreek later goes onto share how the Miami Dolphins came into the picture once the he and the Chiefs came to an impasse: “I told them to match me with AJ Brown at $25M and I’m cool with that. They got the deal up to $25M but the guaranteed money wasn’t right. Miami calls and says they’ll go all out and I couldn’t turn it down.“
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes throws unreal no look pass en route to 3 TDs in Chiefs win | UNDISPUTED
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 34-28 in Week 14. Mahomes dished out another no-look pass that went for this 56-yard touchdown. Mahomes finished with over 350 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in the win. Russell Wilson finished with a 3 TDs but was concussed late in the ball game. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk Chiefs @ Broncos in Week 14.
FOX Sports
Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. 'not ready to play,' could join Cowboys in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys seemingly ended a long, public flirtation with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday when they signed a different veteran receiver, T.Y. Hilton. However, Beckham could still end up with a blue star on his helmet the next time he appears in an NFL game....
FOX Sports
Josh Allen suffers 7th-straight bad game, Nick says 'I told you so' | What's Wright?
Buffalo bills barely scrape out a win against the New York Jets and maintain the No. 1 seed, but Josh Allen once again was less than stellar in the Week 24 matchup. Nick Wright would like to take this moment to announce that he was right about Josh Allen, and in this All-In or Fold segment, he explains why he would take the Bills as the Kansas City Chiefs' opponent over the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams.
FOX Sports
'We earned it right there in the end' - Dak Prescott on the Cowboys comeback win over the Texans
Laura Okmin talks to Dak Prescott following the Dallas Cowboys 27-23 come from behind win over the Houston Texans. Prescott talks about the excellent job of the defense to make the stop to give the offense one more chance at the end of the game.
FOX Sports
What's next for Cardinals after Kyler Murray suffers season ending ACL injury? | SPEAK
Monday night vs. the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Klyer Murray suffered a season ending ACL injury. Joy Taylor weighs in on the situation and explains this is a perfect opportunity for the Cardinals to regroup and decide what their identity should be moving forward with or without head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
FOX Sports
Dallas Cowboys sign T.Y. Hilton after high-profile pursuit of OBJ
The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, adding the former longtime Indianapolis Colts player after their much-publicized courting of Odell Beckham Jr. Hilton had gone unsigned after his 10-year run with the Colts ended following the 2021 season. The 33-year-old played 10 games for the...
FOX Sports
What's really wrong with the Titans? Optimism in Houston? AFC South analysis
There's a reality starting to cement for the Titans. It was reinforced Sunday, when Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence diced up their secondary — a 71.4% completion rate for a career-high 368 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and a 121.9 passer rating — as Tennessee failed to inch closer to securing a third straight division title.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Bengals, 49ers join top 5 as Dolphins fall
It really feels like there's going to be some wildcard madness in 2022. Let's be honest: the top tier of the NFL is feeling a bit predictable as we move inside of a month until the playoffs. The true contenders are who they are, and we can comfortably write 9-10 names into the tournament right now.
FOX Sports
Jerry Rice blames 49ers' play-calling for Deebo's injury | THE CARTON SHOW
Jerry Rice, NFL legend, took to Twitter yesterday with some stern criticism for the San Francisco 49ers. Rice blamed the play-calling for the injuries of skills players, naming Deebo Samuel, Trey Lance & Jimmy Garoppolo. Craig Carton and Greg Jennings respond to these comments, and decide whether they agree the 49ers have been reckless with their skills players.
FOX Sports
Justin Herbert sizzles while Tua Tagovailoa struggles in marquee matchup
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Zing!. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley pumped his fist as his quarterback, Justin Herbert, threw yet another dart, this one a 9-yard completion on an out route that whizzed past the ear of Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou to receiver Keenan Allen for a critical first down with 10:05 left in the fourth quarter.
FOX Sports
Patriots snatch Wild Card spot with MNF win vs. Cardinals | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton and Greg Jennings take a look at the AFC playoff picture now that the New England Patriots have come away with the win against the Arizona Cardinals Monday night. Mac Jones was able to squeak by a now injured Kyler Murray, ending the game with a score of 27-13. The win means a spot in the Wild Card, but with a challenging schedule ahead of them, Craig explores whether they'll be able to keep their playoff hopes alive.
FOX Sports
Defense getting notice as Bengals earn fifth straight win
CINCINNATI (AP) — After Cincinnati's fifth straight win on Sunday, quarterback Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor couldn't stop raving about the Bengals defense. And rightly so. The unit has been overshadowed all season by the do-anything-to-win heroics of Burrow and his offense. The Cincinnati defense held the Browns...
FOX Sports
Cowboys sign 4x Pro Bowl WR T.Y. Hilton amid Odell Beckham Jr. rumors | UNDISPUTED
Following the Dallas Cowboys win over the Houston Texans, Jerry Jones was asked if the team had moved on from the idea of signing Odell Beckham Junior, Jerry responded saying quote, “Not at all, with a big exclamation point!” Well yesterday the Cowboys didn’t sign OBJ but signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton who spent the previous 10 seasons with the Colts. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Cowboys signing TY Hilton and talk Odell Beckham Jr.
FOX Sports
How Patriots are holding back Mac Jones in his second season | THE HERD
The New England Patriots defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27-13 on Monday Night Football. The Pats defense forced two turnovers and scored a touchdown, while Mac Jones threw for 235 passing yards and an interception. However, his struggles attribute to coaching and roster changes, including injuries. Colin Cowherd reacts to the Pats win, then shares his sympathy to the second-year QB.
FOX Sports
Was Tua Tagovailoa exposed in 23-17 loss to Chargers on SNF? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Greg Jennings and Nick Wright discuss the Miami Dolphins 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14. Nick weighs in on the Dolphins offense and explains Tua Tagovailoa was exposed by the Chargers defense.
FOX Sports
Cowboys pull escape act, but win over Texans raises concerns
If we're familiar with the concept of a moral victory in the NFL, is the Dallas Cowboys' most recent victory a case of a moral defeat?. The record won't reflect that. Dallas eked out a 27-23 win against the Houston Texans on Sunday to improve to 10-3 and maintain some hope of winning the NFC East. But even considering all the platitudes we love to repeat about life in the NFL — any given Sunday, no days off, all that fun stuff — it's hard to drum up a reason why this game should have come down to the final seconds. The Cowboys entered the afternoon as 17-point favorites, such is the state of the Texans' roster.
FOX Sports
How dangerous are Brock Purdy, 49ers after a win vs. Bucs? | SPEAK
'Mr. Irrelevant' had a Purdy good starting QB debut. Brock Purdy scored three total touchdowns and threw for 185 yards in the San Francisco 49ers 35-7 win over Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, Dave Helman and Will Blackmon share how confident they are in the Niners with Purdy behind center.
FOX Sports
How Carlos Correa, San Francisco Giants each got exactly what they wanted
The San Francisco Giants agreed late Tuesday on a historic contract with superstar shortstop Carlos Correa. The deal is worth $350 million, which doubles the previous franchise record. It extends 13 years, which exceeds by a full decade the longest deals handed out by Farhan Zaidi during his first 49 months in charge of the organization.
FOX Sports
Grading Patrick Mahomes’ performance vs. the Broncos in Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs' 27-0 lead over the Denver Broncos turned into a narrow 34-28 win Sunday after Patrick Mahomes threw three costly interceptions that continued to give Russell Wilson & Co. one chance after another. Mahomes counterbalanced his mistakes with a trio of touchdown passes, as the Chiefs (10-3)...
Comments / 0